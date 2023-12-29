Colorado GameStop with Halo 3 Mural From 2007 Offers Slice of Nostalgia for Gamers

"When we shared it, people were very emotional because it brought back memories of their childhood," Castillo says. "It stands out because of the significance of the game, the era, the timing, everything."



The Instagram post reached Brenden Poteet, a college freshman in Columbia, Missouri. After he saw it, he decided to carve out some time from his winter vacation to pay his respects to the mural on Wednesday, December 27.



"Seeing something in person from that time is just awesome," Poteet says. "Halo is like one of the first games I ever played as a little kid. It's one of my favorite gaming franchises ever."



Poteet was born in 2005, making him too young to remember when Halo 3 came out, but his dad "would host these little sessions at his house where he'd be playing Halo with some of his friends," Poteet says.



"As I got older, I got to appreciate Halo more and more for what it actually is and enjoy the story and the lore," he says. "So we came to Glendale to see this awesome piece of gaming history. I found out about it while I was in Missouri, and I told my friends, 'We need to go here.'"

"It's Star Wars, I know," Poteet says about his helmet. "I just wanted to be able to get proof of myself being here."



Morlan saw "pictures of this mural floating around on the internet for the past couple of years," he says. "It's cool that there's a remnant from this game when it first came out."



Poteet and Morlan also both saw the IG post by Modern Notoriety celebrating the mural. "I never knew it was here," Morlan says. "Once we found out, it was like, 'We've got to go, right?'"





Employees at the GameStop weren't able to comment to Westword about the mural because of company policy, but they said that the decision to keep it up for over a decade has to do with an expansion of the store.



The Halo mural is on a window that can't be reached from inside the store. A renovation that took place more than a decade ago led to new walls being constructed inside. But instead of tearing down the old walls, the location's owner kept the outer portion of the structure with the window and mural, then built new walls behind it.



"In 2007, generations were introduced to a new version of multiplayer within the Halo series. Halo 3 in 2007 was peak gaming to the point of it being part of pop culture," Castillo says. "The music, the roll out, the memories people have of playing with their friends, high school, college, this was something the world was looking forward to."

The post received more than 91,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, mostly praising the store's commitment to such an iconic video game.The first Halovideo game came out exclusively for the original Xbox console in 2001, with more than five million copies being sold. More than a dozen sequels have come out since then and the release of Halo 3 in 2007grossed more than $300 million. Castillo notes how Halo 3changed gaming at the time and brought a lot of excitement.