COVID in Colorado: Available ICU Beds Hit New Low

On November 22, as three metro-area counties approved new mask orders related to COVID-19 (the City of Denver is expected to make a similar announcement later this morning), Colorado tied a pandemic record for the fewest available intensive-care-unit beds.Out of a total of 1,508 ICU beds, 1,427 were filled — leaving just 81 available across the entire state. That's the same number of beds that were available on November 18, when the mark was originally set — and many other statistics related to the disease are just as concerning.Here are the most recent figures from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in major categories, updated after 4 p.m. on November 22; they're juxtaposed with our previous COVID-19 survey, which tracked information from November 15 811,813 cases (up 22,383 from November 15)22,922 variants of concern (up 651 from November 15)64 counties (unchanged from November 15)45,915 hospitalized (up 1,052 from November 15)8,951 deaths among cases (up 250 from November 15)9,178 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 235 from November 15)6,812 outbreaks (up 125 from November 15)Four takeaways:• New cases of COVID-19 continue to trend higher. The 22,383 total for the week ending November 22 is up from 20,784 on November 15.• During the same span, hospitalizations fell modestly, from 1,176 on November 15 to 1,052 on November 22. But that still translates to an average of more than 150 per day.• Fresh COVID outbreaks are still rising: 125 over the seven days leading up to November 22, as compared to 121 on November 15.• The same is true for deaths among those infected with COVID-19 (202 on November 15, 250 on November 22) and individuals for whom the virus led directly to their passing (224 on November 15, 235 on November 22).Daily case counts over the past ten days varied widely, with fewer than 1,400 on November 21 but more than 3,000 on four other occasions. Here's the rundown:November 21 — 1,368 CasesNovember 20 — 1,915 CasesNovember 19 — 2,617 CasesNovember 18 — 3,099 CasesNovember 17 — 3,864 CasesNovember 16 — 3,963 CasesNovember 15 — 2,794 CasesNovember 14 — 1,812 CasesNovember 13 — 2,804 CasesNovember 12 — 3,153 CasesAt least the state's positivity rate is down, dipping from a stunning 13.44 percent on November 15 to 8.92 percent on November 22. But that's still well above the 5 percent level that public-health officials see as an indication of subpar testing and rapid community spread.As for new hospital admissions, the high point in recent days was 272 on November 17 — down from the 300 on November 8. But the total of those hospitalized with COVID-19 helps explain why the ICU bed situation is nearing crisis stage. The 1,652 patients receiving care for the virus on November 22 was the highest number since 1,675 on December 11, 2020. Here are the details:November 22, 2021219 patients admitted to the hospital177 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 21, 202145 patients admitted to the hospital166 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 20, 202185 patients admitted to the hospital170 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 19, 2021157 patients admitted to the hospital177 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 18, 2021192 patients admitted to the hospital190 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 17, 2021272 patients admitted to the hospital199 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 16, 2021268 patients admitted to the hospital189 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 15, 2021145 patients admitted to the hospital191 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 14, 202170 patients admitted to the hospital214 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 13, 2021135 patients admitted to the hospital215 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalNovember 22, 20211,652 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,565 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1987 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 21, 20211,592 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,519 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1973 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 20, 20211,586 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,514 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1972 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 19, 20211,574 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,518 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1956 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 18, 20211,590 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,535 (97 percent) Confirmed COVID-1955 (3 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 17, 20211,606 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,526 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1980 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 16, 20211,556 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,470 (94 percent) Confirmed COVID-1986 (6 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 15, 20211,503 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,431 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1972 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 14, 20211,532 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,460 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1972 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationNovember 13, 20211,534 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,460 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1974 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationThe inoculations stats tracked on the CDPHE's vaccine data dashboard are mixed. The increase in fully immunized individuals slid from a 22,583-person bump on November 14 to 17,594 on November 21. But the number of individuals to have received at least one dose rose by 60,134 as of November 21, up from a 56,545 increase for the week ending November 14. More details:3,623,970 people fully immunized in Colorado (up 17,594 from November 14)4,030,693 people immunized with at least one dose (up 60,134 from November 14)2,731 people vaccinated on November 21 with Pfizer vaccine (up 1,098 from November 14); 4,971 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported November 21 but administered on an earlier date (down 17,245 from November 14)2,051 people immunized on November 21 with Moderna vaccine (up 460 from November 14); 4,881 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported November 21 but administered on an earlier date (down 13,756 from November 14)106 people vaccinated on November 21 with Janssen (J&J) vaccine (down 53 from November 14); 131 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported November 21 but administered on an earlier date (down 517 from November 14)According to Governor Jared Polis, officials are working to add 500 new ICU beds to the state's health-care system . Given the scarcity of beds right now, that can't happen soon enough.