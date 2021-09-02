COVID: New Colorado School Outbreaks Double in a Week

The largest officially recognized outbreak at such a facility involves Dougco's STEM School Highlands Ranch, where thirty attendee cases have been confirmed so far.
The outbreak standard has changed for schools since the last academic year. Back then, the state health department identified outbreaks based on two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and other people connected to a specific location confirmed within a fourteen-day period. But starting in June, the CDPHE began applying the two-infection rule only to residential health-care and correctional facilities. Outbreaks at schools and other sites now require at least five confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in a fourteen-day period.
The state health department's September 1 outbreaks report lists 243 active outbreaks, compared to 186 in its August 25 report. And over the past three weeks, new outbreaks have nearly tripled. On August 11, officials counted 33 new outbreaks, followed by 40 on August 18 and 51 on August 25. The September 1 survey bumped up by 83.
Health-care facilities represent the largest category of new outbreaks — 34, including 31 that specialize in senior care. (BeeHive Homes at the Cortez Homestead in Montezuma County has already suffered a resident death.) But schools are close behind. Of the 28 new K-12 outbreaks, thirteen are in the Tri-County Health Department's jurisdiction: eight in Douglas County, four in Arapahoe County and one in Adams County. Mesa County, which has made mask use in classrooms voluntary, accounts for four new outbreaks on the roster.
Outbreaks at child-care centers also spiked, going from one on August 25 to seven on September 1.
Other notable outbreaks are associated with four restaurants, including Parma Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar in Louisville, two homeless shelters, one jail, one prison and a marijuana dispensary and cultivation business in Pueblo County.
Here are the 83 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its September 1 report, including the date when the outbreak became official and the type of people impacted:
1. 48th Avenue Center — Denver Rescue Mission, Homeless Shelter, Denver, 8/27/2021, 29 resident cases
2. Acres Green Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/26/2021, 7 attendee cases
3. Adams Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 8/27/2021, 5 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
4. Advanced Health Care of Aurora (02D982): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 8/25/2021, 3 staff cases
5. Arbors of San Marino (2304MO): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 8/31/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
6. Armory Parts Exchange, Retailer, El Paso County, 8/31/2021, 6 staff cases
7. Arvada Care and Rehab (020415): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 9/1/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
8. Ashley Manor — Evans 1 (2303Y3), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 8/31/2021, 4 staff cases
9. Aurora Frontier P-8 School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 8/30/2021, 8 attendee cases
10. Ave Maria Catholic School: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/31/2021, 5 attendee cases
11. BeeHive Homes at the Cortez Homestead (23Z827): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montezuma County, 8/30/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 1 resident death
12. Boulder County Jail: August 2021, Jail, Boulder, 8/31/2021, 2 resident cases
13. Castle Rock Elementary School: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/31/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
14. Center at Northridge (02I148): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 8/31/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
15. Central High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 8/27/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
16. Cherokee Trail Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/26/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
17. Cherry Creek Academy, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 8/31/2021, 5 attendee cases
18. Cherry Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care (23K182), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 8/30/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
19. Colorado Mechanical Systems, Inc: August 2021, Construction Company/Contractor, Arapahoe County, 8/31/2021, 6 staff cases
20. Colorado Mental Health Institute in Fort Logan (CMHIFL): August 2021, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 8/27/2021, 5 staff cases
21. Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo (CMHIP): August 2021, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Pueblo County, 8/25/2021, 15 staff cases
22. Colorado State Veterans Home at Fitzsimons: August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 8/25/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
23. Colorow Health Care LLC (021154): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 8/24/2021, 4 staff cases
24. Denver Springs, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Douglas County, 8/27/2021, 3 resident cases, 5 staff cases
25. Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center (020170): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 8/26/2021, 2 staff cases
26. EduKit Operations, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, El Paso County, 8/23/2021, 9 staff cases
27. Everbrook Academy, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 8/31/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
28. Excel Academy Charter School: August 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 8/30/2021, 6 attendee cases
29. Good Samaritan Society — Loveland: August 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Larimer County, 8/19/2021, 3 staff cases
30. Good Samaritan Society — Fort Collins Village (020314): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 8/31/2021, 2 staff cases
31. Grand River Academy, School, K-12, Mesa County, 8/27/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
32. Hillcrest Care Center (020197): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Yuma County, 8/27/2021, 2 staff cases
