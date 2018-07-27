Colorado Rising's Petition Signatures for Oil and Gas Setbacks Returned to Campaign

Just yesterday, July 26, Colorado Rising went public with accusations that a company it hired to canvas for signatures allegedly stole about 20,000, putting the future of the grassroots environmental group's anti-fracking ballot initiative at risk of failure.

Colorado Rising filed a civil lawsuit against the firm on Wednesday night, and on Thursday it held a press conference to publicly shame Direct Action Partners into immediately returning the signatures after the company's president, Michael Selvaggio, shipped them to his office the week prior. After Direct Action Partners made headlines — including in the New York Times — over the signature dispute, seven boxes of signatures were immediately returned to downtown Denver for pickup by Colorado Rising at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, campaign officials say.

“It’s illegal and immoral for [Direct Action Partners] to have taken signatures that belong to the campaign,” said Suzanne Spiegel, a proponent of Initiative 97, in a campaign statement. “This blatant betrayal was an awful shock to everyone who has been working so hard to get this initiative on the ballot. The good news is we have more than 550 committed volunteers across the state, and an amazing and dedicated grassroots donor network who are fired up and who won’t let this keep us from protecting the health and safety of our communities.”