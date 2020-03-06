 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Suncor Energy oil refinery in Commerce City supplies over a third of the region's gasoline, and spews a nasty cocktail of toxic chemicals into the air north of Denver in the process.EXPAND
The Suncor Energy oil refinery in Commerce City supplies over a third of the region's gasoline, and spews a nasty cocktail of toxic chemicals into the air north of Denver in the process.
Anthony Camera

Colorado Health Department Settles With Suncor Over Refinery Violations

Chase Woodruff | March 6, 2020 | 12:25pm
AA

Colorado air-quality regulators are cracking down on one of Denver's most notorious sources of air pollution.

Under an agreement announced today, March 6, by officials at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Suncor Energy will pay slightly more than $4 million in penalties and spend millions more on upgrades and monitoring requirements to address a series of violations at its Commerce City oil refinery.

"This settlement represents a critical step in our ongoing efforts to improve environmental performance at the Suncor refinery," Garry Kaufman, director of the Air Pollution Control Division, says in a statement. "Our rules and regulations exist for a reason: They protect Coloradans' health and the environment that we all cherish, so compliance is not an option; it's an imperative."

Related Stories

The Suncor refinery is one of Colorado's largest stationary sources of air pollution, emitting a cocktail of toxic chemicals like sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrogen sulfide and volatile organic compounds into the air above Denver neighborhoods that are home to predominantly low-income and Latino residents. In December, an "operational upset" at the refinery caused a plume of yellow ash to drift into the surrounding community, causing two nearby schools to be placed on lockdown.

Shortly after that incident, regulators issued a lengthy "compliance advisory" that charged Suncor with a wide range of violations, including faulty and improperly maintained equipment, a failure to conduct leak detection and repair monitoring, inadequate record keeping and exceeding emissions limits. The settlement announced Friday addresses both the violations outlined in the compliance advisory and the December incident, and includes what CDPHE officials say is the largest penalty ever imposed on a single facility.

"The historic nature of the penalty payment in this case reflects how seriously we view these issues and demonstrates our commitment to hold companies accountable to the communities where they operate," Kaufman says. "The underlying message is clear, Suncor needs to do much better, and we believe this settlement puts them on a path towards achieving this."

Suncor will pay roughly $1.5 million in penalties to the State of Colorado and the Environmental Protection Agency, while $2.6 million will be allocated through a community input process to projects that "benefit the environment and public health in the areas impacted by the violations."

The Suncor refinery is also one of the facilities that would face stricter emissions monitoring and reporting requirements under a bill introduced by lawmakers at the State Capitol last month.

 
Chase Woodruff is a staff writer at Westword interested in climate change, the environment and money in politics.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >