Colorado COVID Outbreaks Explode Among Omicron Surge

The latest report on COVID outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment documents an explosion of freshly identified sites that mirrors the surge in cases largely caused by the Omicron variant The 113 new or tweaked outbreaks entries unveiled on January 5 is only ten shy of the 123 counted by the CDPHE in its previous two weekly reports combined . And with classes resuming at schools across the state this week, a significant rise in site-based spread in January, which one official recently described as the scariest month of the pandemic , is all but guaranteed.For the first year-plus of the pandemic, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks. The department has been updating its outbreaks report every week since April 2020.The latest batch of outbreaks is dominated to an unprecedented degree by spread at health-care facilities. Of the 113 new or tweaked outbreak items, 92 fall into this category — and 89 of them specialize in senior care. Only one resident death (at an assisted living operation in Jefferson County) is linked to these centers so far; the vast majority of infections are among staffers.K-12 schools typically represent a big chunk of outbreaks, but not on the January 5 update, which only added six, along with just two child-care centers.Among other outbreaks of note, the largest is at Breckenridge Ski Resort, which has already generated 71 staff cases. Also on the roster are ten correctional facilities, including three classified as state prisons, and a Target store in Aurora.Here are the 113 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on January 5, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:1. Amberwood Court Rehabilitation and Care Community (020460): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/30/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases2. Applewood Our House Assisted Living Facility III (23D697): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 4 staff cases3. Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility: December 2021, State Prison, Crowley County, 1/3/2022, 17 resident cases4. Aspire (CALM) Youth Services Center: December 2021, Correctional, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 2 resident cases, 9 staff cases5. Aviva at Fitzsimons (02S294): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 1/4/2022, 4 staff cases6. Balfour at Riverfront Park (23I587), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/3/2022, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases7. Bear Creek Center (020435): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 7 staff cases8. Berthoud Living Center (020388): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 1/3/2022, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases9. Breckenridge Ski Resort, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/30/2021, 71 staff cases10. Bright Assisted Living Corp (2303QB), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/4/2022, 3 resident cases11. Brookdale Lowry (2304K7): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/28/2021, 7 staff cases12. Brookdale Monument Valley Park (2305WD): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 3 staff cases13. Brookside Inn (0205US): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/29/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case14. Buena Vista Correctional Complex: December 2021, State Prison, Chaffee County, 12/29/2021, 3 resident cases15. Cadence Lakewood (2304DC): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/29/2021, 4 staff cases16. Cambridge Care Center (020441): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 1/3/2021, 8 resident cases, 6 staff cases17. Casey's Pond Senior Living (23Y775): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Routt County, 12/31/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case18. Casey's Pond Senior Living LTC (020803): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Routt County, 12/31/2021, 3 staff cases19. Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation (02X369): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Eagle County, 12/28/2021, 3 staff cases20. Cedars Health Care Center (020449): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/21/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases21. Center at Cordera (02U322): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 3 resident cases, 14 staff cases22. Center at Rock Creek LLC (02S685): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 12/29/2021, 6 staff cases23. Cherrelyn HealthCare Center (020428): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases24. Cherry Creek Retirement Village (2304E5): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2021, 6 staff cases25. Cherry Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care (23K182): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases, 8 staff cases26. Cinemark #428, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Movie Theater, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2022, 12 staff cases27. Clermont Park Assisted Living (230463): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases28. Columbine Commons Health and Rehab LLC (02L578): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 1/4/2022, 2 staff cases29. Columbine West Health & Rehab Facility (020335): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 1/3/2022, 6 staff cases30. Community Alternatives of El Paso County: December 2021, Correctional, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases31. Cripple Creek Care Center (020581): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Teller County, 12/30.2021, 3 staff cases32. Crossroads at Delta (23R567): January 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Delta County, 1/4/2022, 3 staff cases33. Eating Recovery Center of Willow Active Healthcare — Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 1/3/2022, 4 resident cases, 14 staff cases34. Falcon Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center (020586): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 5 resident cases, 5 staff cases35. Fitzsimons Early Learning Center: December 2021, Child Care Center, Adams County, 12/30/2022, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases36. Five Star Residences of Dayton Place (2304D3): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 5 staff cases37. Frontier Valley Assisted and Independent Living (2304B1): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 6 staff cases38. Fruita 8/9 School: August 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 9/15/2021, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases39. Garfield County Community Corrections: December 2021, Correctional, Garfield County, 12/28/2021, 7 resident cases, 1 staff case40. Gaye Street Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Morgan County, 1/4/2022, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases41. Gilliam Youth Services Center: December 2021, Correctional, Denver County, 12/29/2021, 17 resident cases, 8 staff cases42. Good Samaritan Society — Bonell Community (020356): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 1/3/2022, 2 staff cases43. Good Samaritan Society — Fort Collins Village (020314): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/29/2021, 1 resident case, 8 staff cases44. Grand River Health Care Center (020899): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases45. Grant House (2304W2), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case46. Greeley Village LLC(23Q715), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case47. Hallmark Nursing Center (020453): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/21/2021, 8 staff cases48. Harmony Pointe Nursing Center (020425): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases49. Harvard Square Retirement Community (230428): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/30, 2021, 4 staff cases50. Heritage Park Care Center (020845): December 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Garfield County, 12/27/2021, 2 resident cases, 11 staff cases51. Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community (020437): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/31/2021, 5 staff cases52. HighPointe Assisted Living & Memory Care (23M205): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/23/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases53. Hilltop Life Adjustment Program (23Q649): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/29/2021, 2 staff cases54. Jackson Creek Senior Living (23H946): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 5 staff cases55. Jaxpointe at 63rd Place Assisted Living (23I969), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/28/2021, 3 staff cases56. KinderCare Learning Center — Denver, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/29/2021, 7 staff cases, 2 attendee cases57. Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/30/2021, 8 attendee cases58. La Petite Academy — Greenwood Village, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2022, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases59. Lakewood High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/27/2021, 6 staff cases, 77 attendee cases60. Lamar Estates (020201): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Prowers County, 12/30/2021, 3 staff cases61. Legacy Village of Castle Pines (23O530): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/29/2021, 2 staff cases62. Life Care Center of Aurora (0204F6): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases, 19 staff cases63. Life Care Center of Colorado Springs (0205X1): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/28/2021, 22 resident cases, 12 staff cases64. Life Care Center of Evergreen (020490): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 5 staff cases65. Life Care Center of Littleton (0204RB): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 7 staff cases66. Life Care Center of Longmont (020316): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 8 staff cases67. Mapleton Care Center (020411): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 2 resident cases, 6 staff cases68. Meadow Hills Makarios Assisted Living (23C491): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case69. Mesa Manor Center (021177): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 12/18/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases70. Montage Ridge (0204C5): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/25/2021, 3 staff cases71. MorningStar at Jordan (23E528): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case72. MorningStar at Mountain Shadows (23Y392): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/3/2021, 6 resident cases, 1 staff case73. MorningStar of Arvada (23T231): January 2022, Healthcare, Combined Care, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 6 staff cases74. Namaste Alzheimer's Center (020518): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/29/2021, 4 staff cases75. North Shore Health & Rehab Facility (020331): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 1/2/2022, 4 staff cases76. Northfield High School: November 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/3/2021, 2 staff cases, 9 attendee cases77. Oakshire Commons (23M641): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 1/4/2022, 4 staff cases78. Open Arms Assisted Living Suite A (23HIDN), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/29/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case79. Peer 1 — Motivation House: January 2022, Correctional, Denver County, 1/4/2022, 6 resident cases, 2 staff cases80. Pine Grove Crossing (23N138) December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/29/2021, 7 staff cases81. Porter Place (2304E7): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/31/2021, 4 staff cases82. Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (020315): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 1/5/2022, 5 staff cases83. Pueblo Regional Center — House E: December 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 1/4/2022, 8 staff cases84. Purgatory Resort — Purgy's Restaurant, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, La Plata County, 1/4/2022, 9 staff cases85. Republic Services, Waste Management, Larimer County, 12/21/2021, 5 staff cases86. Riverbend Health and Rehabilitation Center (020302): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 12/28/2021, 3 staff cases87. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Milwaukee (23W277): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 2 staff cases88. Rosemark at Mayfair Park (23E998): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/30/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases89. Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community (020423): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/29/2021, 9 staff cases90. Silver Heights Care Center (020591): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/28/2021, 5 staff cases91. Spring Ridge Park Assisted Living (2304AL): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case92. St. Elizabeth's School, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/29/2021, 12 attendee cases93. Sterling Health and Rehabilitation Center (020165): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 1/3/2022, 2 staff cases94. Suites at Clermont Park Care Center (020454): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/29/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case95. Sunshine Gardens West Assisted Living (2312W2): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, La Plata County, 12/30/2021, 3 staff cases96. Target — Aurora West, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2022, 11 staff cases97. The Academy Boulder — University Hill (2303OR): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/4/2022, 3 staff cases98. The Carillon at Belleview Station (23N139): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/30/2021, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases99. The Courtyards at Mountain View (23X801): December 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Assisted Living and Independent Living, Denver County, 12/30/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case100. The Gardens at Columbine (2304QP): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/4/2022, 1 staff case101. The Lodge at Grand Junction (23W782): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/30/2021, 2 staff cases102. The Manor on Marston Lake (2304OJ), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 5 resident cases, 6 staff cases, 1 resident death103. The Peaks Care Center (020391): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 1/4/2022, 2 staff cases104. The Suites at Holly Creek Assisted Living (23Y389): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/4/2022, 2 staff cases105. University Park Care Center (020650): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 12/30/2021, 2 staff cases106. Valley View Villa (020195): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 1/3/2022, 7 staff cases107. ViewPointe Senior Living (230541): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/4/2022, 4 staff cases108. Villagio of Broomfield (23Z321): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/31/2021, 3 resident cases109. Villas at Sunny Acres Assisted Living (23U240), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 1/5/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case110. Whitcomb Terrace (230901), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pitkin County, 12/20/2021, 3 staff cases111. Willowbrook Place (23B432): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases112. Windsong at Northridge (23K987): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/4/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case113. Youthful Offender System: December 2021, State Prison, Pueblo County, 12/27/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases