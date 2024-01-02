The Art of the Steal: Clock Ticking for Trump Appeal of Ban From Colorado Primary Ballot

After Soros-funded Democrats got my name REMOVED from the ballot in Colorado, they immediately intensified their efforts to try and disqualify me across the country.
But today, the Michigan Supreme Court just dealt a massive blow to these Soros-funded Dark Money Democrats who are hellbent on rigging the 2024 election. “Michigan Supreme Court rejects case to remove Trump from 2024 ballot” (NBC)
Let this serve as a powerful reminder: when we fight back against the radical Left, we WIN!
But make no mistake: we have not heard the end of the Democrats' attempts to STEAL the 2024 election.
Soros and his globalist donors will spend whatever it takes to cheat the system and BUY the White House for Crooked Joe in 2024.
The Colorado Republican Party doubled down later that day, appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court the Colorado Supreme Court's December 19 decision that Trump is ineligible to appear on this state's presidential primary ballot under Section 3 of Amendment 14 of the U.S. Constitution — which stipulates that an "officer" of the U.S. government is barred from running for elected office if involved in an insurrection.
Michigan's court never got that far; its election laws are not the same as Colorado's, which offer more leeway in determining who can be on a state ballot. But on December 28, Maine's Secretary of State decided that Trump should not be on the Maine ballot, following much the same logic of the majority of Colorado's Supreme Court justices. "There wasn’t even a TRIAL!" Trump harrumphs in yet another email. "She unilaterally ruled like a dictator to deprive citizens of their right to vote."
A dozen other states are still considering cases involving Trump's eligibility to be on the ballot.
In the meantime, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which filed the initial Colorado case in September on behalf of the six plaintiffs — four Republicans, two Democrats and exactly zero "Soros-funded Democrats" — submitted a motion last week asking for the Colorado appeal to be expedited.
“The ruling issued by the Colorado Supreme Court affirmed our clients’ argument: Donald Trump engaged in insurrection after taking an oath to support the Constitution and is consequently disqualified from serving as President and barred from Colorado primary ballots," CREW said in a statement. "The Colorado Supreme Court's decision was well-rooted in the text and historical context of the Fourteenth Amendment and they correctly applied those principles to the facts of this case. The Colorado Republican Party’s appeal of our clients’ case will address an issue of exceptional national importance — whether, as the Colorado Supreme Court found, a former president, and current candidate for office, who has engaged in insurrection against the Constitution is disqualified from holding office again. We have filed a motion asking the United States Supreme Court to expedite their consideration of the Colorado Republican Party’s appeal and any subsequent review on the issues so that the important question of Trump’s eligibility can be resolved before nearly all primary voters cast their ballots.”
Trump is expected to appeal the Colorado ruling, too, as early as this morning, January 2. But the Colorado Republican Party's petition pending at the U.S. Supreme Court alone could be enough to keep Trump's name on the March 5 primary ballot, according to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
Named as a defendant in the CREW case since her office is in charge of the ballot, Griswold has been hoping for fast action. “Donald Trump engaged in insurrection and was disqualified under the Constitution from the Colorado ballot," she noted in a particularly political pronouncement last week. "The Colorado Supreme Court got it right. This decision is now being appealed. I urge the U.S. Supreme Court to act quickly given the upcoming presidential primary election.”
That's because Colorado is in a time crunch: The Secretary of State's Office must certify the primary ballot by January 5 in order to meet the state's mandated deadline of January 20 for mailing to voters overseas — and the Supreme Court's next scheduled conference day just happens to be January 5. That's why the Colorado Supreme Court stayed its decision until January 4: It wanted to give the highest court of the land a chance to weigh in before the state's ballot must be finalized.
Still, if the Supreme Court doesn't make a move before January 5, Trump's name will be on the ballot; if the Supreme Court says it will consider the case, Trump's name will be on the ballot until it does; and if the Supreme Court takes fast action and overturns the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling, Trump's name will be on the ballot.
But if the Supreme Court ultimately upholds Colorado's decision, or refrains from taking on the case at all, any votes for Trump in Colorado will not be counted.
And then this state will have to sit through another round of ridiculous accusations about "rigged" elections, which Trump has been blithering about since Ted Cruz bested him at the Colorado Republican Convention in April 2016.
His allegations of election fraud in November 2020 continue to have ramifications in this state: Dominion Voting Systems, the target of many of his early accusations, had to move offices three times because of threats to employees. Colorado Supreme Court justices have also been threatened, as have the plaintiffs in the current Colorado case and state election officials. "Within three weeks of the lawsuit being filed, I received 64 death threats. I stopped counting after that," Griswold said on social media this weekend. "I will not be intimidated. Democracy and peace will triumph over tyranny and violence."
"The FBI is aware of the situation and working with local law enforcement," says Vikki Migoya, public affairs officer for the local FBI office. "We will vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation."
Colorado's primary is set for Super Tuesday, March 5. That's a day after Trump is slated to go on trial in Washington, D.C., on a four-count criminal case charging that he conspired to defraud the U.S. by illegally subverting the results of the 2020 presidential election and the peaceful transfer of power.
Despite all the pending legal action, Colorado's position on that issue is clear:
In making its decision that Trump is not eligible to be a candidate in this state, the Colorado Supreme Court upheld a Denver district judge's ruling that the then-president indeed incited an insurrection on January 6, 2021; she rejected CREW's suit only because she determined that the president was not an "officer" of the United States. That's where the Colorado Supreme Court disagreed.
If the president isn't an officer of the U.S., who is?
"A state's legitimate interest in protecting the integrity and practical functioning of the political process permits the state to exclude from the ballot candidates who are constitutionally prohibited from assuming office," four Colorado Supreme Court justices noted in their majority decision.
They were quoting from a twelve-year-old ruling by Judge Neil Gorsuch, the Coloradan appointed by then-President Donald Tump to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.