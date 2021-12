Four Iconic Denver High Schools Have COVID Outbreaks

The latest Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment outbreaks report on COVID-19 cases reveals spread at an increasing number of K-12 institutions, including four of Denver's most iconic high schools.Outbreaks have been identified at East High School, North High School, George Washington High School and John F. Kennedy High School in Denver, as well as Arvada High School and Bear Creek High School in Jefferson County.For the first year-plus of the pandemic, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks.The sixty new or tweaked entries on the CDPHE's latest survey, updated on December 15, is down from the 83 cited on December 8 . Of the additions, 36 have experienced at least one prior outbreak.Our recent post comparing COVID cases in Denver Public Schools to those in Douglas County showed that DPS has been doing a good job of minimizing infections among staff and students. The high-school outbreaks reflect a statewide upswing; the current CDPHE roster includes eighteen new outbreaks at K-12 schools, up from twelve on December 8. Fresh outbreaks have also struck six child-care centers.But there's some good news regarding health-care centers. Even though it remains the category with the most outbreaks, the 22 flagged on December 15 constitute fewer than half of the 47 that popped up on December 8.Other outbreak sites of note: a Larimer County Costco, a Weld County Walgreens, a veterinary clinic in Arapahoe County and a Durango Holiday Inn.Here are the sixty new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on December 15, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:1. A Plus Learning Center, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/10/2021, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases2. Advanced Regenerative Health, Healthcare, Outpatient, Arapahoe County, 12/8/2021, 5 staff cases3. Arvada High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County,12/9/2021, 1 staff case, 16 attendee cases4. Aspens at Fort Collins (23G501): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/8/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case5. Bear Creek High School: November 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/16/2021, 4 staff cases, 28 attendee cases6. Bookcliff Middle School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 12/13/2021, 1 staff case, 16 attendee cases7. Breakthru Beverage, Food Distribution, Denver County, 12/13/2021, 31 staff cases8. Broadview Animal Clinic, Veterinary Clinic, Arapahoe County, 12/14/2021, 6 staff cases9. Brookdale Broadmoor (2305CK): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/8/2021, 7 resident cases, 1 staff case10. Brookdale Greenwood Village (0204W6): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/14/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case11. Brookdale Greenwood Village Assisted Living (2304MV): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/13/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases12. Centennial Middle School, School, K-12, Montrose County, 12/3/2021, 1 staff case, 35 attendee cases13. Centennial Parks Hospital, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Boulder County, 12/8/2021, 3 resident cases, 7 staff cases14. Centre Avenue Health and Rehab (02R209): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 12/13/2021, 2 staff cases15. Chateau at Sharmar Village (2306N1): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 12/7/2021, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case, 1 resident death16. Cherry Creek Nursing Center (020408): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases17. Colorado Springs Transit Management Company, Inc.: November 2021, Municipal/Local Government, Transit, El Paso County, 12/14/2021, 6 staff cases18. Columbine Middle School, School, K-12, Montrose County, 12/3/2021, 2 staff cases, 10 attendee cases19. Costco Wholesale #1178: December 2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/10/2021, 9 staff cases20. Cottonwood Elementary School, School, K-12, Montrose County, 12/3/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases21. Crestmoor Health and Rehabilitation Center (020497): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/10/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases22. Cripple Creek Care Center (020581): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Teller County, 12/7/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases23. Delta High School: November 2021, School, K-12, Delta County, 12/7/2021, 4 staff cases, 10 attendee cases24. Denver East High School: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/9/2021, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases25. Devonshire Acres Skilled Nursing (020193): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 12/8/2021, 2 staff cases26. Fairmount Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/9/2021, 3 staff cases, 14 attendee cases27. Fremont Correctional Facility: November 2021, State Prison, Fremont County, 11/29/2021, 83 resident cases28. Garnet Mesa Elementary School: October 2021, School, Delta County, 12/7/2021, 5 staff cases, 14 attendee cases29. George Washington High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/14/2021, 8 attendee cases30. Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites — Durango, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, La Plata County, 12/14/2021, 6 staff cases31. John F. Kennedy High School: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/7/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases32. Johnson Elementary School — Montrose, School, K-12, Montrose County, 12/3/2021, 10 attendee cases33. Julia Temple Healthcare Center (020418): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/14/2021, 3 staff cases34. Lightway at Sloans, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 12/13/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases35. Linden Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/9/2021, 4 staff cases, 7 attendee cases36. LONG Building Technologies, Construction Company/Contractor, Arapahoe County, 12/14/2021, 14 staff cases37. Manorcare Health Services — Denver (020476): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/10/2021, 2 staff cases38. Mantey Heights Rehabilitation and Care Center (021149): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 12/13/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case39. Marycrest Assisted Living (2304ST): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/8/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases40. Maximum Comfort Pool & Spa, Retailer, Eagle County, 11/30/2021, 8 staff cases41. Merryhill Preschool — Aurora: December 2021, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/8/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases42. Mile Hi Children's Enrichment Center, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 12/3/2021, 10 attendee cases43. North High School: December 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/9/2021, 7 attendee cases44. Once Upon a Childcare — Vickers, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 12/9/2021, 5 attendee cases45. Parker Performing Arts: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 9/1/2021, 39 attendee cases46. Peakview Assisted Living and Memory Care (23F490): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/13/2021, 31 resident cases, 6 staff cases47. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Euclid (23O244), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/9/2021, 2 staff cases48. RTD Elati Light Rail Maintenance Facility: August 2021, Public Transportation, Arapahoe County, 9/20/2021, 40 staff cases49. Sierra Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/13/2021, 1 staff case, 12 attendee cases50. Southern Peaks Regional Treatment Center: October 2021, Healthcare, Group Home, Youth Behavioral Treatment Center, Fremont County, 9/20/2021, 9 staff cases, 10 attendee cases51. Springfield Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, Baca County, 11/23/2021, 14 attendee cases52. Swink Junior-Senior High School: November 2021, School, K-12, Otero County, 11/23/2021, 20 attendee cases53. The Center at Lincoln (02S302): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 12/8/2021, 13 resident cases, 4 staff cases54. Uptown Health Care Center (020452): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/10/2021, 4 staff cases55. Vestas Towers America Inc: April 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Steel Manufacturer, Pueblo County, 4/13/2021, 5 staff cases56. Walgreens #9315, Retailer, Weld County, 11/14/2021, 5 staff cases57. Walmart Distribution Center: October 2020, Distribution Center/Business, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 163 staff cases58. Washington County Nursing Home (020162): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Washington County, 12/13/2021, 2 staff cases59. Wheat Ridge High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/10/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases60. Würth Timberline Fasteners Corporate Office: November 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 12/14/2021, 8 staff cases