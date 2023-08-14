Pickleball vs. Tennis: Court Space Fight Sparks Glendale Into Action

“The people in Glendale have not been able to play tennis for years,” gripes City Manager Chuck Lines.
That's because it's Pickleball that's all the rage in the small, metro area municipality now — with players taking over the courts at the edge of Infinity Park complex at Birch Street and Kentucky Avenue on a weekly basis — to the point where the Glendale City Council has had to step in.
“An ordinance of the city council of the city of Glendale, Colorado establishing and separating city owned tennis and pickleball courts and prohibiting certain activities on the courts to safeguard diverse recreational opportunities and protect the playing surface of the courts" has been approved by councilmembers is heading for a finale vote on September 5.
Glendale has some experience when it comes to ushering in a growing sport, as it did when it made itself a destination for rugby in 2007 with the construction of Infinity Park. But pickleball is a whole other beast.
Glendale has some experience when it comes to ushering in a growing sport, as it did when it made itself a destination for rugby in 2007 with the construction of Infinity Park. But pickleball is a whole other beast.
In Denver, the Congress Park pickleball courts were shut down because of noise complaints from neighbors. Down Interstate 25 in Centennial, the city imposed a temporary moratorium on court construction within 500 feet of homes over similar concerns.
In Glendale, the city council's pending ordinance will bar people from bringing pickleball nets — or similar nets — to tennis courts, placing chairs or stools on courts, using snow shovels or scrapers on courts, and marking courts with permanent or temporary lines. The last three items will be illegal on both pickleball and tennis courts; punishment could be a misdemeanor.
In March, the city of Denver sparked outrage when it criminally charged 71-year-old Arslan Guney for marking on courts at one of its recreation centers, though the city eventually dropped those charges after reaching a settlement agreement with him.
In March, the city of Denver sparked outrage when it criminally charged 71-year-old Arslan Guney for marking on courts at one of its recreation centers, though the city eventually dropped those charges after reaching a settlement agreement with him.
Lines maintains that Glendale isn’t playing ‘gotcha’ with its citizens.
There will be large signs, he says, that tell people not to play pickleball on tennis courts or scrape the courts in the winter. The city has never ran into people clearing courts of snow for tennis, according to Lines, because the cold quickly disrupts air pressure in tennis balls — something pickleball’s wiffle ball-esque plastic orb doesn’t experience. Scraping the courts degrades their surface, Lines says.
“We told the pickleball people not to do it and they ignored us,” he alleges. “So if there was any snow in the forecast we’d have to lock the gates.”
When it comes to comparing the pickeball craze to rugby's arrival in Glendale, Lines says it isn’t as similar as people may think. He estimates that Infinity Park is only actually used for rugby about 5 percent of the time. The rest is devoted to sports like ultimate Frisbee, soccer and flag football.
Because a rugby pitch is so large, multiple games can be played on the field at once. Leagues can also rent the space and the city leaves the lights on so kids can play soccer there in evenings when it isn’t in use.
When it comes to court configurations, it's also not comparable because the striping for multiple sports on a pitch isn’t as distracting as pickleball lines because field sports tend to cover large distances.
“In tennis, that’s where you hit the ball and where you’re looking,” Lines says of the pickleball markings.
Glendale knew that even if Infinity Park wasn’t occupied with rugby every day, it could get many uses out of the area, according to Lines, which isn’t the same in a mixed tennis-pickleball scenario. It did attempt to mix the two sports — striping lines for pickleball onto its tennis courts. But tennis players found it too distracting, Line says.
Now, the city plans to separate the sports: building four new pickleball courts at Glendale Park, located at the intersection of East Center Avenue and South Elm Street.
Glendale decided to separate the two sports in part because the tennis courts cap the city’s old water tank, so it’s imperative that the surface not be marred by dragging in nets or scraping — both of which are associated with pickleball.
The tank hasn’t held water since the late 1960s and Lines says the structure capping it off has needed refurbishment for about twenty years because it’s crumbling. Glendale is putting $100,000 toward the project, according to Lines. Most of that money is actually going toward the materials deeper below the tennis courts where construction crews are fixing chipped concrete, replacing about 30 percent of the existing concrete structure.
The repairs won’t be needed again for at least a decade, Lines says. Glendale will use epoxy to paint courts for tennis and basketball.
Glendale Park — renamed from Mir Park because the city didn’t previously have a Glendale Park — was previously owned by Glendale but physically located in Denver. After a slight boundary change in the late 2000s, it is now within Glendale city limits and will now bear the city’s name.
Pickleball is just one aspect of a giant park improvement project there funded by a $500,000 grant from Arapahoe County, Line says.
Once completed, Glendale Park will have all new playground equipment, a dog run, a more defined grass field and new toilets — in addition to the pickleball courts. Lines tells Westword Glendale is essentially doubling the space where people can play pickleball because usually only two games were typically played on the tennis courts at a time, to allow space for balls not to cross onto other courts.
Unlike Denver, noise complaints aren't expected to be an issue.
“We’re Glendale and we’re not single-family houses,” Lines says. “People are more used to noise.”
The planned courts are about 300 feet from the nearest apartments. The closest buildings in the other direction — roughly 260 feet away — are garages, which should help buffer the noise for the apartments beyond them.
Plus, Lines points out not many people in the 365-acre city have homes with yards big enough to put courts in that could disturb neighbors. And if it does become an issue, he says the city can always set the lights to a timer to ensure people aren’t playing late at night.
“We need to be respectful of both sports and we can’t do that without an ordinance,” Lines affirms.