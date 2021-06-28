Chance at $1 Million Isn't Making Coloradans Rush to Vaccinate

Parker's Stephanie Sharp was the fourth $1 million winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash drawing.

On June 25, Governor Jared Polis announced that Parker's Stephanie Sharp had won the fourth $1 million Colorado Comeback Cash drawing for people who've gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. But so far, the campaign hasn't made the vaccination needle move in this state.

In fact, much of the latest data related to Colorado's vaccination rates got worse over the past week, and so did several other COVID-19 stats.

Here are the most recent COVID-19 numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, refreshed after 4 p.m. on June 27 and juxtaposed with information from June 20, highlighted in our last roundup:

556,775 cases (up 2,907 cases from June 20)

13,313 variants of concern (up 699 from June 20)

863 variants under investigation (up 48 from June 20)

31,545 hospitalized (up 374 from June 20)

64 counties (unchanged from June 20)

6,777 deaths among cases (up 46 from June 20)

6,971 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 85 from June 20)

5,492 outbreaks (up 12 from June 20)

Four major takeaways:

• New hospitalizations are up substantially, after trending downward in recent weeks, going from 276 on June 20 to 374 on June 27.

• The same is true of deaths from COVID-19. On June 20, another 42 passings were registered. On June 27, the previous week's fatalities more than doubled to 85.

• New COVID-19 cases? They've risen as well, going from 2,777 for the week ending June 20 to 2,907 as of June 27.

• Fortunately, variants of concern — including the more transmissible and dangerous Delta variant — are heading in the opposite direction. The 699 new infections in this category on June 27 represents a considerable dip from the 1,679 bounce on June 20.

Here are the new COVID case counts for the past ten days.

June 26 — 175 Cases

June 25 — 343 Cases

June 24 — 353 Cases

June 23 — 476 Cases

June 22 — 353 Cases

June 21 — 273 Cases

June 20 — 197 Cases

June 19 — 248 Cases

June 18 — 320 Cases

June 17 — 345 Cases

While case counts have increased, the state's positivity rate on June 27 showed a significant drop, sliding to 1.93 percent — the lowest figure in months. And hospitalizations are roughly stable, with new daily admissions typically averaging in the thirties and total hospitalizations just above 300:

New Hospital Admissions by Admission Date

June 27, 2021

16 patients admitted to the hospital

30 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

June 26, 2021

5 patients admitted to the hospital

33 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

June 25, 2021

28 patients admitted to the hospital

35 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

June 24, 2021

24 patients admitted to the hospital

34 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

June 23, 2021

61 patients admitted to the hospital

39 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

June 22, 2021

48 patients admitted to the hospital

34 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

June 21, 2021

26 patients admitted to the hospital

32 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

June 20, 2021

41 patients admitted to the hospital

33 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

June 19, 2021

17 patients admitted to the hospital

29 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

June 18, 2021

19 patients admitted to the hospital

29 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

Patients Currently Hospitalized for COVID-19

June 27, 2021

302 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

262 (87 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

40 (13 percent) Persons Under Investigation

June 26, 2021

304 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

266 (88 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

38 (12 percent) Persons Under Investigation

June 25, 2021

326 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

279 (86 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

47 (14 percent) Persons Under Investigation

June 24, 2021

337 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

285 (85 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

52 (15 percent) Persons Under Investigation

June 23, 2021

355 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

303 (85 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

52 (15 percent) Persons Under Investigation

June 22, 2021

337 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

287 (85 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

50 (15 percent) Persons Under Investigation

June 21, 2021

341 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

300 (88 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

41 (12 percent) Persons Under Investigation

June 20, 2021

371 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

323 (87 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

48 (13 percent) Persons Under Investigation

June 19, 2021

364 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

314 (86 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

50 (14 percent) Persons Under Investigation

June 18, 2021

386 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

333 (86 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

53 (14 percent) Persons Under Investigation

Too bad the inoculation news from June 26, the most recent date available on the CDPHE's vaccine data dashboard, isn't better. These are the stats in the highest-profile categories.

2,927,793 people fully immunized (up 76,087 from June 19)

3,218,337 people immunized with one dose (up 40,651 from June 19)

4,217 people vaccinated on June 19 with Pfizer vaccine (down 652 from June 19); 11,378 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported June 19 but administered on an earlier date (up 4,415 from June 19)

926 people immunized on June 19 with Moderna vaccine (down 845 from June 19); 3,958 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported June 19 but administered on an earlier date (up 1,475 from June 19)

186 people vaccinated on June 19 with Janssen vaccine (down 20 from June 19); 390 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported June 19 but administered on an earlier date (up 102 from June 12)

Yes, 76,087 more Coloradans have been fully protected against COVID-19 since June 19 — but the increase from the previous week had been 95,457. Likewise, one-dose immunization increases fell from 46,233 on June 19 to 40,651 on June 26. Also declining were Pfizer vaccinations (4,869 on June 19, 4,217 on June 26), Moderna vaccinations (1,771 on June 19, 926 on June 26), and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccinations (206 on June 19, 186 on June 26).

The last of the five $1 million Colorado Comeback Cash winners is expected to be revealed this Friday, July 2. But don't expect this final chance at that jackpot to speed up the state's vaccination rates.