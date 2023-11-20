 Colorado Governor Issues First Turkey Pardon | Westword
Animals

Governor Jared Polis Issues First Official Turkey Pardon in Colorado History

The four birds will not get plucked on Thanksgiving.
November 20, 2023
Jared Polis, 43rd governor of Colorado, wasj oined by media, staffers and members of 4H high-school groups visiting from around the state.
Jared Polis, 43rd governor of Colorado, wasj oined by media, staffers and members of 4H high-school groups visiting from around the state. Evan Semón Photography
If only John Coffey could have had it so lucky.

When played out in real life (or in movies like The Green Mile), awaiting a call from the governor's office for a stay of execution is an agonizing experience that rarely ends satisfactorily.

Not so for Gus, a 28-month-old gobbler from Hayden, and his friends Maple, Pumpkin and Matilda.

click to enlarge turkey closeup
"Gus" a 28-month-old gobbler from Hayden.
Evan Semón Photography
The four turkeys strutted their stuff on the back lawn of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion on Monday, November 20, as Governor Jared Polis exonerated them for any and all crimes. They will all live out their lives at Luvin Arms Sanctuary.
click to enlarge three turkeys
Gus and Maple, a five-month-old hen from Routt County, take in the proceedings.
Evan Semón Photography
Polis started the event with a joke: "What did the turkey say to the governor when he met him?"

"PARDON ME!," he shouted, and the crowd laughed.

"Thank you for coming on this crisp Colorado Day! We couldn't help but 'stuff' in one more event before the holiday break," added Polis, while Colorado legislators just up the hill at the Statehouse were wrapping up their special session.
click to enlarge man at podium, with turkey
First Gentleman Marlon Reis says spending time with family is what he is most thankful for during this holiday season.
Evan Semón Photography

The event was branded a celebration of Thanksgiving and Colorado’s agricultural industry and poultry farmers. Polis was joined by First Gentleman Marlon Reis, Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera and Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg as he performed the first official Turkey Pardon in Colorado history.

Reis revealed that he, Polis and their two children had named the birds.

Here are a few more photos from this historic event:
click to enlarge
Gus blocks a view of Governor Polis during a pardoning press conference.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge governor at podium.
Jared Polis hopes to make the pardon a tradition.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge turkeys
Maple led her two friends around the backyard of the Governor's Residence.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge fluffy turkey
The 28-month-old gobbler would be forty pounds dressed. Gus was pardoned for his crime of being too fluffy.
Evan Semón Photography
