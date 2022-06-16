Colorado COVID Hospitalizations Highest Since First Omicron Surge

The latest COVID-19 statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show that the Omicron strain and its assorted subvariants can result in illnesses far worse than a summer cold. Hospitalizations associated with the virus are at their highest levels in the state since the enormous Omicron surge earlier this year.
Here are the current COVID numbers in major categories, as updated by the CDPHE after 4 p.m. June 15, along with information from our last COVID data roundup, which drew from June 8 data:
1,493,940 cases (up 27,208 from June 8)
63,631 hospitalized (up 331 from June 8)
64 counties (unchanged from June 8)
12,647 deaths among cases (up 48 from June 8)
13,349 deaths due to COVID-19 (unchanged from June 8)
9,113 outbreaks (up 83 from June 8)
Four takeaways:
• The 27,208 new COVID-19 cases for the seven days ending June 15 is a leap of nearly 10,000 from the 17,592 reported on June 8. Daily cases are fluctuating but remain on the high side. The 3,546 infections confirmed on June 9 were the most on a single day since 5,268 on February 2; the number on June 14, the most recent available, was 1,825.
• New hospitalizations dipped slightly, going from 369 on June 8 to 331 on June 15. But daily admissions for COVID-19 remain in triple digits — 101 for the most recent seven-day average — and the 323 patients hospitalized during the week of June 14 was last exceeded on February 22, when the number was 446.
• Figures for deaths attribued to COVID-19 haven't been updated. However, deaths among cases of the disease slid slightly from June 8 (51) to June 15 (48).
• The state's seven-day-average positivity rate of 11.89 is roughly the same as it was a week earlier, and still nearly three times over the 5 percent mark the CDPHE prefers not to surpass. Moreover, COVID-19 samples sequenced by the agency during the week of May 29, the most recent for which information is available, show that variants of Omicron continue to rule. According to the department's breakdown, 59.67 percent of cases were linked to Omicron 2, 23.87 percent to the original Omicron strain, 8.64 percent to Omicron 4, and 7.82 percent to Omicron 5.
Meanwhile, the CDPHE's June 15 outbreaks update notched its first decline in recent weeks, landing at 72 new or tweaked entries, down from 101 a week earlier. Once again, the total is dominated by the health-care category, with 54 centers cited — and the overwhelming majority of them specialize in senior care.
Also of note are outbreaks at five child-care centers and three summer camps, including the Rocky Mountain Village Easterseals Colorado overnight facility, which reported sixteen staff cases and eight attendee cases. And while the state health department no longer requires most businesses to report outbreaks, a few prominent ones are on the roster, including the Whole Foods branch in the Belmar area and the Nordstrom store in Cherry Creek.
Here are the 72 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on June 15, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. AlsoEnergy, Inc.: June 2022, Office/Indoor Workspace, Boulder County, 6/10/2022, 6 staff cases
2. Autumn Heights Health Care Center (020405): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver county, 6/7/2022, 4 staff cases
3. Bright Horizons at East Longmont, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 6/10/2022, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
4. Broadview Health and Rehabilitation Center LLC (020321): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 5./24/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
5. Brookdale Arvada (23046M): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 5/30/2022, 4 staff cases
6. Brookdale Fort Collins Assisted Living (2303WA): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 5/30/2022, 2 resident cases
7. Brookdale Fort Collins Memory Care (2303C1): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer county, 6/2/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
8. Brookdale Greenwood Village (0204W6): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 6/8/2022, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
9. Brookdale Meridian Lakewood (020475): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 6/10/2022, 2 resident cases
10. Buena Vista Correctional Complex: June 2022, State Prison, Chaffee County, 6/10/2022, 13 resident cases, 13 staff cases
11. Camp Alexander: June 2022, Overnight Camp, Park County, 6/10/2022, 9 attendee cases
12. Cappella of Grand Junction (23U246): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 6/8/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
13. Chelsea Place (23N217): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 6/13/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
14. Colonial Health and Rehabilitation Center (020564): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 6/7/2022, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases
15. Colorado Springs Police Department Training Academy: May 2022, Law Enforcement, Training Center/Workplace, El Paso County, 6/14/2022, 7 staff cases
16. Columbine Chateau Assisted Living (23D501): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 5/9/2022, 13 resident cases, 2 staff cases
17. Colvig Summer Camps, Overnight Camp, La Plata County, 6/8/2022, 9 staff cases
18. Community Intersections — Aurora: May 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Arapahoe County, 6/14/2022, 4 resident cases, 8 staff cases
19. Crossroads at Delta (23R567): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Delta County, 6/7/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
20. Crowley County Correctional Facility: June 2022, State Prison, Crowley County, 6/9/2022, 10 resident cases, 4 staff cases
21. Garden Square of Greeley (2303DK): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 6/7/2022, 2 resident cases
22. Golden Orchard III (2304YQ), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 6/2/2022, 5 resident cases
23. Good Samaritan Society — Fort Collins Village (020314): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 6/8/2022, 2 staff cases
24. Good Samaritan Society — Loveland Village Assisted Living (230373): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 6/7/2022, 2 staff cases
25. Grand River Health Care Center (020899): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 6/14/2022, 3 staff cases
26. Gunnison Valley Health Senior Care Center (020999): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Gunnison County, 6/7/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
27. Hawkeye Care Home LLC (23K615), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 6/7/2022, 3 resident cases
28. Hilltop Reserve (23J981): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 6/6/2022, 2 staff cases
29. Holly Heights Care Center (020412): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 6/3/2022, 4 staff cases
30. La Puente Home Inc.: May 2022, Homeless Shelter, Alamosa County, 6/6/2022, 6 resident cases
31. Larimer County Jail: May 2022, Jail, Larimer County, 6/9/2022, 12 resident cases
32. Little Explorers Preschool: May 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 6/13/2022, 5 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
33. Mapleton Care Center (020411): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 6/10/2022, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
34. Marycrest Assisted Living (2304ST): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 6/7/2022, 14 resident cases, 1 staff case
35. MorningStar at Bear Creek (23S293): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 6/10/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
36. MorningStar at Ridgegate (23X760): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 5/10/2022, 9 resident cases
37. Neurorestorative Colorado (02E996): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 5/25/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
38. Nordstrom at Cherry Creek: May 2022, Retailer, Denver County, 6/14/2022, 7 staff cases
39. North Star (05O628): June 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Fremont County, 6/13/2022, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases
40. North Star Rehabilitation and Care Community (020413): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 6/10/2022, 3 staff cases
41. Park Forest Care Center (020450): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 6/7/2022, 3 staff cases
42. Peakview Assisted Living and Memory Care (23F490): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 6/14/2022, 2 staff cases
43. Pinnacle Women's Health — Aurora, Healthcare, Outpatient, Arapahoe County, 6/10/2022, 5 staff cases
44. Pioneers Medical Center: June 2022, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Rio Blanco County, 6/9/2022, 8 staff cases
45. Primrose School at Denver Central Park: June 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 6/9/2022, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
46. Respite Care Inc., Child Care Center, Larimer County, 6/13/2022, 5 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
47. Rio Grande County Jail: June 2022, Jail, Rio Grande County, 6/8/2022, 4 resident cases
48. Robert Russell Eastern Star — Masonic Center of Colorado (2304HP): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 6/10/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
49. Rock Canyon Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center (020699): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 6/8/2022, 10 resident cases, 5 staff cases
50. Rocky Mountain Village Easterseals Colorado, Overnight Camp, Clear Creek County, 6/15/2022, 16 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
51. Someren Glen Assisted Living (2304VQ): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 6/13/2022, 3 staff cases
52. Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center (0207YZ): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Huerfano County, 6/8/2022, 6 staff cases
53. Springs Ranch Memory Care Community (23Z839): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 5/17/2022, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases
54. Sunrise at Orchard (2304NM): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 6/13/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
55. The Argyle (230464): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 6/6/2022, 4 resident cases
56. The Center at Foresight LLC (02V727): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 5/23/2022, 4 resident cases, 5 staff cases
57. The Center at Lowry (02G500): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 6/7/2022, 2 staff cases
58. The Legacy at Sterling (23P250): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 6/13/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
59. The Lodge at Grand Junction (23W782): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 5/31/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
60. The Retreat at Sunny Vista (23Q180): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 6/8/2022, 2 staff cases
61. The Suites Parker (02K186): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 6/6/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
62. The Valley Inn (02123H): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montezuma County, 6/1/2022, 2 staff cases
63. The Wonder Academy, Child Care Center, Denver County, 6/4/2022, 3 resident cases, 6 staff cases
64. Trinidad Inn Nursing Home (020796): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Las Animas County, 6/8/2022, 8 resident cases, 6 staff cases
65. University Park Care Center (020650): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 6/7/2022, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
66. Valley Manor Care Center (021172): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 6/8/2022, 7 resident cases, 7 staff cases
67. Van Arsdale Elementary School: May 2022, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 6/14/2022, 6 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
68. Vi at Highlands Ranch Assisted Living (23H132): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 6/10/2022, 2 staff cases
69. ViewPointe (230541): June 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 6/8/2022, 12 resident cases, 2 staff cases
70. Westlake Care Community (020427): June 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 5/27/2022, 2 staff cases
71. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House J: May 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 6/3/2022, 5 resident cases, 8 staff cases
72. Whole Foods Market — Belmar: May 2022, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 6/15/2022, 9 staff cases