DougCo School in Senior Sunrise Controversy Partly Quarantined

In the days before in-classroom instruction for the 2020-2021 school year began at Chaparral High School, news broke that well over 100 students had taken part in an unauthorized "Senior Sunrise" event at a local park — and shortly thereafter, an attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest: Chaparral, which is part of Douglas County School District, has been partly quarantined after "a person at our school...developed a fever and another symptom commonly associated with COVID-19," according to an August 31 email to parents and staffers.

The number of students and employees affected isn't specified, but multiple classrooms are cited as under quarantine. However, instruction for other classrooms will go on as scheduled.

Although Senior Sunrise had been a school-sponsored event at Chaparral since 2013 under principal Greg Gotchey, the 2020 version was canceled because of health concerns. Nonetheless, numerous seniors took it upon themselves to stage an unauthorized version on August 12 at Parker's Challenger Regional Park, alerting students through social media. A professional photographer was engaged to commemorate the occasion, taking shots showing 100-plus mask-free students crammed together shoulder to shoulder.

For months, Governor Jared Polis has urged Coloradans in general, and teens and twenty-somethings in particular, to forgo attendance at large events under the theory that a person with COVID-19 at a party of ten or fewer people might only pass the disease on to one or two others, whereas a carrier at a big throng could infect dozens. Yet this advice remains deeply controversial in some quarters, as witnessed by the "Stop the COVID Chaos" rally scheduled to take place at Bandimere Speedway tonight, September 1.

As for the Chaparral email, it makes no mention of Senior Sunrise — and plenty of other Colorado schools have had to take action related to concerns about infections from the novel coronavirus. Our August 24 COVID-19 roundup mentioned seven elementary, secondary or post-secondary facilities that had instituted quarantine or isolation regimens of some kind; by our August 31 update, that total had risen to 23.

Now you can add Chaparral to the list. Here's the email sent from the Douglas County School District yesterday: