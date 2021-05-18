Colorado Is Top COVID-19 Hot Spot in the U.S.

This May 18 map showing the two-week cumulative incidence rate of COVID-19 cases reveals that ten counties are currently at Level Red.

COVID-19 restrictions are disappearing across the vast majority of Colorado, with mask and physical distancing requirements for fully vaccinated people in most indoor and outdoor settings removed and capacity limits lifted. But that doesn't mean the pandemic is over in this state.

Far from it. According to the state-by-state tracking system maintained by the New York Times , Colorado's COVID-19 data is the worst in the entire country as of today, May 18. And the state has been at or near the bottom of the roster frequently in recent weeks.

To put things in perspective, Colorado is currently five slots worse than Florida.

The state's status may seem surprising, given that COVID-19 case and hospitalization counts continue to fall in Colorado; the Times shows declines of 31 percent and 6 percent, respectively, over the most recent fourteen-day period. But Colorado's case rate of twenty per 100,000 people is tied with Michigan's for the highest in the U.S. right now, and the Michigan figures are improving more quickly than are Colorado's. Over the last two weeks, Michigan has seen a 48 percent dive in cases and a hospitalization dip of 32 percent.

On May 17, President Joe Biden announced that COVID-19 cases were down in all fifty states, but hospitalizations are actually up for three (West Virginia, Washington and Oregon), and vaccination rates for the Times's bottom ten are all under 50 percent. Maine is the top finisher among these states, with 49 percent of its populace vaccinated; Colorado sits at 41 percent.

That leaves 59 percent of Coloradans not yet fully protected against the virus, and an increasing number of experts fear that lifting restrictions actually disincentivizes vaccination for those who've been putting off getting the shots. On Twitter on May 17, CNN medical expert Dr. Leana Wen argued that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevent "got the science right: Vaccines are extraordinary at protecting against #covid19. But they got the communication wrong. We are seeing the dramatic (& I think unintended) consequences of their statements, which have led to the premature ending of mask mandates."

If Wen is right, Colorado could be among the first to feel negative repercussions — since it currently ranks last among the fifty states.

Here are the New York Times's current COVID-19 bottom ten.

1. Colorado

Cases daily average: 1,170

Cases per 100,000: 20

Fourteen-day change: -31 percent

Hospitalized daily average: 687

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 12

Fourteen-day change: -6 percent

Deaths daily average: 14

Deaths per 100,000: 0.24

Fully vaccinated: 41 percent

2. Michigan

Cases daily average: 1,989

Cases per 100,000: 20

Fourteen-day change: -48 percent

Hospitalized daily average: 2,188

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 22

Fourteen-day change: -32 percent

Deaths daily average: 57.3

Deaths per 100,000: 0.57

Fully vaccinated: 39 percent

3. Maine

Cases daily average: 244

Cases per 100,000: 18

Fourteen-day change: -18 percent

Hospitalized daily average: 135

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 10

Fourteen-day change: -4 percent

Deaths daily average: 1.1

Deaths per 100,000: 0.09

Fully vaccinated: 49 percent

4. West Virginia

Cases daily average: 289

Cases per 100,000: 16

Fourteen-day change: -20 percent

Hospitalized daily average: 286

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 16

Fourteen-day change: +7 percent

Deaths daily average: 4.7

Deaths per 100,000: 0.26

Fully vaccinated: 33 percent

5. Minnesota

Cases daily average: 866

Cases per 100,000: 15

Fourteen-day change: -44 percent

Hospitalized daily average: 551

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 10

Fourteen-day change: -23 percent

Deaths daily average: 9.3

Deaths per 100,000: 0.16

Fully vaccinated: 42 percent

6. Florida

Cases daily average: 3,125

Cases per 100,000: 15

Fourteen-day change: -35 percent

Hospitalized daily average: 3,356

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 16

Fourteen-day change: -10 percent

Deaths daily average: 50.0

Deaths per 100,000: 0.23

Fully vaccinated: 36 percent

7. Washington

Cases daily average: 1,101

Cases per 100,000: 14

Fourteen-day change: -22 percent

Hospitalized daily average: 800

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 11

Fourteen-day change: +1 percent

Deaths daily average: 9.7

Deaths per 100,000: 0.13

Fully vaccinated: 41 percent

8. Oregon

Cases daily average: 595

Cases per 100,000: 14

Fourteen-day change: -24 percent

Hospitalized daily average: 397

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 9

Fourteen-day change: +1 percent

Deaths daily average: 9.6

Deaths per 100,000: 0.23

Fully vaccinated: 39 percent

9. Pennsylvania

Cases daily average: 1,762

Cases per 100,000: 14

Fourteen-day change: -45 percent

Hospitalized daily average: 2,030

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 16

Fourteen-day change: -25 percent

Deaths daily average: 41.9

Deaths per 100,000: 0.33

Fully vaccinated: 39 percent

10. Delaware

Cases daily average: 120

Cases per 100,000: 12

Fourteen-day change: -48 percent

Hospitalized daily average: 104

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 11

Fourteen-day change: -41 percent

Deaths daily average: 1.4

Deaths per 100,000: 0.15

Fully vaccinated: 39 percent