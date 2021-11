Colorado COVID Stats Improve as New Variant Looms

The good news: The latest statistics about COVID-19 from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show modest but marked improvement for the first time in months. The bad news: Spikes related to family gatherings and events during the holiday season are still very possible, and the anticipated arrival of the new Omicron variant is a wild card that could have negative repercussions across the state.Here are the most recent CDPHE figures in major categories, updated after 4 p.m. on November 29; they're juxtaposed with our previous COVID-19 survey, which tracked information from November 22 826,815 cases (up 15,002 from November 22)23,755 variants of concern (up 833 from November 22)64 counties (unchanged from November 22)46,752 hospitalized (up 837 from November 22)9,151 deaths among cases (up 200 from November 22)9,442 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 244 from November 22)6,884 outbreaks (up 72 from November 22)Four takeaways:• New cases of COVID-19 fell sharply. The 15,002 total for the week ending November 29 dropped from 22,383 on November 22.• During the same span, hospitalizations tumbled by a smaller but still significant percentage, from 1,052 on November 22 to 837 on November 29.• Fresh COVID outbreaks are down, as well: 72 over the seven days leading up to November 29, as compared to 125 the week ending November 22.• Deaths due to COVID-19 hit 244 the week ending November 29, compared to 235 on November 22. But because death stats tend to lag behind those in other categories, the rise may be more reflective of previous weeks than current conditions.Daily case counts for the ten-day period that ended on November 21 never fell below 1,400 and exceeded 3,000 on four occasions. In contrast, the ten-day span ending November 28 had no days with totals over 3,000, with a low point of just over 1,000 on the last day in that span:November 28 — 1,060 CasesNovember 27 — 1,936 CasesNovember 26 — 1,286 CasesNovember 25 — 1,201 CasesNovember 24 — 2,535 CasesNovember 23 — 2,805 CasesNovember 22 — 2,378 CasesNovember 21 — 1,644 CasesNovember 20 — 2,261 CasesNovember 19 — 2,830 CasesThe state's positivity rate was up to 10.16 percent on November 29, however, a sizable bump from the 8.92 percent figure on November 22 and more than double the 5 percent level that public-health officials see as an indication of low testing and rapid community spread.But the number of available ICU beds is rising; 110 were open on November 29, compared to a record low of 81 on November 22. Moreover, the 139 COVID patients admitted to the hospital on November 29 was barely half of the 272 booked on November 17 — and the 1,520 COVID patients hospitalized across Colorado on November 29 was 132 fewer than the 1,652 counted on November 22. Here are the details:November 29, 2021139 patients admitted to the hospital139 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 28, 202139 patients admitted to the hospital152 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 27, 202174 patients admitted to the hospital155 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 26, 2021164 patients admitted to the hospital161 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 25, 2021186 patients admitted to the hospital163 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 24, 2021203 patients admitted to the hospital166 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 23, 2021167 patients admitted to the hospital178 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 22, 2021230 patients admitted to the hospital193 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 21, 202162 patients admitted to the hospital183 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 20, 2021115 patients admitted to the hospital185 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 29, 20211,520 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,473 (97 percent) Confirmed COVID-1947 (3 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 28, 20211,569 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,507 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1962 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 27, 20211,563 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,500 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1963 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 26, 20211,557 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,504 (97 percent) Confirmed COVID-1953 (3 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 25, 20211,587 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,527 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1960 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 24, 20211,618 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,556 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1962 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 23, 20211,630 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,576 (97 percent) Confirmed COVID-1954 (3 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 22, 20211,652 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,565 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1987 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 21, 20211,592 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,519 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1973 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 20, 20211,586 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,514 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1972 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationThe stats on the CDPHE's vaccine data dashboard aren't as cheering. Coloradans immunized with at least one dose rose by 35,926 for the week of November 21, but the bump for the seven days through November 14 was 60,134. Meanwhile, the gain in those fully immunized held relatively steady at just over 17,000, and Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccinations on November 28 were all down from the previous week:3,641,889 people fully immunized in Colorado (up 17,919 from November 21)4,066,619 people immunized with at least one dose (up 35,926 from November 21)1,712 people vaccinated on November 28 with Pfizer vaccine (down 1,019 from November 21); 3,400 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported November 28 but administered on an earlier date (down 1,571 from November 21)1,323 people immunized on November 28 with Moderna vaccine (down 728 from November 21); 3,381 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported November 28 but administered on an earlier date (down 1,500 from November 21)86 people vaccinated on November 28 with Janssen (J&J) vaccine (down 20 from November 21); 122 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported November 28 but administered on an earlier date (down 9 from November 21)Despite the vax numbers, other COVID stats are finally moving in the right direction. But the territory ahead is uncertain.