 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Colorado's 42 state parks remain open, but there's no camping allowed until further notice.EXPAND
Colorado's 42 state parks remain open, but there's no camping allowed until further notice.
Steve Harbula, Flickr

Colorado Extends State Park Camping Ban "Until Further Notice"

Chase Woodruff | May 6, 2020 | 5:03am
AA

For the second time in a week, officials have extended a ban on camping at Colorado's state parks because of the coronavirus pandemic — this time "until further notice."

While parks remain open, campgrounds, picnic areas and other facilities at Colorado's state parks and wildlife areas have been closed since March 26 and will remain closed indefinitely, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on May 5. That announcement followed an earlier order that had extended the ban through May 4.

"We understand the strain these continued closures put on all of us, and we appreciate the public’s flexibility as we work through the process of reopening," CPW director Dan Prenzlow said in a statement. "Our staff is working hard to make sure we can provide safe and enjoyable experiences for everyone."

Related Stories

The closure applies to all camping facilities at Colorado's 42 state parks, including cabins and yurts, as well as picnic areas and playgrounds. Campers who made reservations through May 11 will receive a full refund, and reservations through the end of the year can be changed at no additional cost.

As they develop a plan to reopen during a "very uncertain time," CPW officials are warning Coloradans not to set any future travel plans in stone.

"CPW is working with federal and local municipal partners as well as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to determine a timeline for camping," the agency says. "This coordination can make predicting definitive opening dates difficult, as each county faces its own unique circumstances."

Marijuana Deals Near You

Amid a nationwide debate about reopening businesses, restaurants and other venues, the National Park Service has begun a "phased" reopening of its system, with restrictions being lifted on a park-by-park basis. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park will begin to gradually reopen "within the next two weeks," NPS officials said on April 30, while Rocky Mountain National Park hasn't announced any reopening plans yet.

Many Colorado mountain towns, which were hard-hit in the early stages of the outbreak and rely on under-resourced rural hospital systems, have asked — and in some cases, ordered — visitors to stay away. Governor Jared Polis's safer-at-home order, which loosened many of the state's strictest social-distancing requirements when it was issued on April 26, instructs Coloradans not to travel more than ten miles for outdoor recreation.

"Local authorities are encouraged to determine the best course of action to encourage maximum compliance," says the order, which is in effect until at least May 27 (two days after the Memorial Day holiday). "Failure to comply with this order could result in penalties, including jail time and fines.”

With the weather improving and many Coloradans anxious to get out and enjoy the outdoors, CPW is urging visitors to parks and wildlife areas to use caution.

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds anglers, hunters and all other outdoor recreationists that it is your responsibility to research and understand the specific guidance, ordinances and restrictions in place for any planned local recreation," the agency says. "Know before you go."

 
Chase Woodruff is a staff writer at Westword interested in climate change, the environment and money in politics.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.