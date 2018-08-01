Colorado Prisons Yank Electronic Tablets Over Security Concerns

The GTL tablets were supposed to provide prisoners with a convenient — and secure — way to send messages, order canteen items and play music and games.

Scarcely eighteen months after Colorado prison authorities began distributing 19,000 "free" electronic tablets to state prisoners, the devices have been confiscated and the services they provided suspended. A Colorado Department of Corrections spokesman blamed "unforeseen security issues" for the disruption of the program.

The CDOC began introducing the tablets early last year, amid much controversy. Some critics complained about felons getting perks that many law-abiding citizens can't afford, while others saw the plan as a "babysitting service" and a further incursion of private industry profiteering off inmates. The devices could be used for phone calls and messaging as well as to access video games and music. Global Tel-Link, the private company that provided the tablets, pays the CDOC $800,000 a year for the right to supply prisoner phone services, video visitation, money transfers and the tablets — and then collects fees for each service, from 49 cents per message to up to twenty bucks a month for a music subscription.

The arrangement was supposed to make it easier for inmates to communicate with loved ones, connect with programming and manage other aspects of being incarcerated — while security features of the tablets would prevent unauthorized calls or Internet access. But a report from the Prison Policy Initiative blasted the program's terms as heavily weighted in GTL's favor, saying that the contract with CDOC "exploits consumers by obscuring important details, incentivizing private interests, and charging exorbitant fees."