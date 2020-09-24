COVID-19 Update: CU Boulder Blows Past 1,300 Infections

The latest weekly COVID-19 outbreaks report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment includes almost forty new entries, the highest number in over four months. Many are linked to child-care centers, schools and colleges, as exemplified by flare-ups at four separate Greek houses affiliated with the University of Denver.

Still, the most jaw-dropping statistic involves the University of Colorado Boulder, site of previous outbreaks at dormitories, as well as multiple fraternities and sororities there — so many that on September 22, CU instruction temporarily transitioned from in-person teaching to remote learning for at least two weeks. According to CDPHE data shared on September 23, the number of students and staffers who've likely contracted the novel coronavirus now tops 1,300.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

The department's weekly update released September 23 lists 717 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic: 162 active, 555 considered resolved. That's an increase of 36 from the 681 outbreaks on the September 16 tally, but there are actually 39 new listings. The discrepancy is explained by the CDPHE's decision to combine all of the CU Boulder items under a single heading, "University of Colorado Boulder Community Outbreak." As of now, twelve staff members and 1,198 students have tested positive, while another 104 are considered to have probable cases of the disease.

Two settings on the roster are experiencing their second outbreaks: Broomfield Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center, which suffered 48 positive resident cases, two probable resident cases, seventeen resident deaths, 27 positive staff cases and seven probable staff cases between April and July; and Redbird Farms, an Arapahoe County chicken-processing plant linked to ten positive staff cases and six probable staff cases in June and July.

Also on the CDPHE's radar are three child-care facilities, in Eagle, Pitkin and Broomfield counties, respectively, and seven K-12 schools scattered across El Paso, Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Otero and Douglas counties. (One of the latter, Swink High School, named after the small town in which it's located, has registered as many as thirty cases among attendees.) At DU, meanwhile, outbreaks have been identified at Gamma Phi Beta, Lambda Chi Alpha, Pi Kappa Phi, and Zeta Beta Tau — and Chi Omega and Gamma Phi Beta at Colorado State University were flagged, too.

Other outbreaks of note include a Walmart pharmacy in Delta County, two restaurants in Douglas County, a United Airlines ground crew at Denver International Airport and a Weld County golf club associated with up to sixteen positive cases, plus a so-called "social gathering" in Snowmass and a Routt County wedding.

Here are this week's new outbreaks, along with information including the date each was identified: