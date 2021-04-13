Colorado Counties That Could Dump COVID Safety Rules This Week

Greeley, as seen in a video posted by the city's tourism bureau last month.

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Despite acknowledging that Colorado has been hit by a fourth wave of the novel coronavirus, Governor Jared Polis is moving ahead with plans to retire the state's COVID-19 dial dashboard and shift control of disease management from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to individual counties on April 16.

Which counties are likeliest to ditch regulations the fastest?

In some of the state's most politically conservative counties, leaders and residents alike have decried restrictions since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago. And despite this state being solidly in the blue in statewide and national elections, there are a lot of conservative counties. In 2020, 37 of Colorado's 64 counties voted for Donald Trump, who consistently downplayed the seriousness of the virus and pushed aggressively to reopen the economy and society in general, often against the advice of his own health officials.

Many of these counties are among the least populous in Colorado, and have only a modest incidence of COVID-19. The still-functioning dial dashboard shows that as of today, April 13, 14 of the 37 measure at Level Green, the lowest spot on the scale under the CDPHE's original metric, which the department continues to track even though standards have been loosened in recent weeks.

The remaining 23 counties include five at Level Red in terms of their two-week cumulative COVID-19 incidence rate; anything over 350 cases per 100,000 residents qualifies. Three of the biggest were solidly pro-Trump in the last election: El Paso County, home of Colorado Springs; Douglas County, in southern metro Denver; and Weld County, anchored by Greeley. (As of today, a total of eleven counties in the state rank at Level Red according to their two-week cumulative incidence rate; Summit, Eagle, Pitkin, Pueblo, Larimer and La Plata all register there, too.)

Here are the current Dial 3.0 positions of Colorado's 37 most conservative counties, along with where they'd land under the previous CDPHE dial according to their two-week cumulative incidence rate. The counties are in alphabetical order; the five with a Level Red incidence rate have been bolded.

Archuleta County

Operating at: Level Blue

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Red (378.5)

Baca County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Green (fewer than eight cases in past two weeks)

Bent County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Green (fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks)

Cheyenne County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Green (fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks)

Conejos County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Yellow (110.3)

Crowley County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Yellow (165.8)

Custer County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Green (fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks)

Delta County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Yellow (166.8)

Dolores County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Green (fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks)

Douglas County

Operating at: Level Yellow

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Red (442.4)

Elbert County

Operating at: Level Yellow

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Orange (299.8)

El Paso County

Operating at: Level Yellow

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Red (395.2)

Fremont County

Operating at: Level Blue

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Yellow (157.4)

Hinsdale County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Green (fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks)

Huerfano County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Yellow (145.9)

Jackson County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Green (fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks)

Kiowa County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Green (fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks)

Kit Carson County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Yellow (168.4)

Las Animas County

Operating at: Level Blue

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Orange (193.4)

Lincoln County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Green (fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks)

Logan County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Yellow (132.3)

Mesa County

Operating at: Level Blue

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Yellow (100)

Mineral County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Green (fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks)

Moffat County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Yellow (90.6)

Montezuma County

Operating at: Level Blue

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Yellow (168.2)

Montrose County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Blue (65.5)

Morgan County

Operating at: Level Blue

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Yellow (96.6)

Otero County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Yellow (120.3)

Park County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Yellow (159.2)

Phillips County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Green (fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks)

Prowers County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Blue (66)

Rio Blanco County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Orange (317.1)

Sedgwick County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Green (fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks)

Teller County

Operating at: Level Yellow

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Red (402.3)

Washington County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Green (fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks)

Weld County

Operating at: Level Yellow

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Red (364.2)

Yuma County

Operating at: Level Green

Level of two-week cumulative incidence rate: Level Green (fewer than eight cases in the past two weeks)

Colorado's conservative counties aren't the only ones whose stats can look concerning. Take Boulder County, whose Level Yellow rating currently allows it to operate at Level Blue rules. On April 12, Boulder County Public Health announced that the agency "will be providing a similar framework to the state’s dial for thirty days, from April 16 to May 16, with some limited modifications.... If current case incidences do not exceed 300 cases per 100,000 residents and positivity rates do not exceed 7.5 percent before April 16, Boulder County will move to Level Blue and remain on this less protective level for thirty days. Boulder County will not move levels during this thirty-day phase, starting on April 16."

But things may not happen that way. Today, Boulder has a two-week cumulative incidence rate of 319.1, above 300 and not far beneath the Level Red threshold of 350. And Its two-week average positivity rate is 4.9 percent, a whisper away from the 5 percent benchmark that health officials consider a warning sign.

Of which there could be many after April 16.