Denver Broncos an Official COVID-19 Outbreak: See 197 New Spreaders

The Denver Broncos have been many things this season: exciting, frustrating, moronic and more. Now the team is something else: an official COVID-19 outbreak, as designated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The team is hardly alone. The CDPHE's latest report, released late November 4, lists an unfathomable 197 new entries, setting a state record for the sixth consecutive week and absolutely obliterating the previous mark of 129, set just seven days earlier.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

Mere months ago, the number of new weekly outbreaks was commonly in the low double digits, but the pace has quickened this fall in tandem with a third-wave increase in cases and hospitalizations. The current outbreaks streak began on September 30, when the department's list grew by 53. That was followed by 63 new outbreaks on October 7, 64 on October 14, 114 on October 21, and 129 on the October 28, when the department's summary listed 435 active outbreaks and 705 considered resolved, adding up to 1,140 since the start of the pandemic.

The latest totals: 587 active outbreaks and 750 resolved ones, adding up to a whopping 1,337. Nearly a third of all the outbreaks identified since the start of the pandemic have been designated in the past three weeks.

According to the CDPHE, seven Broncos staffers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but it's unclear if that total includes team executives John Elway and Joe Ellis, whose diagnoses were just announced. Moreover, coaches Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell weren't at last week's comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Yesterday afternoon, defensive stalwart Shelby Harris was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and practice was canceled — but remarkably, Denver's November 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons remains on the schedule.

Other athletic squads are on the new list, too, including teams from high schools in Mead and Summit counties and youth basketballers in El Paso County. Outbreaks are also hammering Colorado schools, more than thirty of which appear on the current roster, and government offices in Brighton, Evans and Greeley, plus law enforcement agencies such as the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

The highest-profile retailers grappling with outbreaks include the Target in Glendale, one of the busiest stores in the state; two King Soopers branches; a pair of Home Depots and a Costco outlet in Jefferson County; an American Furniture Warehouse in Douglas County; and 22 restaurants — among them the Cherry Creek Grill in Denver (once a favorite of Elway's).

And that's not to mention social gatherings that turned into superspreaders — among them two get-togethers in Summit County, a Boulder bash and a Pitkin County private flight that led to multiple infections. So, too, did an event staged by Wedding at the Pines of Genesee, from which nine attendees brought home something other than pleasant memories of true love.

Continue to see all 197 newly ID'd Colorado outbreaks, including the date they started and the number and type of people impacted.



1. AA Construction, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, El Paso County, 10/27/2020, 3 positive staff cases

2. Alamosa County Dept. of Human Services, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Alamosa County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases

3. Allura Skin, Laser, and Wellness, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Larimer County, 10/27/2020, 9 positive staff cases

4. Amazing Smiles, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient Dental Clinic, Adams County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

5. American Furniture Warehouse #62, Active, Retailer, Douglas County, 11/3/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases

6. Animal Emergency and Specialty Center, Active, Other, Veterinary Clinic, Douglas County, 11/3/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

7. Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility, Active, State Prison, Crowley County, 10/29/2020, 2 positive resident cases

8. Ascending to Health Respite Care, Active, Healthcare — Rehab Facility, Respite Care-Healthcare and Housing Programs for the Homeless, El Paso County, 10/24/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 1 positive staff case

9. Aspen Recreation Center, Active, Indoor, Entertainment/Rec Recreation Center, Pitkin County, 10/18/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case

10. Atomic Cowboy, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, El Paso County, 10/22/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

11. Auraria Early Learning Center, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases

12. Aurora West College Prep Academy, Active, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 5 positive staff cases

13. Beacon House, Active, Homeless Shelter, Residential Housing, Denver County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive resident cases

14. Bear Creek School K-8, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

15. Ben Franklin Academy, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

16. Boulder Social Gathering, Active, Social Gathering, Boulder County, 10/30/2020, 6 positive attendee cases

17. Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County — Wellington, Active, Youth Sports/Activities, Larimer County, 10/28/2020, 3 positive staff cases

18. Breckenridge Building Center, Active, Retailer, Summit County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases

19. Bromley East Charter School, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

20. Brookdale Pinehurst Park (2304CA): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 21 positive resident cases, 3 resident deaths, 6 positive staff cases

21. Bruce Randolph School, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/2/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

22. BSI LLC, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 10/27/2020, 23 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

23. Byers Middle School, Active, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 6 positive attendee cases

24. Charlotte's Web Inc., Active, Distribution Center/Business, Hemp, Boulder County, 10/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases

25. Cherry Creek Grill, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Denver County, 10/12/2020, 8 positive staff cases

26. Cherry Creek Retirement Village (2304E5), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/29/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

27. Children's Haven, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

28. City of Brighton (Police Department), Active, Law Enforcement — Other, Adams County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases

29. City of Evans Police Department, Active, Law Enforcement — Other, Police Department, Weld County, 11/2/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

30. City of Greeley Water Distribution Office, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 10/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases

31. CMJ Properties, Active, Other, Veterinary Specialty Center, El Paso County, 10/28/2020, 5 positive staff cases

32. Colorado Springs Charter Academy, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases

33. Colorado Springs School District 11, Active, School Administration, El Paso County, 10/29/2020, 2 positive staff cases

34. Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home — Rifle (020855), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 11/3/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 2 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

35. Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility, Active, State Prison, Fremont County, 10/28/2020, 11 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases

36. Concentra Urgent Care, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Urgent Care, Larimer County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases

37. Costco Wholesale #676, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 10/29/2020, 11 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

38. Countryside Montessori, Active, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/2/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases

39. Courtyard of Loveland (230369), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Larimer County, 10/29/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case

40. Crowley County Correctional Facility: October 2020, Active, State Prison, Crowley County, 11/2/2020, 97 positive resident cases

41. Crown and Jade Design and Engineering, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases

42. Dahl of Loveland, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 10/30/2020, 6 positive staff cases

43. Denver Broncos, Active, Adult Sports Club/Team Professional Sports Team, Denver County, 10/30/2020, 7 positive staff cases

44. Denver County Jail: October 2020, Active, Jail, Denver County, 10/27/2020, 12 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

45. DIA — Maintenance Center, Active, Travel, Denver International Airport Maintenance, Denver County, 10/23/2020, 12 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

46. Doug's Day Diner, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 10/29/2020, 2 positive staff cases

47. Duffeyroll Bakery and Cafe, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 4 positive staff cases

48. Durango Fire Department, Active, Other, Fire Department, La Plata County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases

49. Dutch Bros Coffee, Active, Restaurant — Other, Adams County, 11/3/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

50. East Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case

51. Edgewater Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases

52. Eisenhower Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, Boulder County, 10/29/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

53. El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, Active, Jail, El Paso County, 10/27/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 28 probable resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

54. El Paso County 4th Judicial Court Bldg, Active, Law Enforcement Administration, El Paso County, 10/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases

55. Elevate Salon Institute Westminster, Active, Trade School, Higher Education, Jefferson County, 10/22/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

56. Englewood Post Acute and Rehabilitation (020481), Active, Healthcare — Combined Care, Arapahoe County, 10/30/2020. 7 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 5 positive staff cases

57. Fitzmorris Preschool, Active, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases

58. Florence Crittenton Early Childhood Education Center, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

59. Florissant Fossil Beds Natl. Mon., Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Teller County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases

60. Flow Right, Active, Home Maintenance Services, Plumbing Company, Pueblo County, 10/21/2020, 14 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases

61. Foothills Park & Recreation District — Ridge All Day Preschool, Active, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 10/29/2020, 4 positive staff cases

62. Four Mile Correctional Facility, Active, State Prison, Fremont County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive resident cases

63. Fox Hollow Animal Hospital Active Other Animal Hospital Jefferson 10/29/2020

64. Fox Hollow Golf Course, Active, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Jefferson County, 10/22/2020, 2 positive resident cases

65. Garden Terrace of Aurora (020469): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

66. George T Sanders Distribution Center, Active, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases

67. Goddard School of Aurora, Active, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2020, 6 positive staff cases

68. Golden Corral #851, Active, Restaurant — Buffet, El Paso County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

69. Goodfella's Diner, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Boulder County, 10/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

70. Greenfield's Pool and Sports Bar, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Jefferson County, 10/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases

71. Group Trip — Pitkin County, Active, Social Gathering, Private Flight, Pitkin County, 10/20/2020, 5 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

72. Guidepost Montessori, Active, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 11/2/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

73. Hilltop Life Adjustment Program (23Q649), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Mesa County, 10/31/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

74. The Home Depot #1522, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases

75. The Home Depot #1550, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases

76. HopeWest Delta, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Delta County, 10/28/2020, 3 positive staff cases

77. Horizon High School, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 7 positive attendee cases

78. IHOP, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Denver County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases

79. Independence House — Pecos: November 2020, Active, Correctional, Other, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 3 positive resident cases

80. Jefferson County Sheriff and Lakewood Police Combined Regional Academy, Active, Law Enforcement — Other, Law enforcement Academy, Jefferson County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 6 probable staff cases

81. Jim's Wings, Active, Restaurant — Other, Larimer County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases

82. John H. Amesse Elementary — Early Childhood Education Classroom 1, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable staff case

83. JoyVida LLC, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient Home Health Company, Senior and Eldercare, El Paso County, 10/5/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases

84. King Soopers #36, Active, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/28/2020, 3 positive staff cases

85. King Soopers #40, Active, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases

86. Knapp Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

87. Kunsmiller Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

88. La Junta Clinic — Valley Wide Health Systems, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Otero County, 10/23/2020, 10 positive staff cases

89. Lakin Tire LLC, Active, Other, Tire Recycling, Denver County, 10/23/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

90. Larimer County Sheriff's Department, Active, Law Enforcement — Other, Sheriff's Department, Larimer County, 10/27/2020, 6 positive staff cases

91. Lasley Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases

92. La Vista Correctional Facility, Active, State Prison, Pueblo County, 11/1/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

93. Legacy Peak Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 10/9/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

94. Legend High School, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/29/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

95. Life Care Center of Greeley (0203TL), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 10/29/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 probable resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

96. Long Building Technologies — Construction Site, Active, Construction Site, HVAC Installation Site, Larimer County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

97. Loveland Aleworks, Active, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Larimer County, 11/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

100. McDonald's, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Denver County, 10/27/2020, 4 positive staff cases

101. McLane Western, Active, Food Distribution, Weld County, 10/30/2020, 5 positive staff cases

102. Mead High School Football Team, Active, Youth Sports/Activities, Boulder County 10/30/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

103. Medallion Post Acute Rehabilitation (020582): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive resident cases

104. Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 10/22/2020, 4 positive staff cases

105. Midwest Express Motors, Active, Other, Trucking, Adams County, 10/29/2020, 18 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

106. MolsonCoors Golden Brewery, Active, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Jefferson County, 10/16/2020, 15 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

107. Monarch Montessori of Denver, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/29/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 2 probable attendee cases

108. Mountain Ridge Middle School, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/29/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

109. Mountain View Child Care Center, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/29/2020, 6 positive staff cases

110. Mountain Vista High School, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/29/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

111. Native Rank, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

112. Nature's Herbs & Wellness Center, Active, Retailer, Weld County, 10/28/2020, 4 positive staff cases

113. Navajo Express, Active, Other, Trucking Company, Adams County, 11/2/2020, 9 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

114. Orthopedic and Spine Center of the Rockies, Active, Healthcare — Ambulatory Surgery Center, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

115. Ouray Silver Mine, Active, Construction Site, Ouray County, 11/3/2020, 4 positive staff cases

116. Palisades at Broadmoor Park (23U762), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/9/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 7 positive staff cases

117. Parkview Administrative Services, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Hospital, Business Office, Pueblo County, 10/28/2020, 12 positive staff cases

118. Pella Corner Animal Clinic, Active, Other, Veterinary Hospital, Boulder County, 10/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases

119. Pinnacle Charter School, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/30/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

120. Pitkin County Public Works, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Government Office, Pitkin County, 10/29/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

121. Point of the Pines Gardens Assisted Living (23B948), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/2/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident cases, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

122. Poppy's Pizza, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

123. Porter Place (2304E7): October 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 10/30/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

124. Primrose School at the Denver Tech Center, Active, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

125. ProSound Music, Active, Retailer, Music Store, El Paso County, 10/26/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

126. Ptarmigan Country Club, Active, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec Country Club, Larimer County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases

127. Quikrete: October 2020, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse Concrete Supplier, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 4 positive staff cases

128. Ranch View Middle School, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

129. Red Rocks Community College Lakewood Campus, Active, College/University, Jefferson County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases

130. Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Douglas County, 10/28/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

131. Riverdale Rehab and Care Community (020312): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

132. Riverdale Ridge High School, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases

133. Roaring Fork Club, Active, Construction Site, Recreation/Club, Pitkin County, 10/15/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

134. ROCCOR, LLC, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Boulder County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive staff cases

135. Rocky Mountain Behavioral Health, Active, Healthcare — Rehab Facility, Behavioral health center, Fremont County, 10/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

136. Rocky Mountain SER Head Start, Active, Child Care Center, Las Animas County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases

137. Rocky Mountain Truck Center — Lamar, Active, Other, Truck Maintenance Center, Prowers County, 10/15/2020, 2 positive staff cases

138. Roxy's Market, Active, Grocery Store, Pitkin County, 10/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases

139. Samar Swaidan, Active, Child Care Center, Family Child Care Home, Denver County, 10/29/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

140. Samuels Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/4/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

141. SandRock Ridge Care and Rehab (02H515), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Moffat County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 probable resident cases, 1 positive staff case

142. Sangre de Cristo Community Care, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Pueblo County, 10/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases

