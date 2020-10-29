Record 129 COVID-19 Outbreaks: Tavernetta, Schools, Stores and More

Colorado continues to set new records for COVID-19 outbreaks. According to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 129 new outbreaks have been identified since the last report just seven days ago, marking the second time in a row that the week's total has gone triple digits. More than 20 percent of the outbreaks in the state since the start of the pandemic have been made public during the past two weeks.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and trying to prevent future infections.

The state's ignominious streak of outbreak records began on September 30, when the department's list grew by 53. That was followed by 63 new outbreaks on October 7, 64 on October 14 and an eye-popping 114 on October 21, for 1,011 in all. The October 28 summary lists 435 active outbreaks and 705 considered resolved, adding up to 1,140.

Among the prominent retailers to experience outbreaks is Argonaut Wine & Liquor, plus two Whole Foods branches in the metro area, the Costco in Parker, a Target and two automobile dealerships in Arapahoe County, and an American Furniture Warehouse in Adams County. But the biggest spread in terms of the number of people affected involves a Home Depot in Denver, whose staff has registered six positive cases and a staggering 44 probable cases of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, an explosion of sixteen outbreaks has hit a range of schools, including Ponderosa High School in Douglas County. That doesn't include outbreaks at fifteen child-care centers and on a school-related trip in Montrose County. Ten restaurants have also seen outbreaks, with the largest impacting Denver's Cilantro, where ten positive staff cases and one probable staff case have been documented. Tavernetta, our Best New Restaurant in 2018, also made the list, along with sibling Sunday Vinyl.

Other outbreaks of note include four churches (two in El Paso County), two major units at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, three prisons (the Youthful Offender Systems in Pueblo County has notched 75 positive resident cases and twelve positive staff cases so far), and a gathering of Sun Logic employees that resulted in nine positive cases and one probable case.

Here's the astonishing roster of 129 new outbreaks, along with information that includes the date each was identified:

