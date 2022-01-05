Two Worker Deaths Among Recent Colorado COVID Outbreaks

The CDPHE lists Urban Lights, a retailer located at 1393 South Santa Fe Drive, as having experienced fourteen staff cases and one staff death. The department also links Sun Mountain Custom Doors, 140 Commerce Road in Berthoud, with six staff cases and one staff death.
For the first year-plus of the pandemic, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks. The department has been updating its outbreaks report every week since April 2020.
Outbreaks reports from December 22 and December 29 cumulatively include 123 new or tweaked entries, roughly maintaining the pace of the December 15 roundup, which added sixty items — even though case counts rose substantially over this period. One likely reason: Most schools closed for winter break on December 17, and only sixteen new school outbreaks appear on this week's survey, down from eighteen for the week ending December 15.
Repeat outbreaks were common during the holiday stretch: 74 of the latest sites have previously gone through this drill at least once.
The health-care category had by far the most new or tweaked entries — 63 over two weeks, nearly triple the 22 counted on December 15. Of these, 56 specialize in senior care.
Other outbreaks of note: the CSU men's basketball team, the theater department at Colorado Mesa University, Arapahoe Ski Basin resort, two indoor entertainment/recreation spots and a pair of bars/breweries in Boulder, four homeless shelters and a Pueblo car dealership.
Here are the 123 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE from the December 22 and December 29 reports, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. 29 and One Half Road Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 12/16/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases
2. A2Z Sync, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 12/23/2021, 8 staff cases
3. AIMS Early Childhood Center, Child Care Center, Weld County, 12/22/2021, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases
4. Alchemy of Movement, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Boulder County, 11/19/2021, 2 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
5. Amazon Den 3, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 12/20/2021, 34 staff cases
6. Arapahoe Ski Basin Area, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/23/2021, 28 staff cases
7. Archuleta County Jail, Jail, Archuleta County, 12/21/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
8. Atria Englewood (23V342): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/28/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
9. Autumn Heights Health Care Center (020405): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/20/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
10. BDT Stage, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Boulder County, 12/26/2021, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
11. Belmont Lodge Healthcare Center (020619): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 12/27/2021, 3 staff cases
12. Blazer Electric Supply, Distribution Center/Business, Pueblo County, 12/27/2021, 12 staff cases
13. Boulder Bridge House: December 2021, Homeless Shelter, Boulder County, 12/29/2021, 5 resident cases
14. Bradley International School: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/14/2021, 10 attendee cases
15. Briarwood Health Care Center (020470): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
16. Brookdale Briargate (2305B9): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/16/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
17. Brookdale Parkplace (2304A2): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 2 staff cases
18. Brookdale University Park (230490): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 5 staff cases
19. Broomfield High School: December 2021, School, K-12, Broomfield County, 12/21/2021, 6 attendee cases
20. Caliber Collision, Auto Repair, Pueblo County, 12/17/2021, 6 staff cases
21. Callan Rose Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2021, 3 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
22. Centaurus High School: December 2021, School, K-12, Boulder County, 12/28/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
23. Centennial Peaks Hospital, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Boulder County, 12/8/2021, 3 resident cases, 7 staff cases
24. City of Fort Collins Utilities, Municipal/Local Government, Larimer County, 12/28/2021, 6 staff cases
25. Colorado Mesa University — Theatre Department, College/University, Mesa County, 12/16/2021, 6 attendee cases
26. Colorado Spirit Adult Day Care, Senior Day Program, Arapahoe County, 12/27/2021, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
27. Colorado State University — Men's Basketball, College/University, Larimer County, 12/20/2021, 4 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
28. Crowley County Nursing Center (020248): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Crowley County, 12/17/2021, 2 staff cases
29. Danny Cash Hot Sauce, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2021, 6 staff cases
30. Delta Middle School: December 2021, School, K-12, Delta County, 12/13/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
31. Eagle Ridge at Grand Valley (021116): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 12/15/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
32. Eastern Star Masonic Center of Colorado (2304HP): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/17/2021, 2 staff cases
33. Encore Electric, Inc — Longmont, Construction Site, Boulder County, 12/22/2021, 8 staff cases
34. FedEx — Kremmling, Distribution Center/Business, Grand County, 12/27/2021, 8 staff cases
35. Flatirons Health and Rehab (02H512): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/28/2021, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases
36. Fort Morgan High School, School, K-12, Morgan County, 12/21/2021, 9 attendee cases
37. Garfield Montessori School, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/17/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
38. Golden Pond Retirement Community (23P550): December 2021 #2, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/21/2021, 6 resident cases, 1 staff case
39. Golden West (230379): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/28/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
40. Grace Manor Care Center (020175): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Kit Carson County, 12/24/2021, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case
41. Grace Pointe Continuing Care Senior Campus Assisted Living (23T749): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/27/2021, 3 staff cases
42. Guadalupe Community Center & Cold Weather Shelter, Homeless Shelter, Weld County, 12/9/2021, 10 attendee cases
43. Gypsum Christian Academy, Child Care Center, Eagle County, 12/16/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
44. Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Chaffee County, 12/17/2021, 9 staff cases
45. Heritage Park Care Center (020845): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Garfield County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
46. Hildebrand Care Center (020666): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 12/20/2021, 2 staff cases
47. Hill Campus of Arts and Sciences, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/21/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
48. Homeward Bound: December 2021, Homeless Shelter, Mesa County, 12/28/2021, 15 resident cases
49. indieDwell: December 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Pueblo County, 12/20/2021, 5 staff cases
50. Inspirato LLC, Vacation Home Rentals, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 17 staff cases
51. Intervention Community Corrections Services — West, Correctional, Jefferson County, 12/21/2021, 10 resident cases, 1 staff case
52. Joe Shoemaker School: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/14/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
53. Junction Creek Health and Rehab Center (021299): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, La Plata County, 12/20/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
54. Juniper Village at Aurora (2304S1): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/27/2021, 5 staff cases
55. Katherine & Charles Hover Green Houses (02F918): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/22/2021, 2 staff cases
56. Kiowa Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center (020559): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
57. Lakewood Villa (020443): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/20/2021, 2 staff cases
58. Lambuth Family Center, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 12/22/2021, 6 resident cases, 4 staff cases
59. Left Hand Brewing Company, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Boulder County, 12/27/2021, 14 staff cases
60. Legend Assisted Living & Memory Care of Broomfield (23Z782): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Broomfield, 12/20/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
61. Lemay Avenue Health & Rehabilitation (020326): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 12/24/2021, 2 staff cases
62. Life Care Center of Stonegate (02C450): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/27/2021, 4 staff cases
63. Lincoln Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Delta County, 12/13/2021, 1 staff case, 12 attendee cases
64. Little Blessings Church Campus: December 2021, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 12/27/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
65. Lotus School of Excellence, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 12/28/2021, 5 attendee cases
66. Manto Homes LLC (23043K), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/17/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
67. MeadowView of Greeley (23N615): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/14/2021, 2 resident cases
68. Mesa County Work Release/Community Corrections: December 2021, Correctional, Mesa County, 12/21/2021, 6 resident cases, 4 staff cases
69. Mesa Vista of Boulder (020380): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/16/2021, 7 resident cases, 9 staff cases
70. Mitchell Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/15/2021, 1 staff case, 20 attendee cases
71. Montage Hills (0204T9): December 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Arapahoe County, 12/20/2021, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases
72. MorningStar of Wheat Ridge (23K185): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/17/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
73. Mount View Youth Services Center: December 2021, Correctional, Jefferson County, 12/24/2021, 15 resident cases, 6 staff cases
74. Mountain Springs Recovery: December 2021, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Outpatient), El Paso County, 12/5/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
75. Mountain Vista Assisted Living & Memory Care (2304SY): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/21/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death
76. Mountain Vista Health Center (020429): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/24/2021, 2 staff cases
77. Neurorestorative Colorado (02E996): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/21/2021, 3 staff cases
78. Olsen Avenue Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 12/16/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
79. Parkmoor Village Center (020542): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/17/2021, 2 staff cases