143. Simply Delicious — Loveland, Active, Food Distribution, Larimer, 10/30/2020, 8 positive staff cases

144. Sky Ranch Contractors, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Summit County, 11/3/2020, 5 positive staff cases

145. Skyline Apartments, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases

146. Social Gathering High School Students, Active, Social Gathering, Summit County, 10/18/2020, 8 positive attendee cases

147. Sonic Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, El Paso County, 10/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases

148. Sonic Drive In, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Alamosa County, 10/28/2020, 6 positive staff cases

149. Soothe Spa, Active, Personal Services, Spa, Summit County, 10/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases

150. South Fellowship Early Learning Center, Active, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases

151. South Lakewood Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

152. Southpaw Electric, Active, Construction Company/Contractor Workplace, Boulder County, 10/12/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

153. Sprouts Farmers Market — Central Park, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 10/22/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

154. St. Mary's Academy, Active, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

155. Steuben's, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Denver County, 10/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

156. Stout Street Foundation, Active, Healthcare — Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (inpatient), Addiction Treatment Center, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 16 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case

157. Summit Cove Gathering, Active, Social Gathering, Summit County, 11/3/2020, 4 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

158. Summit Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, Teller County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

159. Summit High School Basketball Team, Active, School, K-12 Basketball Team, Summit County, 10/27/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

160. Summit Medical Clinic, PC, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient Medical Clinic, El Paso County, 10/26/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

161. Suncor Energy — Refinery: November 2020, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases

162. Swansea Elementary — Early Childhood Education, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

163. Target — Glendale, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

164. Taylor Farms Colorado Inc, Active, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, El Paso County, 10/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases

165. The Center at Lowry (02G500): October 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 10/29/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 9 positive staff cases

166. The Door Church, Active, Religious Facility, Alamosa County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 8 positive attendee cases

167. The Elm, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases

168. The Gardens at Columbine (2304QP), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 6 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

169. The Haven, Active, Healthcare — Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (inpatient), Denver County, 11/2/2020, 5 positive resident cases

170. The Rabbit Hole, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, El Paso County, 10/22/2020, 6 positive staff cases

171. The Rehabilitation Center at Sandalwood (020465): October 2020, Active , Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/29/2020, 17 positive resident cases, 12 probable resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

172. The Retreat at Sunny Vista (23Q180), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

173. TMC Design Zeppelin, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Advanced engineering company, El Paso County, 10/28/2020, 5 positive staff cases

174. TNT Landscaping Inc, Active, Construction Company/Contractor Commercial landscape installation and maintenance business, El Paso County, 11/2/2020, 7 positive staff cases

175. Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Denver County, 11/3/2020, 4 positive staff cases

176. Town of Firestone, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace Municipal office, Weld County, 10/27/2020, 11 positive staff cases

177. Unified Packaging Inc, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 11/3/2020, 5 positive staff cases

178. UNC Alpha Phi Sorority — Delta Gamma Chapter, Active, College/University Sorority, Weld County, 10/30/2020, 3 positive attendee cases

179. UPS, Active, Distribution Center/Business Global Shipping — Delivery/Transportation, El Paso County, 11/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases

180. Voice of Truth Tabernacle, Active, Religious Facility, Larimer County, 11/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 5 positive attendee cases

181. Volleyball Club, Active, Youth Sports/Activities, El Paso County, 10/23/2020, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

182. Walmart #4599, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases

183. Watershed School, Active, School, K-12, Boulder County, 10/29/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

184. Wedding at the Pines of Genesee: October 2020, Active, Banquet Facility, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 9 positive attendee cases

185. Wendy's 11595: October 2020, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Douglas County, 10/29/2020, 2 positive staff cases

186. Westridge Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/29/2020, 3 positive staff cases

187. What Chefs Want, Active, Food Distribution, Denver County, 10/29/2020, 2 positive staff cases

188. Whole Foods Market Cherry Creek, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

189. Winslow Court Retirement Community (230512): November 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, El Paso County, 11/1/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 2 positive staff cases

190. Uncle Sam's Pancake House, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, El Paso County, 10/15/2020, 7 positive staff cases

191. Vilas School District, Active, School, K-12, Baca County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive staff cases

192. Vista Eye Care, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Adams County, 9/27/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

193. Vista Verde Ranch, Active, Travel Guest Ranch, Routt County, 10/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases

194. Western Hills Healthcare Center (020438), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/19/2020, 21 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

195. Widefield School District (WSD3) Warehouse, Active, School Administration, School District Warehouse Facility, El Paso County, 10/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases

196. World Prayer Center, Active, Religious Facility, El Paso County, 10/5/2020, 11 positive staff cases, 6 positive attendee cases

197. Youth Basketball Team #1, Active, Youth Sports/Activities, El Paso County, 10/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case