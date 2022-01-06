Colorado COVID Outbreaks Explode Among Omicron Surge

The 113 new or tweaked outbreaks entries unveiled on January 5 is only ten shy of the 123 counted by the CDPHE in its previous two weekly reports combined. And with classes resuming at schools across the state this week, a significant rise in site-based spread in January, which one official recently described as the scariest month of the pandemic, is all but guaranteed.
For the first year-plus of the pandemic, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks. The department has been updating its outbreaks report every week since April 2020.
The latest batch of outbreaks is dominated to an unprecedented degree by spread at health-care facilities. Of the 113 new or tweaked outbreak items, 92 fall into this category — and 89 of them specialize in senior care. Only one resident death (at an assisted living operation in Jefferson County) is linked to these centers so far; the vast majority of infections are among staffers.
K-12 schools typically represent a big chunk of outbreaks, but not on the January 5 update, which only added six, along with just two child-care centers.
Among other outbreaks of note, the largest is at Breckenridge Ski Resort, which has already generated 71 staff cases. Also on the roster are ten correctional facilities, including three classified as state prisons, and a Target store in Aurora.
Here are the 113 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on January 5, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. Amberwood Court Rehabilitation and Care Community (020460): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/30/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
2. Applewood Our House Assisted Living Facility III (23D697): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 4 staff cases
3. Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility: December 2021, State Prison, Crowley County, 1/3/2022, 17 resident cases
4. Aspire (CALM) Youth Services Center: December 2021, Correctional, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 2 resident cases, 9 staff cases
5. Aviva at Fitzsimons (02S294): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 1/4/2022, 4 staff cases
6. Balfour at Riverfront Park (23I587), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/3/2022, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
7. Bear Creek Center (020435): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 7 staff cases
8. Berthoud Living Center (020388): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 1/3/2022, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
9. Breckenridge Ski Resort, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/30/2021, 71 staff cases
10. Bright Assisted Living Corp (2303QB), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/4/2022, 3 resident cases
11. Brookdale Lowry (2304K7): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/28/2021, 7 staff cases
12. Brookdale Monument Valley Park (2305WD): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 3 staff cases
13. Brookside Inn (0205US): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/29/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
14. Buena Vista Correctional Complex: December 2021, State Prison, Chaffee County, 12/29/2021, 3 resident cases
15. Cadence Lakewood (2304DC): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/29/2021, 4 staff cases
16. Cambridge Care Center (020441): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 1/3/2021, 8 resident cases, 6 staff cases
17. Casey's Pond Senior Living (23Y775): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Routt County, 12/31/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
18. Casey's Pond Senior Living LTC (020803): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Routt County, 12/31/2021, 3 staff cases
19. Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation (02X369): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Eagle County, 12/28/2021, 3 staff cases
20. Cedars Health Care Center (020449): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/21/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
21. Center at Cordera (02U322): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 3 resident cases, 14 staff cases
22. Center at Rock Creek LLC (02S685): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 12/29/2021, 6 staff cases
23. Cherrelyn HealthCare Center (020428): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
24. Cherry Creek Retirement Village (2304E5): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2021, 6 staff cases
25. Cherry Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care (23K182): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases, 8 staff cases
26. Cinemark #428, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Movie Theater, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2022, 12 staff cases
27. Clermont Park Assisted Living (230463): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
28. Columbine Commons Health and Rehab LLC (02L578): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 1/4/2022, 2 staff cases
29. Columbine West Health & Rehab Facility (020335): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 1/3/2022, 6 staff cases
30. Community Alternatives of El Paso County: December 2021, Correctional, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases
31. Cripple Creek Care Center (020581): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Teller County, 12/30.2021, 3 staff cases
32. Crossroads at Delta (23R567): January 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Delta County, 1/4/2022, 3 staff cases
33. Eating Recovery Center of Willow Active Healthcare — Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 1/3/2022, 4 resident cases, 14 staff cases
34. Falcon Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center (020586): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 5 resident cases, 5 staff cases
35. Fitzsimons Early Learning Center: December 2021, Child Care Center, Adams County, 12/30/2022, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
36. Five Star Residences of Dayton Place (2304D3): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 5 staff cases
37. Frontier Valley Assisted and Independent Living (2304B1): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 6 staff cases
38. Fruita 8/9 School: August 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 9/15/2021, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
39. Garfield County Community Corrections: December 2021, Correctional, Garfield County, 12/28/2021, 7 resident cases, 1 staff case
40. Gaye Street Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Morgan County, 1/4/2022, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases
41. Gilliam Youth Services Center: December 2021, Correctional, Denver County, 12/29/2021, 17 resident cases, 8 staff cases
42. Good Samaritan Society — Bonell Community (020356): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 1/3/2022, 2 staff cases
43. Good Samaritan Society — Fort Collins Village (020314): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/29/2021, 1 resident case, 8 staff cases
44. Grand River Health Care Center (020899): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
45. Grant House (2304W2), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
46. Greeley Village LLC(23Q715), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
47. Hallmark Nursing Center (020453): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/21/2021, 8 staff cases
48. Harmony Pointe Nursing Center (020425): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
49. Harvard Square Retirement Community (230428): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/30, 2021, 4 staff cases
50. Heritage Park Care Center (020845): December 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Garfield County, 12/27/2021, 2 resident cases, 11 staff cases
51. Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community (020437): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/31/2021, 5 staff cases
52. HighPointe Assisted Living & Memory Care (23M205): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/23/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
53. Hilltop Life Adjustment Program (23Q649): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/29/2021, 2 staff cases
54. Jackson Creek Senior Living (23H946): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 5 staff cases
55. Jaxpointe at 63rd Place Assisted Living (23I969), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/28/2021, 3 staff cases
56. KinderCare Learning Center — Denver, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/29/2021, 7 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
57. Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/30/2021, 8 attendee cases
58. La Petite Academy — Greenwood Village, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2022, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
59. Lakewood High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/27/2021, 6 staff cases, 77 attendee cases
60. Lamar Estates (020201): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Prowers County, 12/30/2021, 3 staff cases
61. Legacy Village of Castle Pines (23O530): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/29/2021, 2 staff cases
62. Life Care Center of Aurora (0204F6): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases, 19 staff cases
63. Life Care Center of Colorado Springs (0205X1): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/28/2021, 22 resident cases, 12 staff cases
64. Life Care Center of Evergreen (020490): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 5 staff cases
65. Life Care Center of Littleton (0204RB): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 7 staff cases
66. Life Care Center of Longmont (020316): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 8 staff cases
67. Mapleton Care Center (020411): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 2 resident cases, 6 staff cases
68. Meadow Hills Makarios Assisted Living (23C491): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
69. Mesa Manor Center (021177): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 12/18/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
70. Montage Ridge (0204C5): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/25/2021, 3 staff cases
71. MorningStar at Jordan (23E528): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
72. MorningStar at Mountain Shadows (23Y392): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/3/2021, 6 resident cases, 1 staff case
73. MorningStar of Arvada (23T231): January 2022, Healthcare, Combined Care, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 6 staff cases
74. Namaste Alzheimer's Center (020518): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/29/2021, 4 staff cases
75. North Shore Health & Rehab Facility (020331): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 1/2/2022, 4 staff cases
76. Northfield High School: November 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/3/2021, 2 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
77. Oakshire Commons (23M641): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 1/4/2022, 4 staff cases
78. Open Arms Assisted Living Suite A (23HIDN), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/29/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
79. Peer 1 — Motivation House: January 2022, Correctional, Denver County, 1/4/2022, 6 resident cases, 2 staff cases
80. Pine Grove Crossing (23N138) December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/29/2021, 7 staff cases
81. Porter Place (2304E7): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/31/2021, 4 staff cases
82. Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (020315): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 1/5/2022, 5 staff cases
83. Pueblo Regional Center — House E: December 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 1/4/2022, 8 staff cases
84. Purgatory Resort — Purgy's Restaurant, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, La Plata County, 1/4/2022, 9 staff cases
85. Republic Services, Waste Management, Larimer County, 12/21/2021, 5 staff cases
86. Riverbend Health and Rehabilitation Center (020302): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 12/28/2021, 3 staff cases
87. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Milwaukee (23W277): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 2 staff cases
88. Rosemark at Mayfair Park (23E998): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/30/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
89. Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community (020423): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/29/2021, 9 staff cases
90. Silver Heights Care Center (020591): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/28/2021, 5 staff cases
91. Spring Ridge Park Assisted Living (2304AL): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
92. St. Elizabeth's School, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/29/2021, 12 attendee cases
93. Sterling Health and Rehabilitation Center (020165): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 1/3/2022, 2 staff cases
94. Suites at Clermont Park Care Center (020454): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/29/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
95. Sunshine Gardens West Assisted Living (2312W2): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, La Plata County, 12/30/2021, 3 staff cases
96. Target — Aurora West, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2022, 11 staff cases
97. The Academy Boulder — University Hill (2303OR): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/4/2022, 3 staff cases
98. The Carillon at Belleview Station (23N139): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/30/2021, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases
99. The Courtyards at Mountain View (23X801): December 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Assisted Living and Independent Living, Denver County, 12/30/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
100. The Gardens at Columbine (2304QP): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/4/2022, 1 staff case
101. The Lodge at Grand Junction (23W782): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 12/30/2021, 2 staff cases
102. The Manor on Marston Lake (2304OJ), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 5 resident cases, 6 staff cases, 1 resident death
103. The Peaks Care Center (020391): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 1/4/2022, 2 staff cases
104. The Suites at Holly Creek Assisted Living (23Y389): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/4/2022, 2 staff cases
105. University Park Care Center (020650): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 12/30/2021, 2 staff cases
106. Valley View Villa (020195): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 1/3/2022, 7 staff cases
107. ViewPointe Senior Living (230541): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/4/2022, 4 staff cases
108. Villagio of Broomfield (23Z321): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/31/2021, 3 resident cases
109. Villas at Sunny Acres Assisted Living (23U240), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 1/5/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
110. Whitcomb Terrace (230901), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pitkin County, 12/20/2021, 3 staff cases
111. Willowbrook Place (23B432): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
112. Windsong at Northridge (23K987): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/4/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
113. Youthful Offender System: December 2021, State Prison, Pueblo County, 12/27/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases