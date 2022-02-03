COVID Outbreaks at Grocery and Box Stores Despite Improving Stats

Although the number of COVID-19 outbreaks reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment remains high, the updated total has fallen substantially in recent weeks as case counts and hospitalizations have slowly but steadily declined.
Nonetheless, the CDPHE has identified well over 100 new outbreak sites over the past seven days, as documented in a new report released February 2. Among them are a batch of major grocers and box stores — settings where outbreaks had dropped in recent months.
During the first year of the pandemic, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities; an outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks. The department has been updating its outbreaks report every week since April 2020.
The overall number of new or tweaked entries in the CDPHE's February 2 outbreaks survey came in at 169 — lower than the 211 on January 26, but nearly triple the 60 counted on December 15. At present, 1,376 outbreaks are under active investigation, compared to 1,252 on January 26 and 1,090 on January 19. Of the new entries, more than half, or 86, have experienced at least one prior outbreak.
The decrease is owed in large part to a fall-off in the number of outbreaks at health-care facilities, down from 101 on January 26 to 65 on February 2. Fifty-three of those specialize in senior care, including centers in El Paso and Logan counties that have already experienced a resident death.
New outbreaks at K-12 schools are down as well, but not by much, going from 54 new or tweaked entries on January 26 to 43 on February 2. Fresh outbreaks have been noted at seven Douglas County schools, adding to thirteen cited the previous week, but the largest is at Jefferson County's Chatfield High School, where seven staff cases and 56 attendee cases have been flagged. Nineteen child-care facilities made the CDPHE's latest list as well; there were 22 on January 26.
In contrast, the CDPHE is seeing more outbreaks at grocery stores and box stores across the state. The roster includes two Trader Joe's, one in metro Denver (at 5910 South University Boulevard), a Target, a Walmart, a Lowe's, a Whole Foods, and three Safeway affiliates — a couple of stores plus a distribution center.
Other outbreaks of note include a dispensary in Fort Collins, a Greek House at Colorado State University, the women's basketball teams at both University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Northern Colorado, a Larimer County car dealership, the City of Fort Collins's municipal offices and the Durango Police Department.
Here are the 169 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on February 2, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. 5th Avenue Group Home (50112): January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 1/18/2022, 2 resident cases, 6 staff cases
2. Abrams Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1./24/2022, 10 attendee cases
3. Ace Hardware Retail Support Center: January 2022, Distribution Center/Business, El Paso County, 1/25/2022, 26 staff cases
4. Allura Skin, Laser, and Wellness Clinic: January 2022, Healthcare, Outpatient, Skin, Laser and Wellness Clinic, Larimer County, 1/17/2022, 8 staff cases
5. Almost Like Home (23Y383): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/14/2022, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
6. Ann K Heiman Elementary School, School, K-12, Weld County, 1/27/2022, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
7. Argus Home Health: January 2022, Healthcare, Outpatient, Home Health Agency, Pueblo County, 1/27/2022, 19 staff cases
8. Arrowhead Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/27/2022, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
9. Arts and Imagination Preschool, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 1/22/2022, 5 attendee cases
10. Aspen House Memory Care/Assisted Living (23G939), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/5/2022, 22 resident cases, 14 staff cases
11. Aspen Miracle Center: January 2022, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Adams County, 1/26/2022, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases
12. Aveanna Healthcare, Healthcare, Outpatient, Home Health Agency, El Paso County, 1/10/2022, 5 staff cases
13. Avondale Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 1/27/2022, 5 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
14. Bell Middle School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 1/31/2022, 2 staff cases, 39 attendee cases
15. BillGO, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 12/23/2021, 17 staff cases
16. Boltz Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Larimer County, 1/31/2022, 2 staff cases, 25 attendee cases
17. BrainCare Soaring House (23R305), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/28/2022, 6 resident cases
18. Brookdale Greeley (2303B5): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/26/2022, 2 staff cases
19. Brookdale North Loveland (2303RR): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/14/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
20. Brookside Assisted Living (230514): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/25/2022, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases
21. Brookside Rehabilitation and Wellness (02YWQ1), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 1/17/2022, 9 staff cases
22. Buffalo Ridge Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/27/2022, 1 staff case, 19 attendee cases
23. Campion Academy: January 2022, School, K-12, Larimer County, 1/30/2022, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases
24. Canyon Bakehouse: January 2022, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Larimer County, 1/26/2022, 9 staff cases
25. Cappella of Pueblo West (2306FN): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 1/24/2022, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
26. Castle View High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/26/2022, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
27. Cedar Springs Behavioral Health Services: December 2021, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, El Paso County, 1/4/2022, 4 resident cases, 9 staff cases
28. Chappelow K-8 Magnet School, School, K-12, Weld County, 1/26/2022, 6 attendee cases
29. Chatfield Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Mesa County, 2/2/2022, 9 attendee cases
30. Chatfield High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 1/31/2022, 7 staff cases, 56 attendee cases
31. Cheyenne Manor (020214): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Cheyenne County, 1/25/2022, 4 staff cases
32. Children's Garden of Learning, Child Care Center, Eagle County, 1/31/2022, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
33. City of Fort Collins, Municipal/Local Government, Larimer County, 1/31/2022, 9 staff cases
34. Collection Center, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 1/12/2022, 13 staff cases
35. Colorado State University — Sigma Pi, Eta Sigma, College/University, Larimer County, 1/26/2022, 5 resident cases
36. Constant Care IV Oakridge (2305RA), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/31/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death
37. Cornerstone Montessori, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 1/28/2022, 10 attendee cases
38. Craver Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 1/27/2022, 4 staff cases, 19 attendee cases
39. Creekside Gardens Assisted Living Facility (230320), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/28/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
40. Crossroads at Delta Memory Care (23Z699), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Delta County, 1/26/2022, 2 staff cases
41. Deer Creek Preschool, Child Care Center, Park County, 1/31/2022, 5 attendee cases
42. Delta House (231113): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Delta County, 1/31/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
43. Denver Green School Northfield, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/28/2022, 5 attendee cases
44. Durango Police Department, Law Enforcement, La Plata County, 1/31/2022, 6 staff cases
45. Edith Wolford Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/25/2022, 8 attendee cases
46. Elbert County Jail, Jail, Elbert County, 1/5/2022, 14 resident cases, 5 staff cases
47. Evergreen Gardens at La Junta (23028D): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Otero County, 1/13/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
48. Faith Christian Academy 6-8, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 1/27/2022, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases
49. Florence Crittenton High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 2/1/2022, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
50. Flourish Supportive Living at Reed (2304KB), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/19/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
51. Forgetmenot Memory Care Assisted Living (23U714), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Fremont County, 1/28/2022, 2 resident cases
52. Fort Collins High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Larimer County, 1/31/2022, 53 attendee cases
53. Fort Collins Office of the Colorado State Public Defender, Municipal/Local Government, Larimer County, 1/3/2022, 9 staff cases
54. Frontier Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/26/2022, 10 attendee cases
55. Gingerbread House Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Alamosa County, 1/25/2022, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
56. Golden Community Center Preschool, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/31/2022, 2 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
57. Golden Gate Manor I (230635), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 1/25/2022, 12 resident cases, 2 staff cases
58. Golden Orchard I (2304CL) January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/26./2022, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
59. Golden Orchard II (2304U9), Healthcare, Memory Care, Arapahoe County, 1/26/2022, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
60. Grand Mesa Youth Services Center: January 2022, Correctional, Mesa County, 1/19/2022, 4 resident cases, 16 staff cases
61. Gunnison Valley Health Assisted Living (23R871): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Gunnison County, 1/21/2022, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
62. Harmony Home — Jay Drive #2 (2301E9): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 1/13/2022, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death
63. Heidi's Chateau (2311S4): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montrose County, 1/21/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
64. Holy Trinity Lutheran Preschool, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 1/27/2021, 4 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
65. Home Daycare #9 — Colorado Springs, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 1/19/2022, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
66. Hubbard Feeds: January 2022, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Larimer County, 1/28/2022, 5 staff cases
67. In-Situ Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 1/25/2022, 9 staff cases
68. Inn Between (23045S), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/19/2022, 2 resident cases
69. Insulfoam, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 1/31/2022, 8 staff cases
70. Ivy Cottage Assisted Living Facility, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/25/2022, 8 resident cases, 2 staff cases
71. Jaxpointe at Allison Ct Assisted Living (23R663): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/17/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
72. Jordahl Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/25/2022, 5 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
73. Jorgensen Laboratories, Distribution Center/Business, Medical Supply Company, Larimer County, 1/24/2022, 17 staff cases
74. Ken Garff Automotive, Auto Body Repair, Larimer County, 1/10/2022, 8 staff cases
75. Kenton Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 2/1/2022, 5 attendee cases
76. Kind Care of Colorado, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/25/2022, 6 staff cases
77. KinderCare Learning Center — Mesa: January 2022, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 1/12/2022, 7 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
78. Kiowa School District, School, K-12, Elbert County, 1/27/2022, 7 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
79. Lamar Group Home (05G499): January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 6 resident cases, 1 staff case
80. Learning Services Bear Creek (23R199): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/19/2022, 5 staff cases
81. Lightning eMotors: January 2022, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 1/20/2022, 7 staff cases
82. Little Red School House: January 2022, Child Care Center, Summit County, 1/26/2022, 7 attendee cases
83. Littleton Montessori, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/31/2022, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
84. Lowe's #0340, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/10/2022, 11 staff cases
85. Madison House Assisted Living (231211): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montezuma County, 1/24/2022,1 resident case, 3 staff cases
86. Mandalay Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/1/2022, 4 staff cases, 32 attendee cases
87. Maplewood Homes (2302C5): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Baca County, 1/27/2022, 3 staff cases
88. Markley Motors: January 2022, Auto Dealership, Larimer County, 1/17/2022, 10 staff cases
89. McClain Community Childcare Center, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 2/1/2022, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
90. Montview Community Preschool, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/27/2022, 16 attendee cases
91. MorningStar at Bear Creek (23S293): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/24/2022, 3 staff cases
92. Northridge Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/26/2022, 13 attendee cases
93. Office Depot — Denver: January 2022, Retailer, Denver County, 1/26/2022, 8 staff cases
94. Olathe Middle/High School, School, K-12, Montrose County, 1/20/2022, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases
95. OPENAir Academy, Child Care Center, Adams County, 1/31/2022, 4 staff cases, 12 attendee cases
96. Organic Alternatives, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 1/17/2022, 15 staff cases
97. Owens — Illinois: November 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 12/22/2022, 8 staff cases
98. Patriot Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/25/2022, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case
99. Penrose Place (05C395), Healthcare, Group Home, Fremont County, 1/24/2022, 2 staff cases
100. Pine Grove Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/27/2022, 4 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
101. Pinnacle Charter School — Middle School campus: January 2022, School, K-12, Adams County, 1/31/2022, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
102. Planet View Inc (230374), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/26/2022, 13 resident cases
103. Pomona Elementary School, School, K-12, Montrose, 1/20/2022, 12 attendee cases
104. Prairie Vista Youth Services Center: January 2022, Correctional, Adams County, 1/26/2022, 4 resident cases, 8 staff cases
105. Primrose Retirement Community (23Z405): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 1/26/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
106. Primrose School at Colorado Station, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/20/2022, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
107. Pueblo County High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 1/27/2022, 14 staff cases, 14 attendee cases
108. Pueblo West Gardens (23Z781): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 1/28/2022, 4 resident cases
109. Rocky Mountain Classical Academy: January 2022, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/27/2022, 1 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
110. Rocky Mountain Eye Center — Alamosa, Healthcare, Outpatient, Optometrist Office, Alamosa County, 1/26/2022, 5 staff cases
111. Rocky Mountain Eye Center — Pueblo: January 2022, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 1/6/2022, 21 staff cases
112. Rocky Top Middle School: January 2022, School, Adams County, 1/27/2022, 1 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
113. Roxborough Intermediate School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/27/2022, 7 attendee cases
114. Rubadue Wire Co., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 1/18/2022, 12 staff cases
115. Safeway #1615, Grocery Store, Denver County, 2/1/2022, 10 staff cases
116. Safeway #1828, Grocery Store, Weld County, 1/25/2022, 5 staff cases
117. Safeway-Albertsons Distribution Center #6530: January 2022, Food Distribution, Denver County, 1/28/2022, 10 staff cases
118. Salveo Medical Care, Inc. — BrightStar Care, In-Home Care and Medical Staff Agency, Weld County, 1/12/2022, 7 staff cases
119. School in the Woods, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/26/2022, 5 attendee cases
120. Senior Care Assisted Living Jersey House (23X282), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/28/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
121. Sierra Grande School: January 2022, School, K-12, Costilla County, 1/25/2022, 13 attendee cases
122. Sierra Vista Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 1/27/2022, 5 staff cases, 39 attendee cases
123. Silver Creek Elementary: January 2022, School, K-12, Adams County, 1/27/2022, 6 attendee cases
124. Silverthorne Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Summit County, 1/28/2022, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases
125. Skyview Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/14/2022, 5 staff cases, 27 attendee cases
126. Solange At Eveningsong, Inc (23P691), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/28/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
127. Solange at Keenan (23O235), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/14/2022, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
128. South Central Colorado Head Start at Salvation Army, Child Care Center, Pueblo County, 1/31/2022, 3 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
129. South Conejos School District, School, K-12, Conejos County, 1/25/2022, 3 staff cases, 15 attendee cases
130. South Fellowship Early Learning Center: January 2022, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 1/27/2022, 4 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
131. South Mesa Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 1/27/2022, 3 staff cases, 18 attendee cases
132. South Ridge Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/27/2022, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases
133. Southeast Colorado Hospital Long Term Care Facility (020223): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Baca County, 1/18/2022, 4 resident cases, 5 staff cases
134. Spring Creek Youth Services Center: January 2022, Correctional, El Paso County, 1/26/2022, 4 resident cases, 24 staff cases
135. Stoll Orthodontics, Healthcare, Outpatient Dental Office, Adams County, 1/26/2022, 7 staff cases
136. Stonecreek of Littleton (23N524): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 2/1/2022, 3 resident cases, 5 attendee cases
137. STRIDE Community Health Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Jefferson County, 1/31/2022, 12 staff cases
138. Sunrise at Orchard (2304NM): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 2/1/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
139. Surfside 7, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 1/19/2022, 7 staff cases
140. Target — Fort Collins, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/20/2022, 15 staff cases
141. The Center at Foresight (02V727): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 1/24/2022, 4 resident cases, 15 staff cases
142. The Center at Park West (02E472): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 1/10/2022, 7 staff cases
143. The Children's Workshop, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 1/24/2022, 2 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
144. The Elizabeth Hotel, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Larimer County, 1/18/2022, 8 staff cases
145. The Learning Experience — Westminster: January 2022, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/28/2022, 6 staff cases, 19 attendee cases
146. The Recovery Center — Mental Health Center of Denver, Healthcare, Outpatient, Denver County, 1/27/2022, 24 staff cases
147. The Ridgeline Hotel, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Larimer County, 1/13/2022, 7 staff cases
148. The Rising Sun Senior Home At Belmar Inc (23A413), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/13/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
149. The Sunshine House Fort Collins — Bucking Horse Farm: January 2022, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 1/25/2022, 9 staff casers, 9 attendee cases
150. The Well House Arvada (23Z778): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/27/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
151. The Willows (231128): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 1/3/2022, 7 staff cases
152. The Winslow, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Larimer County, 1/28/2022, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
153. Thrivecare Cody LLC (23Q263): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
154. ThriveCare Yarrow (23S294): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/10/2022, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
155. Thunder Ridge High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/26/2022, 10 attendee cases
156. Trader Joe's #303: January 2022, Grocery Store, Arapahoe County, 1/26/2022, 11 staff cases
157. Trader Joe's #304: January 2022, Grocery Store, Larimer County, 1/12/2022, 12 staff cases
158. University of Colorado Boulder — Women's Basketball, College/University, Boulder County, 1/28/2022, 3 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
159. University of Northern Colorado — Women's Basketball Team, College/University, Weld County, 1/26/2022, 5 attendee cases
160. Valley Hope Addiction Treatment and Recovery, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Douglas County, 8 resident cases, 4 staff cases
161. Valley View Health Care Center (020643): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 1/26/2022, 1 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
162. Vi at Highlands Ranch Skilled Nursing (02M203): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 1/24/2022, 15 staff cases
163. Walbridge Memorial (020867): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Blanco County, 2/1/2022, 3 staff cases
164. Walmart #1008: January 2022, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/5/2022, 19 staff cases
165. Water Pik, Inc: January 2022, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 1/19/2022, 8 staff cases
166. Western Slope Memory Care (23W350), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 1/24/2022, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases
167. Whole Foods Market — Fort Collins: January 2022, Grocery Store, Larimer County, 1/17/2022, 22 staff cases
168. Willow Tree Care Center (021121): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Delta County, 1/17/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
169. Youthful Offender Systems: December 2021, State Prison, Pueblo County, 12/27/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases