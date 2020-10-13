 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Coronavirus |

COVID-19 Numbers in Colorado Officially the Worst Ever, Polis Says

Michael Roberts | October 13, 2020 | 2:22pm
Governor Jared Polis at a food pickup spot in Grand Junction earlier this year.
1
Governor Jared Polis at a food pickup spot in Grand Junction earlier this year.
colorado.gov
AA

Governor Jared Polis's October 13 press conference on the state's response to COVID-19 focused on new approaches to help restaurants survive and thrive during the winter months. But this sunny and upbeat message was undermined by numbers that are the worst since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis revealed that two of the past three days have gone over 1,000 positive cases; on October 12, 1,048 were recorded. The state had never before crossed the 1,000 threshold. Deaths in the state specifically from the disease are now at 2,009, and the COVID-19 positivity rate has averaged 5.4 percent per 100,000 people over the last three days, hitting 6.4 percent on October 13. The World Health Organization considers a positivity rate over 5 percent as a cause for alarm, as well as an indication that some restrictions that had previously been loosened might need to be put back in place.

Polis didn't support a new shutdown for places that are driving the viral increases — Denver and Adams counties, specifically. But he did say that these areas need to come up with strong mitigation plans to prevent the numbers from spiraling out of control. Also key: an increase in testing, so that more cases are caught before they can spread.

Marijuana Deals Near You

The governor's guests included Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association; Aileen Reilly, owner with her brother Paul of two restaurants (Beast + Bottle and Coperta); and Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado. Together with Polis, they discussed a new workshop planned for October 19 that will bring together restaurateurs, architects, engineers, government officials and more to come up with innovative ideas that will allow outdoor dining — a safer approach to on-site service than eating indoors — during the winter months through the use of tents, space heaters, fire pits and the like. Xcel is donating $500,000 to help restaurants make necessary adaptations along these lines, and has pledged to match additional gifts of up to another $250,000.

Related Stories

According to a survey cited by Riggs, 65 percent of restaurateurs who remain in operation say they'll likely have to close within six months if nothing changes. Yet conversations about going out to eat kept bumping up against the grim reality represented by the COVID-19 statistics.

"We need to get this under control," Polis stressed, adding that the success of the new restaurant measures "all depends on consumer confidence and safety."

Meanwhile, Polis intimated that hospitalization figures will almost certainly get worse before they get better. At last report, 290 people were hospitalized because of the virus — roughly twice as many as had been admitted to a medical facility just a couple of weeks back. And because hospitalizations are a lagging stat, the impact of the 1,000-case days won't be fully felt for a week or more, he acknowledged.

The clock is ticking, he added, since Thanksgiving and the December holiday season are looming. By his estimate, Colorado only has a few weeks to drive the troubling numbers down, since family gatherings and other social activities are expected to increase the risk of future spikes.

During a question-and-answer period, Polis was asked why he believes people will improve their mask usage and do better in regard to social distancing and other recommended protocols. "This virus has taken the lives of more than 2,000 of our fellow Coloradans and more than a million people across the world," he replied. "Many Coloradans know somebody who was hospitalized for a long period of time. In some cases they made it; in some cases they didn't. They got to see the destructiveness, the deadliness of this virus up close and personal. Coloradans took that seriously."

He also stressed that hospital capacity hasn't yet been exceeded, but it could certainly happen: "We have 290 hospitalizations, but that cannot double and double again. If it continues to, we will be in trouble."

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.