80. Pomona High School: November 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 17 attendee cases
81. Porter Adventist Hospital — GeriPsych Unit, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 12/28/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
82. PowerBack Rehabilitation Lafayette (02U713): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/28/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
83. Prairie Hills Elementary School: December 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/14/2021, 10 attendee cases
84. Primrose School of Denver North, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/15/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
85. Project Helping, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2021, 7 staff cases
86. Pueblo Center — Genesis (020662): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
87. Purgatory Resort — Paradise Pizzeria and Ice Creamery, Restaurant, Sit Down, La Plata County, 12/28/2021, 8 staff cases
88. Rocky Mountain Apparel, Retailer, Adams County, 12/28/2021, 6 staff cases
89. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Newland (23W736), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/20,2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
90. Rocky Mountain High School: December 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/27/2021, 2 staff cases, 24 attendee cases
91. Serenity House Assisted Living Portland (23B430), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/28/2021, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases
92. Solange at Appletree Assisted Living (2305I0): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/21/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
93. Someren Glen (2304VQ): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/27/2021, 3 staff cases
94. South High School: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/23/2021, 6 attendee cases
95. Southern Sun Pub and Brewery, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Boulder County, 12/27/2021, 10 staff cases
96. Springs Village Care Center (020535): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/14/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
97. St. Andrews Village — LTC (02O244): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/28/2021, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case
98. St. Paul Health Center (020448): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/28/2021, 5 staff cases
99. St. Anne's Episcopal School: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/21/2021, 4 staff cases, 18 attendee cases
100. Sun Mountain Custom Doors: November 2021, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 12/27/2021, 6 staff cases, 1 staff death
101. Sundance Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation (020546): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/27/2021, 3 staff cases
102. Sunrise at Cherry Creek (2304OU): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/21/2021, 2 staff cases
103. The Bridge at Alamosa (23Y773): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Alamosa County, 12/20/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
104. The Carillon at Boulder Creek (23V719), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/14/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
105. The Goddard School of Aurora South, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/16/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
106. The Goddard School of Denver — City Park West: December 2021, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/28/2021, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
107. The Harmony Home (2301MN), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Yuma County, 12/15/2021, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases
108. The Homestead at Montrose (23L630): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montrose County, 12/14/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
109. The Lodge at Greeley (23R710): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/13/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
110. The Rehabilitation Center at Sandalwood (020465): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/22/2021, 3 staff cases
111. The Suites at Someren Glen Care Center (020471): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/21/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
112. The Suites Parker (02K186): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
113. The Ziegenfelder Company, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 12/23/2021, 5 staff cases
114. United States Postal Services — Lincoln Ave, Distribution Center/Business, Routt County, 12/20/2021, 5 staff cases
115. Urban Lights, Retailer, Show and Showroom, Denver County, 12/21/2021, 14 staff cases, 1 staff death
116. Villa Manor Care Center (020451): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/29/2021, 2 staff cases
117. Village at Belmar (23Z408): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/24/2021, 4 staff cases
118. Westerly Creek Elementary School: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/17/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
119. Westlake Care Community (020427): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/22/2021, 3 staff cases
120. Wheat Ridge Learning Academy, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 12/28/2021, 2 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
121. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House G: December 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 2 staff cases
122. White River Electric Association (WREA), Municipal/Local Government, Rio Blanco County, 12/20/2021, 5 staff cases
123. Wilcoxson Buick GMC Truck Inc., Auto Dealership, Pueblo County, 12/21/2021, 11 staff cases