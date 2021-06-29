See the 35 Colorado Counties Less Than 50 Percent Fully Vaccinated

- Local
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
On June 9, Governor Jared Polis celebrated the fact that twelve Colorado counties had immunized more than 70 percent of eligible residents against COVID-19 with at least one dose of vaccine. But nearly three weeks later, not a single additional county in the state has reached this threshold. And the statistics concerning fully immunized Coloradans — those who've received two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna medication or one shot of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson version — are even more disappointing.
Only seven counties in the state can count 70 percent of their residents as fully vaccinated residents. And in 35 of the state's 64 counties, less than 50 percent of eligible Coloradans are fully immunized. The largest in this group is El Paso County, with a total population of 720,403 by 2019 figures. But arguably the most concerning is Moffat County in northwest Colorado, where only 34.5 percent of the residents are fully immunized — and the county remains at Level Red on the state's COVID-19 dial dashboard. That makes Moffat the hottest spot for the novel coronavirus in the state.
Given these stats, it's no surprise that the county-level page of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's vaccine data dashboard defaults to the one-dose numbers: They simply look better than those for full immunization.
The twelve counties that rank over 70 percent for one-dose inoculations are paced by San Juan, at 92.4 percent, followed by San Miguel, Summit, Pitkin, Broomfield, Eagle, Mineral, Boulder, Routt, Denver, Gunnison and Jefferson (at 71.2 percent). But apply the full-immunization mark and San Juan's total dips to 83.4 percent, and only Mineral, Summit, Pitkin, Broomfield, Eagle and Boulder (at 71.4 percent) exceed 70 percent. Denver's at 73 percent for one dose, 66.7 percent for full immunization.
Of the 35 counties with fewer than 50 percent of residents fully immunized, seventeen are at Level Green, the lowest notch on the dial dashboard, including the four with the poorest full-immunization performances: Washington (27.4 percent), Cheyenne (26.3 percent), Bent (24.9 percent) and Crowley (17.5 percent). The other eighteen counties are at higher levels on the dial — among them Mesa, the worst county for the Delta variant in Colorado, with 308 confirmed cases currently.
Here are the 35 Colorado counties with under 50 percent rates, ranked by descending full-immunization percentages and supplemented by their dial levels as of today, June 29.
Alamosa — 49.7 percent
Level Yellow: 92.7 cases per 100,000
Weld — 49.4 percent
Level Blue: 74.1 cases per 100,000
Phillips — 48 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Huerfano — 48 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Teller — 47.7 percent
Level Yellow: 106.5 cases per 100,000
Pueblo — 47.2 percent
Level Blue: 57.1 cases per 100,000
Montezuma — 46.1 percent
Level Yellow: 137.6 cases per 100,000
El Paso — 45.9 percent
Level Yellow: 122.4 cases per 100,000
Sedgwick — 45.1 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Park — 43.8 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Conejos — 41.7 percent
Level Yellow: 134.8 cases per 100,000
Custer — 41.7 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Mesa — 41.6 percent
Level Orange: 347.2 cases per 100,000
Elbert — 41.4 percent
Level Blue: 45 cases per 100,000
Otero — 41.3 percent
Level Blue: 43.8 cases per 100,000
Montrose — 41.3 percent
Level Yellow: 128.6 cases per 100,000
Morgan — 40.3 percent
Level Blue: 62,1 cases per 100,000
Delta — 39.5 percent
Level Orange: 250.2 cases per 100,000
Yuma — 38.5 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Saguache — 38 percent
Level Orange: 322.4 cases per 100,000
Jackson — 37.7 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Dolores — 36.1 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Baca — 36 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Prowers — 35.5 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Kiowa — 34.5 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Moffat — 34.5 percent
Level Red: 618.8 cases per 100,000
Fremont — 33.8 percent
Level Blue: 73.5 cases per 100,000
Kit Carson — 33.6 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Rio Blanco — 31.5 percent
Level Orange: 269.5 cases per 100,000
Lincoln — 31.4 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Logan — 30.8 percent
Level Blue: 68.4 cases per 100,000
Washington — 27.4 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Cheyenne — 26.3 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Bent — 24.9 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
Crowley — 17.5 percent
Level Green: Fewer than 8 cases in the past 2 weeks
