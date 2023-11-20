Governor Jared Polis Issues First Official Turkey Pardon in Colorado History





If only John Coffey could have had it so lucky.

When played out in real life (or in movies like The Green Mile), awaiting a call from the governor's office for a stay of execution is an agonizing experience that rarely ends satisfactorily.



Not so for Gus, a 28-month-old gobbler from Hayden, and his friends Maple, Pumpkin and Matilda.



click to enlarge "Gus" a 28-month-old gobbler from Hayden. Evan Semón Photography

They will all live out their lives at Luvin Arms Sanctuary.





click to enlarge Gus and Maple, a five-month-old hen from Routt County, take in the proceedings. Evan Semón Photography

click to enlarge First Gentleman Marlon Reis says spending time with family is what he is most thankful for during this holiday season. Evan Semón Photography

The four turkeys strutted their stuff on the back lawn of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion on Monday, November 20, as Governor Jared Polis exonerated them for any and all crimes.Polis started the event with a joke: "What did the turkey say to the governor when he met him?""PARDON ME!," he shouted, and the crowd laughed."Thank you for coming on this crisp Colorado Day! We couldn't help but 'stuff' in one more event before the holiday break," added Polis, while Colorado legislators just up the hill at the Statehouse were wrapping up their special session.

The event was branded a celebration of Thanksgiving and Colorado’s agricultural industry and poultry farmers. Polis was joined by First Gentleman Marlon Reis, Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera and Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg as he performed the first official Turkey Pardon in Colorado history.



Reis revealed that he, Polis and their two children had named the birds.

click to enlarge Gus blocks a view of Governor Polis during a pardoning press conference. Evan Semón Photography

Here are a few more photos from this historic event: