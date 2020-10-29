Record 129 COVID-19 Outbreaks: Tavernetta, Schools, Stores and More

Colorado continues to set new records for COVID-19 outbreaks. According to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 129 new outbreaks have been identified since the last report just seven days ago, marking the second time in a row that the week's total has gone triple digits. More than 20 percent of the outbreaks in the state since the start of the pandemic have been made public during the past two weeks.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and trying to prevent future infections.
The state's ignominious streak of outbreak records began on September 30, when the department's list grew by 53. That was followed by 63 new outbreaks on October 7, 64 on October 14 and an eye-popping 114 on October 21, for 1,011 in all. The October 28 summary lists 435 active outbreaks and 705 considered resolved, adding up to 1,140.
Among the prominent retailers to experience outbreaks is Argonaut Wine & Liquor, plus two Whole Foods branches in the metro area, the Costco in Parker, a Target and two automobile dealerships in Arapahoe County, and an American Furniture Warehouse in Adams County. But the biggest spread in terms of the number of people affected involves a Home Depot in Denver, whose staff has registered six positive cases and a staggering 44 probable cases of the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, an explosion of sixteen outbreaks has hit a range of schools, including Ponderosa High School in Douglas County. That doesn't include outbreaks at fifteen child-care centers and on a school-related trip in Montrose County. Ten restaurants have also seen outbreaks, with the largest impacting Denver's Cilantro, where ten positive staff cases and one probable staff case have been documented. Tavernetta, our Best New Restaurant in 2018, also made the list, along with sibling Sunday Vinyl.
Other outbreaks of note include four churches (two in El Paso County), two major units at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, three prisons (the Youthful Offender Systems in Pueblo County has notched 75 positive resident cases and twelve positive staff cases so far), and a gathering of Sun Logic employees that resulted in nine positive cases and one probable case.
Here's the astonishing roster of 129 new outbreaks, along with information that includes the date each was identified:
1. Acadia Learning Center, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases
2. Adams County Animal Hospital, Active. Other, Animal Hospital, Adams County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive staff cases
3. Advanced Dermatology, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Dermatologist Office, Summit County, 10/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases
4. Altitude Salon, Active, Personal Services, Salon, Douglas County, 10/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
5. American Furniture Warehouse #32, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
6. Argonaut Wine & Liquor, Active, Retailer, Retail Store, Denver County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
7. Rock Family Church: October 2020, Active, Religious Facility, El Paso County, 10/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases
8. Audi Denver — McDonald Automotive Group, Active, Other, Auto Dealership, Arapahoe County, 10/28/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
9. Aunt Alice's Kitchen, Active, Restaurant — Other, Boulder County, 10/12/2020, 8 positive staff cases
10. AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe, Active, Other, Car Dealership, Arapahoe County, 10/17/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
11. AutoZone, Active, Retailer, Auto Parts Store, Larimer County, 10/22/2020, 2 positive staff cases
12. Barbara Ellis Studio of Dance, Active, Youth Sports/Activities, Dance Studio, El Paso County, 10/4/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 4 positive attendee cases
13. Berthod Motors, Active, Other, Car Dealership, Garfield County, 10/21/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
14. Bethany Nursing and Rehab Center (020420), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/19/2020, 7 positive resident cases
15. Bixby School, Active, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 10/26/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
16. BJ's Restaurant, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases
17. Breckenridge Grand Vacations (Peak 8), Active, Other, Vacation Home Rentals, Summit County, 10/24/2020, 4 positive staff cases
18. Bright Beginnings Preschool, Active, Child Care Center, Adams County, 10/23/2020, 5 positive staff cases
19. Brookdale Parkplace (2304A2): October 2020, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Denver County, 10/23/2020, 2 positive resident cases
20. Cables Pub & Grill, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Weld County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
21. Carbon Valley Parks & Recreation District, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 10/27/2020, 3 positive staff cases
22. Catalyst Financial Group, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 10/26/2020, 4 positive staff cases
23. CDI Head Start, Active, Child Care Center, Alamosa County, 10/20/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
24. Centennial Correctional Facility: October 2020, Active, State Prison, Fremont County, 10/20/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 12 positive staff cases
25. Change Haven Corp, Active, Homeless Shelter, Emergency Housing/Social Services, El Paso County, 10/15/2020, 4 positive resident cases
26. Chick-Fil-A, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Broomfield County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases
27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Arapahoe County, 10/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases
28. Cilantro-Denver, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down. Denver County, 10/21/2020, 10 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
29. Clay Dean Electric, Active, Construction Site Job site-Denver Metro Village. 1523 N Quitman, Denver County, 10/15/2020, 2 positive staff cases
30. Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 10/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
31. Community and Public Health, Active, Other, Non-Emergency EMS services, El Paso County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
32. Community Corrections, Active, Correctional, Other, Garfield County, 10/19/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
33. Cornerstone Real Estate Rocky Mountains, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 10/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
34. Corpus Christi Catholic School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 10/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
35. Costco — Parker, Active, Grocery Store, Douglas County, 10/26/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 10 probable staff cases
36. Covercraft Industries LLC, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 10/27/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases
37. Cowell Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
38. Crystal Nails, Active, Personal Services, Nail salon, Larimer County, 10/27/2020, 4 positive staff cases
39. Deane Elementary, Active, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 9/24/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
40. DEN Maintenance Center, Active, Travel, Denver International Airport Maintenance, Denver County, 10/23/2020, 11 positive staff cases
41. Dillon Dam Brewery, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Summit County, 10/15/2020, 5 positive staff cases
42. Dust 'N' Mop Cleaning Service, Active, Home Maintenance Services, Larimer County, 10/26/2020, 4 positive staff cases
43. El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, Active, Correctional, Other, El Paso County, 10/27/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 28 probable resident cases, 3 positive staff cases
44. Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity, Active, Healthcare — Outpatient, Denver County, 10/27/2020, 3 positive staff cases
45. First Bank — Aurora, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
46. First Step Preschool. Active, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 10/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases
47. Fox Meadow Middle School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
48. Frassati Catholic School, Active, Child Care Center, Adams County, 10/21/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case, 1 positive attendee case
49. FutureForward at Washington Square, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
50. Global Leadership Academy, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
51. Goodwill, Active, Retailer, Denver County, 10/22/2020, 5 positive staff cases
52. Grand County Emergency Medical Services, Active, Other, Emergency Medical Services, Grand County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
53. Hach Company, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 10/26/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases
54. Hunt's Electric (Fitz Hyatt House Jobsite), Active, Construction Site, Arapahoe County, 10/21/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
55. Laradon — Adult Day Program, Active, Healthcare — Facility for Developmentally Disabled (outpatient), Denver County, 10/27/2020, 3 positive staff cases
56. Larchwood Inns (0211OZ), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 10/20/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
57. LaVilla Grande (021161), Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Mesa County, 10/27/2020, 17 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
58. Lex Apartments, Active, Other, Apartment complex, Denver County, 10/22/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
59. Life Care Center of Longmont (020316): October 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 10/22/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
60. Little Red School House, Active, Child Care Center, Preschool, Garfield County, 10/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
61. Logan County Dept. of Human Services, Active, Office/Indoor Workspace, Logan County, 10/21/2020, 4 positive staff cases
62. Maxwell Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
63. McDonald's, Active, Restaurant — Fast Food, Adams County, 10/21/2020, 5 positive staff cases
64. Mile High Academy, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive attendee cases
65. Monaco Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center (0204970): October 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 10/23/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
66. Monarch Casino Black Hawk, Active, Casino, Gilpin County, 10/27/2020, 4 positive staff cases
67. Monte Vista Potato Growers, Active, Food Warehouse, Rio Grande County, 10/26/2020, 4 positive staff cases
68. Montessori Children's House of Denver — Stapleton, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
69. MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Boulder (23F542), Active, Healthcare — Memory Care, Boulder County, 10/21/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
70. Mount St. Francis Nursing Center (020506), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 10/24/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 3 probable resident cases, 4 positive staff cases
71. Mount View Youth Services Center, Active, Correctional, Other, Jefferson County, 10/22/2020, 12 positive resident cases, 14 positive staff cases
72. Natty Rems LLC, Active, Distribution Center/Business Cannabis Cultivation, Extraction, Denver County, 10/23/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 10 probable staff cases
73. Northfield Goddard, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff cases, 5 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee cases
74. Northside Emergency Pet Clinic, Active, Other, Veterinary Clinic, Adams County, 10/27/2020, 3 positive staff cases
75. Orange Theory Fitness, Active, Indoor Entertainment/Rec Gym, Broomfield County, 10/21/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases
76. Orchard Park Health Care Center: October 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 10/27/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases
77. Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church, Active, Religious Facility, Grand County, 10/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases
78. Oveja Negra, Active, Retailer, Chaffee County, 10/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases
79. Palmer Lake Elementary School, Active, School, K-12, El Paso County, 10/14/2020, 2 positive staff cases
80. Peer 1 — Dedication House, Active, Healthcare — Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (inpatient), Denver County, 10/26/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 1 positive staff case, 1 probable staff case
81. Ponderosa High School, Active, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
82. Porter Adventist Hospital — Cardiac Cath Lab Staff, Active, Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital, Denver County, 10/23/2020, 5 positive staff cases
83. Porter Adventist Hospital — Operating Room Staff, Active, Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital, Denver County, 10/23/2020, 4 positive staff cases
84. Prime Window Systems, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Workplace, Denver County, 10/26/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 9 probable staff cases
85. Primrose School of Springs Ranch, Active, Child Care Center Childcare & School, El Paso County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
86. Ranum Middle School, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
87. Rapid Fire Protections Inc, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Adams County, 10/26/2020, 3 positive staff cases
88. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Larimer County, 10/19/2020, 3 positive staff cases
89. Red Rocks Community College Law Enforcement Academy, Active, College/University, Jefferson County, 10/21/2020, 3 positive attendee cases
90. Refrigeration Equipment, Active Materials Supplier, Equipment supplier, Pueblo County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases
91. Rocky Mountain Prep Creekside, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 10/22/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
92. RTD — Public facility (31st st), Active, Other, Transportation, Denver County, 10/22/2020, 2 positive staff cases
93. RTD — Ringsby Ct, Active, Other, Transportation, Denver County, 10/22/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 8 probable staff cases
94. San Carlos Correctional Facility, Active, State Prison, Pueblo County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases
95. S&S Memory Care, Active, Healthcare — Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/27/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 2 positive staff cases
96. Southern Peaks Regional Treatment Center, Active, Healthcare — Group Home Youth Behavioral Treatment Center, Fremont County, 10/19/2020, 4 positive staff cases
97. Sovereign Plastics, LLC, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse Manufacturing company specializing in plastic injection molding parts, El Paso County, 10/20/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
98. Spartan Reinforcing, Active, Construction Site, Denver County, 10/23/2020, 4 positive staff cases
99. Spring Creek Youth Services Center, Active, Correctional, Other, El Paso County, 10/24/2020, 3 positive staff cases
100. Stolle Machinery, Active, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Arapahoe County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases
101. Student Transportation of America (STA) Gathering, Active, School, K-12, Bus Depot, Montrose County, 10/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases
102. Sundance Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation (020546): October 2020, Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 10/20/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case
103. Sun Logic Company Trip, Active, Social Gathering, Summit County, 10/21/2020, 9 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case
104. Sunnyside Christian Church, Active, Religious Facility, El Paso County, 10/26/2020, 3 positive staff cases
105. TalentKids Academy, Active, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 10/21/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
106. Target SE Aurora, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 10/28/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases
107. Tavernetta/Sunday Vinyl, Active, Restaurant — Sit Down, Denver County, 10/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases
108. The Home Depot #1520, Active, Retailer, Denver County, 10/22/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 44 probable staff cases
109. The Learning Experience — Lafayette: October 2020, Active, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case
110. Third Way — York Facility, Active, Healthcare — Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (inpatient), Denver County, 10/23/2020
111. Thrive Preschool, Active, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 10/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
112. TLC Learning Center, Active, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases
113. Tower Electric, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Arapahoe County, 10/27/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
114. TRC Construction Inc, Active, Construction Company/Contractor, Weld County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases
115. Trinidad State Junior College, Valley Campus Nursing Program, Active, College/University, Alamosa County, 10/21/2020, 4 positive attendee cases, 5 probable attendee cases
116. Vega Collegiate Academy, Active, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 10/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
117. Villas at Sunny Acres (020458), Active, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 10/19/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases
118. Union Bar & Soda Fountain, Active, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Larimer County, 10/26/2020, 4 positive staff cases
119. Vail Health, Active, Healthcare — Acute Care Hospital, Hospital — Housekeeping, Eagle County, 9/26/2020, 8 positive staff cases
120. Village Seven Presbyterian Church, Active, Religious Facility. El Paso County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases
121. Volunteers of America Early Childhood Education Center, Active, Child Care Center, Denver County, 10/22/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases, 1 positive attendee case
122. Waste-Not Recycling, Active, Other, Recycling Center, Larimer County, 10/22/2020, 3 positive staff cases
123. Westerly Creek Elementary — Multi-Intensive Autism Classroom, Active, School, K-12, Denver County, 10/23/2020, 2 positive staff cases
124. Whole Foods Market Belmar, Active, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/26/2020, 2 positive staff cases
125. Whole Foods — Tamarac: October 2020, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 10/21/2020, 5 positive staff cases
126. Wildwood Casino, Active, Casino, Teller County, 10/26/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 10 probable staff cases
127. W.T. Shorty's Sports Grill, Active, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Denver County, 10/5/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case
128. York International, Active, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case
129. Youthful Offender Systems, Active, State Prison, Pueblo County, 10/21/2020, 75 positive resident cases, 12 positive staff cases