33. Hope Montessori Academy — Monument: August 2021, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 8/26/2021, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
34. Jackson Creek Senior Living (23H946): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 8/25/2021, 2 resident cases
35. La Puente Home Inc., Homeless Shelter, Alamosa County, 8/30/2021, 16 resident cases, 11 staff cases
36. Lake County Intermediate School: August 2021, School, K-12, Lake County, 8/25/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
37. Legacy Peak Elementary School: August 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 8/27/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
38. Legend High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/31/2021, 6 attendee cases
39. Life Care Center of Greeley (0203TL): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 8/31/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
40. Mann Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 8/31/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
41. Montage Ridge (2304WQ): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 9/1/2021, 5 staff cases
42. MorningStar at Mountain Shadows (23Y392): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 9/1/2021, 2 staff cases
43. Nativity of Our Lord, School, K-12, Broomfield County, 8/31/2021, 6 attendee cases
44. Newton Middle School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 8/26/2021, 7 attendee cases
45. Northglenn Heights Assisted Living Community (230430): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 8/27/2021, 3 resident cases
46. NuVue Pharma LLC, Distribution Center/Business, Marijuana Cultivation and Dispensary, Pueblo County, 8/31/2021, 6 staff cases
47. Odyssey Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 8/25/2021, 3 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
48. Orchard Park Health Care Center (020468): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 8/30/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
49. Palisade High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 8/30/2021, 6 attendee cases
50. Parma Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar, Restaurant, Sit Down, Boulder County, 8/25/2021, 5 staff cases
51. PEPC Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 8/31/2021, 8 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
52. Poudre High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 8/30/2021, 16 attendee cases
53. Power Technical Early College, School, K-12, El Paso County, 8/23/2021, 3 staff cases, 12 attendee cases
54. PowerBack Rehabilitation Lafayette (02U713): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 8/31/2021, 2 staff cases
55. Powerback Rehabilitation Lakewood (02A935): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 8/25/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
56. Rangeview High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 8/26/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
57. Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of the Rockies (020325): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 8/27/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
58. Residence Inn — Steamboat Springs, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Routt County, 8/30/2021, 6 staff cases
59. Resurrection Christian Middle/High School: August 2021, Active, K-12, Larimer County, 8/30/2021, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
60. Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab (02H515): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Moffat County, 8/26/2021, 2 staff cases
61. Sedgwick County Memorial Nursing Home (020199): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Sedgwick, 8/25/2021, 2 staff cases
62. Shelledy Elementary School: August 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
63. Sierra Middle School: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/26/2021, 9 attendee cases
64. Sonic Drive In — Trinidad, Restaurant, Fast Food, Las Animas County, 8/31/2021, 5 staff cases
65. South Fellowship Early Learning Center: August 2021, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 9/1/2021, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
66. STEM School Highlands Ranch: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/19/2021, 30 attendee cases
67. Sterling Correctional Facility: August 2021, State Prison, Logan County, 8/30/2021, 5 resident cases, 8 staff cases
68. Stout Street Social, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 8/25/2021, 6 staff cases
69. Summit Rehabilitation and Care Community (020407): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 8/31/2021, 2 staff cases
70. Sunrise at Orchard (2304NM): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 8/25/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
71. The Center at Lincoln (02S302): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 8/30/2021, 3 staff cases
72. The Goddard School of Aurora: August 2021, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 8/31/2021, 6 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
73. The Goddard School of Fort Collins: August 2021, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 8/24/2021, 3 staff cases, 18 attendee cases
74. The Kitchen American Bistro, Restaurant, Boulder County, 8/30/2021, 5 staff cases
75. The Lennox Guest Home (230425): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 8/26/2021, 4 resident cases
76. Trinidad Inn Nursing Home (020796): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Las Animas County, 8/26/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
77. UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Routt County, 8/30/2021, 10 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
78. Wellington Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 8/30/2021, 9 attendee cases
79. Western Hills Health Care Center (020438): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 8/26/2021, 2 staff cases
80. Westgate Community School, School, K-12, Adams County, 8/27/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
81. Winter Park Christian Church, Religious Facility, Grand County, 8/30/2021, 6 attendee cases
82. Wooden Shoe Preschool: August 2021, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 8/30/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
83. World Compass Academy: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/31/2021, 7 attendee cases