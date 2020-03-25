Denver Resources for Business Owners, Health-Care Professionals and More

Nearly every industry is hurting right now. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on Colorado's economy, impacting everyone from out-of-work entertainers and hospitality providers to strained healthcare professionals and struggling business owners.

Although times are hard, local organizations are stepping up to offer their assistance. Here are just some of the local organizations lending a hand, from one-time events to ongoing programs.

March 25: Colorado Enterprise Fund Free Webinar on Small Business Continuity During COVID-19

The Colorado Enterprise Fund is hosting a "Small Business Continuity During COVID-19" webinar on March 25. Learn about the steps you can take right now to help manage your cash flow, retain customers and stay afloat during this unprecedented time. Register here.

Starting March 25: "Keeping Your Business Together in a Crisis" Three-Part Webinar from the Small Business Development Center

The Boulder branch of the Colorado SBDC is offering an online educational series to help small business owners understand and overcome hurdles during the coronavirus pandemic. This free online series offers three 90-minute sessions, including the a "Financial Health" webinar on March 25, a "Defensive Marketing" webinar on April 1, and an "Adapting Your Business" webinar on April 8. Register online with the Boulder SBDC.

Ongoing Assistance: Caring for Denver Colorado COVID-19 Support Fund

The Caring for Denver Foundation is offering grants and staff support for healthcare workers who provide services for mental health and substance misuse professionals. These services include an emergency childcare program for those supporting critically at-risk populations; funding to support self-care, crisis intervention and access to behavioral health for those caring for critically ill homeless populations; and help for providers working on mental health and substance misuse issues so that they can continue to serve at-risk populations. For more information on these funding opportunities, visit Caring For Denver's website or follow Caring for Denver on Facebook.

