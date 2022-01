Two Worker Deaths Among Recent Colorado COVID Outbreaks

Deaths of Coloradans who caught COVID-19 at work were fairly rare even at the outset of the pandemic. But the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment 's two most recent surveys on outbreaks of the disease contain news of two fatalities.The CDPHE lists Urban Lights, a retailer located at 1393 South Santa Fe Drive, as having experienced fourteen staff cases and one staff death. The department also links Sun Mountain Custom Doors, 140 Commerce Road in Berthoud, with six staff cases and one staff death.For the first year-plus of the pandemic, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks. The department has been updating its outbreaks report every week since April 2020. Outbreaks reports from December 22 and December 29 cumulatively include 123 new or tweaked entries, roughly maintaining the pace of the December 15 roundup , which added sixty items — even though case counts rose substantially over this period. One likely reason: Most schools closed for winter break on December 17, and only sixteen new school outbreaks appear on this week's survey, down from eighteen for the week ending December 15.Repeat outbreaks were common during the holiday stretch: 74 of the latest sites have previously gone through this drill at least once.The health-care category had by far the most new or tweaked entries — 63 over two weeks, nearly triple the 22 counted on December 15. Of these, 56 specialize in senior care.Other outbreaks of note: the CSU men's basketball team, the theater department at Colorado Mesa University, Arapahoe Ski Basin resort, two indoor entertainment/recreation spots and a pair of bars/breweries in Boulder, four homeless shelters and a Pueblo car dealership.Here are the 123 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE from the December 22 and December 29 reports, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:1. 29 and One Half Road Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 12/16/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases2. A2Z Sync, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 12/23/2021, 8 staff cases3. AIMS Early Childhood Center, Child Care Center, Weld County, 12/22/2021, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases4. Alchemy of Movement, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Boulder County, 11/19/2021, 2 staff cases, 9 attendee cases5. Amazon Den 3, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 12/20/2021, 34 staff cases6. Arapahoe Ski Basin Area, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 12/23/2021, 28 staff cases7. Archuleta County Jail, Jail, Archuleta County, 12/21/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases8. Atria Englewood (23V342): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/28/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases9. Autumn Heights Health Care Center (020405): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/20/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases10. BDT Stage, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Boulder County, 12/26/2021, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases11. Belmont Lodge Healthcare Center (020619): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 12/27/2021, 3 staff cases12. Blazer Electric Supply, Distribution Center/Business, Pueblo County, 12/27/2021, 12 staff cases13. Boulder Bridge House: December 2021, Homeless Shelter, Boulder County, 12/29/2021, 5 resident cases14. Bradley International School: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/14/2021, 10 attendee cases15. Briarwood Health Care Center (020470): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case16. Brookdale Briargate (2305B9): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/16/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases17. Brookdale Parkplace (2304A2): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 2 staff cases18. Brookdale University Park (230490): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 5 staff cases19. Broomfield High School: December 2021, School, K-12, Broomfield County, 12/21/2021, 6 attendee cases20. Caliber Collision, Auto Repair, Pueblo County, 12/17/2021, 6 staff cases21. Callan Rose Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2021, 3 staff cases, 11 attendee cases22. Centaurus High School: December 2021, School, K-12, Boulder County, 12/28/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases23. Centennial Peaks Hospital, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Boulder County, 12/8/2021, 3 resident cases, 7 staff cases24. City of Fort Collins Utilities, Municipal/Local Government, Larimer County, 12/28/2021, 6 staff cases25. Colorado Mesa University — Theatre Department, College/University, Mesa County, 12/16/2021, 6 attendee cases26. Colorado Spirit Adult Day Care, Senior Day Program, Arapahoe County, 12/27/2021, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases27. Colorado State University — Men's Basketball, College/University, Larimer County, 12/20/2021, 4 staff cases, 9 attendee cases28. Crowley County Nursing Center (020248): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Crowley County, 12/17/2021, 2 staff cases29. Danny Cash Hot Sauce, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2021, 6 staff cases30. Delta Middle School: December 2021, School, K-12, Delta County, 12/13/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases31. Eagle Ridge at Grand Valley (021116): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 12/15/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases32. Eastern Star Masonic Center of Colorado (2304HP): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/17/2021, 2 staff cases33. Encore Electric, Inc — Longmont, Construction Site, Boulder County, 12/22/2021, 8 staff cases34. FedEx — Kremmling, Distribution Center/Business, Grand County, 12/27/2021, 8 staff cases35. Flatirons Health and Rehab (02H512): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/28/2021, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases36. Fort Morgan High School, School, K-12, Morgan County, 12/21/2021, 9 attendee cases37. Garfield Montessori School, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/17/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases38. Golden Pond Retirement Community (23P550): December 2021 #2, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/21/2021, 6 resident cases, 1 staff case39. Golden West (230379): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/28/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case40. Grace Manor Care Center (020175): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Kit Carson County, 12/24/2021, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case41. Grace Pointe Continuing Care Senior Campus Assisted Living (23T749): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/27/2021, 3 staff cases42. Guadalupe Community Center & Cold Weather Shelter, Homeless Shelter, Weld County, 12/9/2021, 10 attendee cases43. Gypsum Christian Academy, Child Care Center, Eagle County, 12/16/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases44. Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Chaffee County, 12/17/2021, 9 staff cases45. Heritage Park Care Center (020845): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Garfield County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases46. Hildebrand Care Center (020666): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 12/20/2021, 2 staff cases47. Hill Campus of Arts and Sciences, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/21/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases48. Homeward Bound: December 2021, Homeless Shelter, Mesa County, 12/28/2021, 15 resident cases49. indieDwell: December 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Pueblo County, 12/20/2021, 5 staff cases50. Inspirato LLC, Vacation Home Rentals, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 17 staff cases51. Intervention Community Corrections Services — West, Correctional, Jefferson County, 12/21/2021, 10 resident cases, 1 staff case52. Joe Shoemaker School: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/14/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases53. Junction Creek Health and Rehab Center (021299): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, La Plata County, 12/20/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases54. Juniper Village at Aurora (2304S1): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/27/2021, 5 staff cases55. Katherine & Charles Hover Green Houses (02F918): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/22/2021, 2 staff cases56. Kiowa Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center (020559): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case57. Lakewood Villa (020443): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/20/2021, 2 staff cases58. Lambuth Family Center, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 12/22/2021, 6 resident cases, 4 staff cases59. Left Hand Brewing Company, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Boulder County, 12/27/2021, 14 staff cases60. Legend Assisted Living & Memory Care of Broomfield (23Z782): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Broomfield, 12/20/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases61. Lemay Avenue Health & Rehabilitation (020326): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 12/24/2021, 2 staff cases62. Life Care Center of Stonegate (02C450): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/27/2021, 4 staff cases63. Lincoln Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Delta County, 12/13/2021, 1 staff case, 12 attendee cases64. Little Blessings Church Campus: December 2021, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 12/27/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases65. Lotus School of Excellence, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 12/28/2021, 5 attendee cases66. Manto Homes LLC (23043K), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/17/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case67. MeadowView of Greeley (23N615): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/14/2021, 2 resident cases68. Mesa County Work Release/Community Corrections: December 2021, Correctional, Mesa County, 12/21/2021, 6 resident cases, 4 staff cases69. Mesa Vista of Boulder (020380): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/16/2021, 7 resident cases, 9 staff cases70. Mitchell Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/15/2021, 1 staff case, 20 attendee cases71. Montage Hills (0204T9): December 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Arapahoe County, 12/20/2021, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases72. MorningStar of Wheat Ridge (23K185): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/17/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases73. Mount View Youth Services Center: December 2021, Correctional, Jefferson County, 12/24/2021, 15 resident cases, 6 staff cases74. Mountain Springs Recovery: December 2021, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Outpatient), El Paso County, 12/5/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases75. Mountain Vista Assisted Living & Memory Care (2304SY): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/21/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death76. Mountain Vista Health Center (020429): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/24/2021, 2 staff cases77. Neurorestorative Colorado (02E996): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/21/2021, 3 staff cases78. Olsen Avenue Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 12/16/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case79. Parkmoor Village Center (020542): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/17/2021, 2 staff cases80. Pomona High School: November 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 17 attendee cases81. Porter Adventist Hospital — GeriPsych Unit, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 12/28/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases82. PowerBack Rehabilitation Lafayette (02U713): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/28/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case83. Prairie Hills Elementary School: December 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/14/2021, 10 attendee cases84. Primrose School of Denver North, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/15/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases85. Project Helping, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 12/22/2021, 7 staff cases86. Pueblo Center — Genesis (020662): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases87. Purgatory Resort — Paradise Pizzeria and Ice Creamery, Restaurant, Sit Down, La Plata County, 12/28/2021, 8 staff cases88. Rocky Mountain Apparel, Retailer, Adams County, 12/28/2021, 6 staff cases89. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Newland (23W736), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/20,2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case90. Rocky Mountain High School: December 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/27/2021, 2 staff cases, 24 attendee cases91. Serenity House Assisted Living Portland (23B430), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/28/2021, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases92. Solange at Appletree Assisted Living (2305I0): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/21/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case93. Someren Glen (2304VQ): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/27/2021, 3 staff cases94. South High School: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/23/2021, 6 attendee cases95. Southern Sun Pub and Brewery, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Boulder County, 12/27/2021, 10 staff cases96. Springs Village Care Center (020535): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/14/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases97. St. Andrews Village — LTC (02O244): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/28/2021, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case98. St. Paul Health Center (020448): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/28/2021, 5 staff cases99. St. Anne's Episcopal School: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/21/2021, 4 staff cases, 18 attendee cases100. Sun Mountain Custom Doors: November 2021, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 12/27/2021, 6 staff cases, 1 staff death101. Sundance Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation (020546): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/27/2021, 3 staff cases102. Sunrise at Cherry Creek (2304OU): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/21/2021, 2 staff cases103. The Bridge at Alamosa (23Y773): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Alamosa County, 12/20/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case104. The Carillon at Boulder Creek (23V719), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/14/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases105. The Goddard School of Aurora South, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/16/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases106. The Goddard School of Denver — City Park West: December 2021, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/28/2021, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases107. The Harmony Home (2301MN), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Yuma County, 12/15/2021, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases108. The Homestead at Montrose (23L630): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montrose County, 12/14/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases109. The Lodge at Greeley (23R710): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/13/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases110. The Rehabilitation Center at Sandalwood (020465): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/22/2021, 3 staff cases111. The Suites at Someren Glen Care Center (020471): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/21/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case112. The Suites Parker (02K186): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases113. The Ziegenfelder Company, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 12/23/2021, 5 staff cases114. United States Postal Services — Lincoln Ave, Distribution Center/Business, Routt County, 12/20/2021, 5 staff cases115. Urban Lights, Retailer, Show and Showroom, Denver County, 12/21/2021, 14 staff cases, 1 staff death116. Villa Manor Care Center (020451): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/29/2021, 2 staff cases117. Village at Belmar (23Z408): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/24/2021, 4 staff cases118. Westerly Creek Elementary School: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/17/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases119. Westlake Care Community (020427): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/22/2021, 3 staff cases120. Wheat Ridge Learning Academy, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 12/28/2021, 2 staff cases, 10 attendee cases121. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House G: December 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Jefferson County, 12/27/2021, 2 staff cases122. White River Electric Association (WREA), Municipal/Local Government, Rio Blanco County, 12/20/2021, 5 staff cases123. Wilcoxson Buick GMC Truck Inc., Auto Dealership, Pueblo County, 12/21/2021, 11 staff cases