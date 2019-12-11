Commerce City Schools Briefly Placed On Lockout After Suncor Incident

The Suncor oil refinery in Commerce City is one of the largest stationary sources of air pollution in Colorado.

Two schools located about a mile north of the Suncor oil refinery in Commerce City were placed on lockout several hours today, December 11, following an "operational upset" and shutdown of one of the units at the refinery.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols tweeted that Alsup Elementary and Adams City Middle School, two schools located directly adjacent to one another near 72nd Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, "have been placed on a Shelter in Place Alert due to ash covering cars in the area." Earlier today, Adams City Middle School wrote in a message on its Facebook page that the school was in a "lockout due to activity in our neighboring community."

Firefighters from the South Adams County Fire Department responded to the scene. Twenty minutes later, Nichols tweeted that the SACFD "has determined that no hazard exists."

"Ash potentially from an earlier Suncor burn off," the tweet added. Those present at the school reported seeing a yellowish substance coating their cars.

A staff member at Adams City Middle School directed questions to the communications office of the Adams 14 School District, which did not immediately return a request for comment. A spokesperson for the SACFD was also not available for comment.

Suncor Energy, an international oil giant based in Calgary, confirmed that an incident had occurred at its Commerce City facility in a statement posted to its Facebook page this afternoon.

"At about 10:45 a.m. today…the Suncor Commerce City Refinery experienced an operational upset at one of its units resulting in an opacity event," the company said. "As a precautionary measure, we sounded a vapor release alarm and immediately initiated our response plan. The unit is being put into a safe mode."

"Employees in the immediate area have been moved to a safe location," the statement continued. "Community air monitoring is in place and to date, the air monitoring data indicates air quality is within acceptable levels."

This is a developing story and will be updated.