Colorado Places Where Your Dollars Go Furthest

The concept of SmartAsset 's eighth annual study of the places with the most purchasing power couldn't be simpler: The site measures the income of local residents against the cost of living in each county across the United States to determine where money goes furthest — and the statistics pertaining to Colorado contain plenty of surprises.The counties with the most purchasing power vary from extremely affluent areas to those on the opposite end of the spectrum. And while Denver secures a prominent place in the purchasing-power top ten, it's the only county in the metro area to do so — although a few others make the grade when the angle shifts to the per capita income category. Meanwhile, the cost of living is most affordable in some of the poorest Colorado counties.To determine its indexes for purchasing power, cost of living and per capita income, SmartAsset's number crunchers used two different metrics for a household with one adult and no dependents: The first looks at the baseline cost of living in each location, while the second reflects expenditures typical to someone making the median income in the county. (Sources include the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis , the MIT Living Wage study , and the Bureau of Labor Statistics , with most data updated in 2020.) These figures were then combined using a weighted average intended to determine how close the per capita income and the minimum livable income were to each other after subtracting taxes. That allowed analysts to calculate purchasing power in each county as a percentage of per capita income.Colorado's top finisher for purchasing power was Pitkin County, home of Aspen, thanks to the huge gap between the cost of living (estimated at just over $68,000) and per capita income (a whopping $155,067). But in the second and third slots were a pair of places with very modest incomes: San Miguel County, in the southwest part of the state, and Routt County. Next came Denver, where the cost of living is estimated at just north of $50,000 and the per capita income is approximately $85,000.The counties with the lowest cost of living tend to be on the eastern plains and in the southeast corner of the state: None of them exceed $40,000 for cost of living, but incomes were low there, too. The per capita income index, meanwhile, is more of a mixed bag: Pitkin County again tops the roster, but this time, Denver is joined by Boulder, Douglas and Jefferson counties among the ten highest finishers.The study's findings are admittedly narrow, since they focus entirely on financial statistics and don't take into account factors such as educational facilities, cultural amenities and recreational opportunities. But at a time when the cost of living is rising across the board, these stats provide new insight on how far dollars and cents go across the state.Here are the top ten Colorado counties as rated by purchasing power, cost of living and per capita income:1. Pitkin CountyCost of Living: $68,892Per Capita Income: $155,067Purchasing Power — Index: 64.90 percent2. San Miguel CountyCost of Living: $51,799Per Capita Income: $93,954Purchasing Power — Index: 46.74 percent3. Routt CountyCost of Living: $49,546Per Capita Income: $85,836Purchasing Power — Index: 43.37 percent4. Denver CountyCost of Living: $50,436Per Capita Income: $85,411Purchasing Power — Index: 41.75 percent5. Eagle CountyCost of Living: $52,764Per Capita Income: $87,872Purchasing Power — Index: 40.58 percent6. Kiowa CountyCost of Living: $40,149Per Capita Income: $166,839Purchasing Power — Index: 40.55 percent7. Mineral CountyCost of Living: $44,711Per Capita Income: $73,101Purchasing Power — Index: 39.32 percent8. Ouray CountyCost of Living: $43,613Per Capita Income: $67,263Purchasing Power — Index: 35.47 percent9. Jackson CountyCost of Living: $40,536Per Capita Income: $62,008Purchasing Power — Index: 34.94 percent10. Summit CountyCost of Living: $51,141Per Capita Income: $77,754Purchasing Power — Index: 34.56 percent1. Crowley CountyCost of Living: $30,284Per Capita Income: $23,751Cost of Living — Index: 95.46 percent2. Conejos CountyCost of Living: $35,328Per Capita Income: $39,847Cost of Living — Index: 87.23 percent3. Custer CountyCost of Living: $35,398Per Capita Income: $45,691Cost of Living — Index: 87.12 percent4. Costilla CountyCost of Living: $35,284Per Capita Income: $38,430Cost of Living — Index: 86.93 percent5. Fremont CountyCost of Living: $35,571Per Capita Income: $38,952Cost of Living — Index: 86.84 percent6. Morgan CountyCost of Living: $35,8893Per Capita Income: $48,701Cost of Living — Index: 86.31 percent7. Prowers CountyCost of Living: $35,942Per Capita Income: $41,990Cost of Living — Index: 86.23 percent8. Saguache CountyCost of Living: $36,128Per Capita Income: $40,032Cost of Living — Index: 85.93 percent9. Alamosa CountyCost of Living: $36,170Per Capita Income: $42,974Cost of Living — Index: 85.86 percent10. Bent CountyCost of Living: $36,272Per Capita Income: $33,591Cost of Living — Index: 85.70 percent1. Pitkin CountyCost of Living: $68,892Per Capita Income: $155,067Per Capita Income — Index: 67.14 percent2. San Miguel CountyCost of Living: $51,799Per Capita Income: $93,954Per Capita Income — Index: 36.51 percent3. Eagle CountyCost of Living: $52,764Per Capita Income: $87,872Per Capita Income — Index: 33.47 percent4. Routt CountyCost of Living: $49,546Per Capita Income: $85,836Per Capita Income — Index: 32.45 percent5. Denver CountyCost of Living: $50,436Per Capita Income: $85,411Per Capita Income — Index: 32.23 percent6. Boulder CountyCost of Living: $54,110Per Capita Income: $79,649Per Capita Income — Index: 29.35 percent7. Douglas CountyCost of Living: $56,755Per Capita Income: $78,980Per Capita Income — Index: 29.01 percent8. Summit CountyCost of Living: $51,141Per Capita Income: $77,754Per Capita Income — Index: 28.40 percent9. Mineral CountyCost of Living: $44,711Per Capita Income: $73,101Per Capita Income — Index: 26.06 percent10. Jefferson CountyCost of Living: $48,024Per Capita Income: $68,829Per Capita Income — Index: 23.92 percent