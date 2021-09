COVID: New Colorado School Outbreaks Double in a Week

click to enlarge The state health department has confirmed thirty attendee cases of COVID-19 at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Douglas County. Google Maps







The start of the 2021-2022 school year has also started bumping up COVID-19 outbreaks. The latest report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment documents a big overall jump over the past week, with new outbreaks at K-12 schools going from fourteen to 28. Nearly half of these academic institutions are based in Douglas, Arapahoe and Adams counties, which had either tried to opt out of a mask mandate for kids in class or were considering doing so until the Tri-County Health Department yanked that option off the table.The largest officially recognized outbreak at such a facility involves Dougco's STEM School Highlands Ranch, where thirty attendee cases have been confirmed so far.The outbreak standard has changed for schools since the last academic year. Back then, the state health department identified outbreaks based on two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and other people connected to a specific location confirmed within a fourteen-day period. But starting in June, the CDPHE began applying the two-infection rule only to residential health-care and correctional facilities. Outbreaks at schools and other sites now require at least five confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in a fourteen-day period.The state health department's September 1 outbreaks report lists 243 active outbreaks, compared to 186 in its August 25 report . And over the past three weeks, new outbreaks have nearly tripled. On August 11, officials counted 33 new outbreaks, followed by 40 on August 18 and 51 on August 25. The September 1 survey bumped up by 83.Health-care facilities represent the largest category of new outbreaks — 34, including 31 that specialize in senior care. (BeeHive Homes at the Cortez Homestead in Montezuma County has already suffered a resident death.) But schools are close behind. Of the 28 new K-12 outbreaks, thirteen are in the Tri-County Health Department's jurisdiction: eight in Douglas County, four in Arapahoe County and one in Adams County. Mesa County, which has made mask use in classrooms voluntary, accounts for four new outbreaks on the roster.Outbreaks at child-care centers also spiked, going from one on August 25 to seven on September 1.Other notable outbreaks are associated with four restaurants, including Parma Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar in Louisville, two homeless shelters, one jail, one prison and a marijuana dispensary and cultivation business in Pueblo County.Here are the 83 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its September 1 report, including the date when the outbreak became official and the type of people impacted:1. 48th Avenue Center — Denver Rescue Mission, Homeless Shelter, Denver, 8/27/2021, 29 resident cases2. Acres Green Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/26/2021, 7 attendee cases3. Adams Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 8/27/2021, 5 staff cases, 2 attendee cases4. Advanced Health Care of Aurora (02D982): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 8/25/2021, 3 staff cases5. Arbors of San Marino (2304MO): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 8/31/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases6. Armory Parts Exchange, Retailer, El Paso County, 8/31/2021, 6 staff cases7. Arvada Care and Rehab (020415): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 9/1/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case8. Ashley Manor — Evans 1 (2303Y3), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 8/31/2021, 4 staff cases9. Aurora Frontier P-8 School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 8/30/2021, 8 attendee cases10. Ave Maria Catholic School: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/31/2021, 5 attendee cases11. BeeHive Homes at the Cortez Homestead (23Z827): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montezuma County, 8/30/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 1 resident death12. Boulder County Jail: August 2021, Jail, Boulder, 8/31/2021, 2 resident cases13. Castle Rock Elementary School: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/31/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases14. Center at Northridge (02I148): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 8/31/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases15. Central High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 8/27/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases16. Cherokee Trail Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/26/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases17. Cherry Creek Academy, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 8/31/2021, 5 attendee cases18. Cherry Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care (23K182), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 8/30/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case19. Colorado Mechanical Systems, Inc: August 2021, Construction Company/Contractor, Arapahoe County, 8/31/2021, 6 staff cases20. Colorado Mental Health Institute in Fort Logan (CMHIFL): August 2021, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 8/27/2021, 5 staff cases21. Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo (CMHIP): August 2021, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Pueblo County, 8/25/2021, 15 staff cases22. Colorado State Veterans Home at Fitzsimons: August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 8/25/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case23. Colorow Health Care LLC (021154): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 8/24/2021, 4 staff cases24. Denver Springs, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Douglas County, 8/27/2021, 3 resident cases, 5 staff cases25. Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center (020170): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 8/26/2021, 2 staff cases26. EduKit Operations, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, El Paso County, 8/23/2021, 9 staff cases27. Everbrook Academy, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 8/31/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases28. Excel Academy Charter School: August 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 8/30/2021, 6 attendee cases29. Good Samaritan Society — Loveland: August 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Larimer County, 8/19/2021, 3 staff cases30. Good Samaritan Society — Fort Collins Village (020314): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 8/31/2021, 2 staff cases31. Grand River Academy, School, K-12, Mesa County, 8/27/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases32. Hillcrest Care Center (020197): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Yuma County, 8/27/2021, 2 staff cases33. Hope Montessori Academy — Monument: August 2021, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 8/26/2021, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases34. Jackson Creek Senior Living (23H946): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 8/25/2021, 2 resident cases35. La Puente Home Inc., Homeless Shelter, Alamosa County, 8/30/2021, 16 resident cases, 11 staff cases36. Lake County Intermediate School: August 2021, School, K-12, Lake County, 8/25/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases37. Legacy Peak Elementary School: August 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 8/27/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases38. Legend High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/31/2021, 6 attendee cases39. Life Care Center of Greeley (0203TL): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 8/31/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases40. Mann Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 8/31/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases41. Montage Ridge (2304WQ): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 9/1/2021, 5 staff cases42. MorningStar at Mountain Shadows (23Y392): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 9/1/2021, 2 staff cases43. Nativity of Our Lord, School, K-12, Broomfield County, 8/31/2021, 6 attendee cases44. Newton Middle School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 8/26/2021, 7 attendee cases45. Northglenn Heights Assisted Living Community (230430): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 8/27/2021, 3 resident cases46. NuVue Pharma LLC, Distribution Center/Business, Marijuana Cultivation and Dispensary, Pueblo County, 8/31/2021, 6 staff cases47. Odyssey Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 8/25/2021, 3 staff cases, 9 attendee cases48. Orchard Park Health Care Center (020468): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 8/30/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases49. Palisade High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 8/30/2021, 6 attendee cases50. Parma Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar, Restaurant, Sit Down, Boulder County, 8/25/2021, 5 staff cases51. PEPC Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 8/31/2021, 8 staff cases, 2 attendee cases52. Poudre High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 8/30/2021, 16 attendee cases53. Power Technical Early College, School, K-12, El Paso County, 8/23/2021, 3 staff cases, 12 attendee cases54. PowerBack Rehabilitation Lafayette (02U713): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 8/31/2021, 2 staff cases55. Powerback Rehabilitation Lakewood (02A935): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 8/25/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case56. Rangeview High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 8/26/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases57. Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of the Rockies (020325): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 8/27/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case58. Residence Inn — Steamboat Springs, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Routt County, 8/30/2021, 6 staff cases59. Resurrection Christian Middle/High School: August 2021, Active, K-12, Larimer County, 8/30/2021, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases60. Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab (02H515): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Moffat County, 8/26/2021, 2 staff cases61. Sedgwick County Memorial Nursing Home (020199): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Sedgwick, 8/25/2021, 2 staff cases62. Shelledy Elementary School: August 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases63. Sierra Middle School: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/26/2021, 9 attendee cases64. Sonic Drive In — Trinidad, Restaurant, Fast Food, Las Animas County, 8/31/2021, 5 staff cases65. South Fellowship Early Learning Center: August 2021, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 9/1/2021, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases66. STEM School Highlands Ranch: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/19/2021, 30 attendee cases67. Sterling Correctional Facility: August 2021, State Prison, Logan County, 8/30/2021, 5 resident cases, 8 staff cases68. Stout Street Social, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 8/25/2021, 6 staff cases69. Summit Rehabilitation and Care Community (020407): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 8/31/2021, 2 staff cases70. Sunrise at Orchard (2304NM): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 8/25/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case71. The Center at Lincoln (02S302): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 8/30/2021, 3 staff cases72. The Goddard School of Aurora: August 2021, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 8/31/2021, 6 staff cases, 5 attendee cases73. The Goddard School of Fort Collins: August 2021, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 8/24/2021, 3 staff cases, 18 attendee cases74. The Kitchen American Bistro, Restaurant, Boulder County, 8/30/2021, 5 staff cases75. The Lennox Guest Home (230425): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 8/26/2021, 4 resident cases76. Trinidad Inn Nursing Home (020796): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Las Animas County, 8/26/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases77. UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Routt County, 8/30/2021, 10 staff cases, 2 attendee cases78. Wellington Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 8/30/2021, 9 attendee cases79. Western Hills Health Care Center (020438): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 8/26/2021, 2 staff cases80. Westgate Community School, School, K-12, Adams County, 8/27/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases81. Winter Park Christian Church, Religious Facility, Grand County, 8/30/2021, 6 attendee cases82. Wooden Shoe Preschool: August 2021, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 8/30/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases83. World Compass Academy: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/31/2021, 7 attendee cases