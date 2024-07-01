Boom and Bust: Fireworks Sales, Use Restrictions in Colorado

While the skies over Colorado will be filled with fireworks displays both professional and amateur on July 4, it's illegal for any non-permitted person to buy, own or launch fireworks in Colorado (yes, even if you get them in Wyoming, a state renowned for its very relaxed rules regarding the sale of fireworks). Smaller fireworks such as sparklers, fountains and smoke balls are allowed across the state, but specific laws vary from city to city.
Although the restrictions may be ineffective — in Denver, which bans all fireworks year-round, police received 166 calls related to illegal fireworks from May through mid-June — you should still know them before you set off any patriotic pyrotechnics. Here are the specific fireworks restrictions in various metro Denver municipalities, as well as other popular Independence Day destinations:
Arvada: All personal fireworks are prohibited at all times in Arvada, including sparklers.
Aspen: Follows the state's lead in prohibiting only exploding and flying fireworks, though smaller fireworks can be banned during active fire restrictions.
Aurora: Allows the use of state-legal fireworks from June 15 to July 4, but only for people at least sixteen years old or supervised by someone over 21. All fireworks are prohibited for the rest of the year.
Black Hawk: The municipal code doesn't expressly forbid personal fireworks, but the city has discontinued Independence Day fireworks shows since 2020.
Boulder: It's illegal to possess personal fireworks of any kind in the City of Boulder, and the city has canceled its professional show this year.
Breckenridge: In 2019, Breckenridge banned all public and private fireworks in the town indefinitely.
Colorado Springs: Fireworks that require a flame to ignite are prohibited at all times in Colorado Springs. Novelty items like snappers and poppers are allowed.
Commerce City: State-legal fireworks are usually banned, but Commerce City allows them for personal use on July 3 and July 4 until 11 p.m., in honor of the holiday.
Denver: Though some of the state's largest private fireworks shows are in the Mile High City, all personal fireworks are prohibited year-round. And the city is skipping its own public fireworks display at Civic Center Park, replacing it with a drone and light show on Independence Eve.
Englewood: Fireworks are always banned, and the city asks residents to report the use of illegal fireworks online or by calling 303-761-7410.
Fort Collins: All personal fireworks are prohibited in Fort Collins at all times, including sparklers and snakes.
Frisco: Like the rest of Summit County, Frisco allows state-legal, non-exploding fireworks. But all fireworks are illegal in National Forest lands, which make up about 80 percent of the county.
Glenwood Springs: Aligns with state law for personal fireworks, allowing them as long as they don't explode or leave the ground, according to the Glenwood Springs Fire Department.
Golden: All personal fireworks are banned within city limits, and the Golden City Council voted in January to ditch the annual professional fireworks show for the foreseeable future.
Lakewood: Only professional fireworks displays are allowed within Lakewood; all other kinds of fireworks are illegal year-round.
Littleton: All personal fireworks are prohibited at all times in Littleton, including sparklers.
Monument: All fireworks are forbidden in Monument.
Steamboat Springs: Allows state-legal, non-exploding fireworks, but asks individuals to refrain from setting off personal fireworks out of respect for the community.
Thornton: All personal fireworks are illegal in Thornton at all times.
Westminster: State-legal fireworks are allowed between midnight on July 3 and noon on July 5.
Wheat Ridge: All personal fireworks are banned, including fountains and sparklers.
