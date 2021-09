Colorado COVID Deaths Jump Again

One of the common assumptions regarding the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in Colorado is that because of improved patient care, few infected people are losing their lives these days. But that simply isn't true. Over the past week, an average of over sixteen people died from the disease in the state every day.Here are the latest stats from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in major categories, updated September 20. They're juxtaposed with information from our most recent COVID-19 survey , which tracked figures from September 13.653,465 cases (up 13,085 from September 13)27,183 variants of concern (up 1,577 from September 13)2,623 variants under investigation (up 1 from September 13)37,619 hospitalized (up 688 from September 13)64 counties (unchanged since September 13)7,405 deaths among cases (up 103 from September 13)7,715 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 116 from September 13)6,012 outbreaks (up 88 from September 13)Four major takeaways:• Once again, new cases are up, but not by much. The 13,805 increase from September 13 to September 20 compares to 12,965 over the previous seven-day period.• Hospitalizations are rising a little faster. On September 13, the bump was 616; on September 20, it was 688 hospitalizations.• Outbreaks dipped slightly: 88 new entries on September 20, versus 91 on September 13.• But fatalities are definitely increasing. Deaths among cases — a category that lists individuals for whom COVID-19 was one of several factors in their passing — jumped from 77 for the week ending September 13 to 103 through September 20. Deaths directly attributed to COVID-19 went from 110 on September 13 to 116 on September 20 — that translates to an average of 16.57 deaths per day.Over the past ten days, at least a thousand cases have been added each day, with 2,434 racked up on September 10 alone (revised upward from an original estimate of 2,350). That was the highest number since 2,379 on April 21. Here's the rundown:September 19 — 1,008 CasesSeptember 18 — 1,342 CasesSeptember 17 — 1,627 CasesSeptember 16 — 1,908 CasesSeptember 15 — 2,041 CasesSeptember 14 — 1,976 CasesSeptember 13 — 1,659 CasesSeptember 12 — 1,326 CasesSeptember 11 — 1,742 CasesSeptember 10 — 2,434 CasesThe state positivity rate on September 20 was 5.91 percent, above the 5 percent threshold that officials see as a warning sign that not enough testing is being done — and the seven-day average rate of 6.37 percent is even worse. Moreover, the number of outpatient syndromic COVID-19 visits has broken the 5 percent barrier, too, landing at 5.78 percent on September 20.The number of new hospital admissions varied widely over the previous ten-day period, topped by the total of 134 on September 20. Meanwhile, overall hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to hover around 1,000, and the 1,021 people receiving care on September 14 nearly set a new record for 2021. The last time the number of people hospitalized for the disease was higher? January 1, when the total stood at 1,044. Here are the current details:September 20, 2021134 patients admitted to the hospital84 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalSeptember 19, 202125 patients admitted to the hospital83 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalSeptember 18, 202114 patients admitted to the hospital83 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalSeptember 17, 2021110 patients admitted to the hospital87 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalSeptember 16, 202188 patients admitted to the hospital92 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalSeptember 15, 202191 patients admitted to the hospital97 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalSeptember 14, 2021128 patients admitted to the hospital105 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalSeptember 13, 2021127 patients admitted to the hospital104 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalSeptember 12, 202125 patients admitted to the hospital92 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalSeptember 11, 202143 patients admitted to the hospital95 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalSeptember 20, 2021980 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)890 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-1990 (9 percent) Persons Under InvestigationSeptember 19, 2021935 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)849 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-1986 (9 percent) Persons Under InvestigationSeptember 18, 2021930 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)847 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-1983 (9 percent) Persons Under InvestigationSeptember 17, 2021952 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)868 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-1984 (9 percent) Persons Under InvestigationSeptember 16, 2021975 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)887 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-1988 (9 percent) Persons Under InvestigationSeptember 15, 2021984 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)898 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-1986 (9 percent) Persons Under InvestigationSeptember 14, 20211,021 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)921 (90 percent) Confirmed COVID-19100 (10 percent) Persons Under InvestigationSeptember 13, 20211,003 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)914 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-1989 (9 percent) Persons Under InvestigationSeptember 12, 2021976 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)895 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-1981 (8 percent) Persons Under InvestigationSeptember 11, 2021978 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)904 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-1974 (8 percent) Persons Under InvestigationAccording to the CDPHE's vaccine-data dashboard , the pace of inoculations is fairly steady; the number of individuals newly fully immunized against the disease climbed from 31,471 for the week of September 13 to 34,016 through September 20, although those getting their first dose slid from 30,004 to 29,886 over that span. But vaccination totals for yesterday lagged substantially for all three major vaccines over the same day last week, and just fifteen people in the entire state got a Janssen jab yesterday. Here are the stats:3,420,472 people fully immunized in Colorado (up 34,016 from September 13)3,737,523 people immunized with at least one dose (up 29,886 from September 13)797 people vaccinated on September 20 with Pfizer vaccine (down 436 from September 13); 4,449 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported September 20 but administered on an earlier date (up 312 from September 13)315 people immunized on September 20 with Moderna vaccine (down 188 from September 13); 1,268 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported September 20 but administered on an earlier date (down 29 from September 13)15 people vaccinated on September 20 with Janssen (J&J) vaccine (down 17 from September 13); 244 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported September 20 but administered on an earlier date (up 24 from September 13)The CDPHE keeps stressing that vaccinations are the best defense against the most serious effects of COVID-19. But plenty of Coloradans are still paying the ultimate price.