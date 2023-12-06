Donald Trump Presidential Primary Case at Colorado Supreme Court Today

And late last night, Trump sounded off about that in his latest fundraising email:
Patriot - I just wrapped up my town hall in Iowa with Sean Hannity.Ruling in a lawsuit filed in September by six Colorado voters — four Republican, two unaffiliated, and none Democratic "henchmen," as Trump had charged in another barrage — last month Denver District Judge Sarah Wallace rejected the plaintiffs' argument that a provision in the1 4th Amendment's that no "officer of the United States...shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof" should keep Trump off the ballot. The plaintiffs appealed.
And what can I say, speaking directly with voters like YOU is my favorite part of the job!
That’s why no matter how many schemes of Election Interference Crooked Joe and the Communist Democrats concoct, or however many courtrooms they force me into as an innocent man, I’ll ALWAYS be right back out on the campaign trail doing what I LOVE most.
But I have to tell you that at this very moment, as you’re reading this email, the Democrats are preparing to take their Third World Marxist tyranny to a whole new level, the likes of which our country has never seen before…
TOMORROW, they will attempt to NULLIFY YOUR VOTE before voting even begins by seeking to have my name REMOVED from the 2024 ballot in a State Supreme Court.
At this critical hour, I have to ask for your support in fending off the most disgusting witch hunt of them all – the witch hunt against YOUR VOTE!
Please make a contribution of any amount on the eve of our campaign’s BIGGEST DAY in court to peacefully DEFEND our movement, our Republic, and YOUR VOTE from the dark forces of tyranny.
Your favorite president,
Donald J. Trump
But Trump's lawyers appealed the judge's decision, too, concerned about the impact her determination that the then-president had indeed "incited" the insurrection on January 6, 2021, might have on upcoming trials. And because time is tight — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who's named as a defendant in the case, must finalize the presidential primary ballot by January 5 — the Colorado Supreme Court must act fast.
Griswold just certified the results of the November 2023 election, despite a missive fired off by the Colorado Republican Party — in the person of former state Representative and U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks, now the party's Ballot and Security Committee chairman — that by certifying the election, county canvass boards would signify the party’s “acceptance of a disastrous process and declare we acquiesced to their systemic fraud and personal corruption.”
After criticizing the state's reliance on Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, so vilified by Trump and other election deniers after the November 2020 election, Hanks added: “Our standing and credibility will be upheld if we reject the corruption of the unchanged voting process — in Colorado and throughout our nation."
Undeterred, all of the state's county clerks — who've faced an increasing number of threats for just doing their job — turned in their official election counts, and on December 4 Griswold announced that this round was over.
“The 2023 Coordinated Election was another successful election in Colorado," she announced. "I am proud of our state’s elections. I commend the county election officials, election workers, and the employees of the Department of State for their hard work and dedication to delivering great elections for Colorado voters.”
But while there's never been a shred of evidence of problems with Colorado elections, Trump keeps beating that drum. As the court convened this morning, he sent another missive:
These left-wing radicals failed to beat us in a district court. Now, they’re appealing to a State Supreme Court in which all 7 judges were appointed by Democrats.If it does, the U.S. Supreme Court won't be the last stop. The ultimate determination could well be in the court of public opinion next November.
This showdown may very well end up at the United States Supreme Court...