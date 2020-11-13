 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Travel |

Why Colorado Roads Are Just as Deadly as Before the Pandemic

Michael Roberts | November 13, 2020 | 7:27am
An aerial view of an October crash that took the life of a Commerce City police officer.
An aerial view of an October crash that took the life of a Commerce City police officer.
CBS4
AA

New statistics from the Colorado State Patrol reveal that the pace of deadly crashes on state roadways hasn't slowed, despite lower traffic volume almost everywhere because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, the CSP has actually processed more statewide fatalities through October of 2020 than the agency did during the same period in 2019.

The CSP confirms that fewer drivers have been out and about during the year to date because of "the statewide stay-at-home order earlier this year and an increase in virtual working." Yet the number of deaths of motorists, passengers and other victims has barely changed through October 31 in the following four categories:

Related Stories

Statewide Fatal Crashes
455 (2020)
458 (2019)

Statewide Fatal Crashes covered by CSP
227 (2020)
228 (2019)

Statewide Fatalities
501 (2020)
505 (2019)

Statewide Fatalities covered by CSP
262 (2020)
255 (2019)

The CSP also provided Westword with the top five factors in 2020 crashes that resulted in deaths or injuries. The leading cause? A lack of attention — the sort of focus loss that can strike when drivers find themselves in traffic that's lighter than usual.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Here's the list:

1. Inattentive to Driving — 479 (16.3 percent)
2. Exceeded Safe/Legal Speed — 463 (15.7 percent)
3. Impaired Driving — 462 (15.7 percent)
4. Lane Violation Crashes 395 (13.4 percent)
5. Failed to Yield Right of Way Crashes — 183 (6.2 percent)

This scenario is clearly frustrating for Colonel Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. "Driving is a social function," he says in a statement accompanying these new stats. "Without realizing it, we all rely on one another to follow traffic rules, including posted speed limits, and choose to never drive impaired. It is important that we recognize dangerous driving behaviors in others, as well as ourselves, and make a change when our behaviors put lives at risk."

Because you're no safer on Colorado roads now than you were before the pandemic.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.