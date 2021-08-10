Colorado COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Are the Worst Since May

Here are the latest numbers in major categories from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, updated after 4 p.m. August 9. They're juxtaposed with information from our most recent COVID-19 roundup, which tracked figures from August 2.
584,462 cases (up 7,117 from August 2)
18,515 variants of concern (up 902 from August 2)
2,596 variants under investigation (up 6 from August 2)
33,290 hospitalized (up 372 from August 2)
64 counties (unchanged since august 2)
6,998 deaths among cases (up 42 from August 2)
7,262 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 49 from August 2)
5,623 outbreaks (up 33 from August 2)
Four major takeaways:
• The 7,117 new cases since August 2 is a significant increase from the 6,198 reported the previous week.
• New hospitalizations also increased, from 331 the week ending August 2 to 372 the week ending August 9.
• New variants-of-concern infections, including the more transmissible and dangerous Delta variant, which accounts for the overwhelming majority of current COVID-19 cases in Colorado, more than doubled, from 440 on August 2 to 902 on August 9.
• Also up in week-to-week comparisons are deaths among cases (from 32 to 42), deaths due to COVID-19 (from 41 to 49) and outbreaks (from 18 to 33).
The state's positivity rate jumped to 8.31 percent on August 9. The state considers any positivity rate over 5 percent to be a warning sign that not enough testing is being done to control spread of the disease.
Meanwhile, daily cases continue to rise. From July 6 to July 15, daily counts ranged from 257 to 503. But for the ten days between July 30 and August 8, the lowest daily count was 526; three days registered more than 1,000, with the 1,155 new cases reported on August 3 the highest single-day count since 1,347 on May 24. Here are the disappointing details:
August 8 — 526 Cases
August 7 — 757 Cases
August 6 — 989 Cases
August 5 — 1,070 Cases
August 4 — 1,075 Cases
August 3 — 1,155 Cases
August 2 — 752 Cases
August 1 — 591 Cases
July 31 — 798 Cases
July 30 — 958 Cases
Daily hospital admissions consistently registered in the thirties during the first half of July. But by the end of the ten-day period ending August 9, they were up to 66 — and the 103 patients admitted on August 9 was the highest number since 112 on May 21. Total hospitalizations connected to COVID are also climbing. They'd dipped below 300 a month or so ago but topped out at 540 on August 9 — the largest number since 546 patients on May 27. The rosters below tell the story:
New Hospital Admissions by Admission Date
August 9, 2021
103 patients admitted to the hospital
66 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
August 8, 2021
20 patients admitted to the hospital
63 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
August 7, 2021
32 patients admitted to the hospital
62 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
August 6, 2021
93 patients admitted to the hospital
60 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
August 5, 2021
58 patients admitted to the hospital
52 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
August 4, 2021
55 patients admitted to the hospital
55 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
August 3, 2021
102 patients admitted to the hospital
55 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
August 2, 2021
78 patients admitted to the hospital
51 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
August 1, 2021
17 patients admitted to the hospital
46 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
July 31, 2021
18 patients admitted to the hospital
45 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
Patients Currently Hospitalized for COVID-19
August 9, 2021
540 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
478 (89 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
62 (11 percent) Persons Under Investigation
August 8, 2021
485 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
428 (88 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
57 (12 percent) Persons Under Investigation
August 7, 2021
477 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
422 (88 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
55 (12 percent) Persons Under Investigation
August 6, 2021
459 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
408 (89 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
51 (11 percent) Persons Under Investigation
August 5, 2021
437 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
384 (88 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
53 (12 percent) Persons Under Investigation
August 4, 2021
417 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
367 (88 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
50 (12 percent) Persons Under Investigation
August 3, 2021
455 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
383 (84 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
72 (16 percent) Persons Under Investigation
August 2, 2021
405 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
353 (87 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
52 (13 percent) Persons Under Investigation
August 1, 2021
383 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
327 (85 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
56 (15 percent) Persons Under Investigation
July 31, 2021
399 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
321 (80 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
78 (20 percent) Persons Under Investigation
If there's any good news in the newest stats, it can be found on the CDPHE's vaccine data dashboard, which shows an impressive bump in the number of Coloradans fully immunized against COVID-19 (from a 28,410 person increase on August 2 to 119,184 on August 9) and those who've gotten at least one shot (from a 37,892 person hike on August 2 to a leap of 150,314 on August 9). Here's the latest:
3,214,886 people fully immunized in Colorado (up 119,184 from August 2)
3,524,544 people immunized with at least one dose (up 150,314 from August 2)
1,510 people vaccinated on August 9 with Pfizer vaccine (up 208 from August 2); 2,926 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported August 9 but administered on an earlier date (down 367 from August 2)
430 people immunized on August 9 with Moderna vaccine (up 27 from August 2); 925 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported August 9 but administered on an earlier date (down 123 from August 2)
49 people vaccinated on August 9 with Janssen (J&J) vaccine (down 2 from August 2); 200 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported August 9 but administered on an earlier date (up 12 from August 2)
Are the vaccination improvements a result of the new $100 Walmart gift card offer? Or is the motivation simply the fear that the pandemic could spiral out of control again...and that the unvaccinated will catch COVID? Either way, the inoculation stats are among the few bright lights in an unfortunately dark update.