Voter Pre-Registration Down Among Colorado Teens for First Time in Seven Years

Nearly 1,000 fewer teens have pre-registered to vote as of August 1 than at the same time last year, according to data from the Secretary of State's Office. This is the first year-over-year decrease in teen registration since 2017. But while the 2017 dip can potentially be attributed to dwindling voter interest following a presidential election year, the 2024 presidential election should be having the opposite effect, historical data shows.
The 2016 presidential election saw a jump of over 7,000 additional pre-registered teen voters compared to August 2015. Leading up to the last presidential election in 2020, there were almost 800 more pre-registered teen voters than in August 2019.
In total, 65,620 Coloradans under eighteen have pre-registered to vote, accounting for 1.45 percent of the state's 4.52 million registered voters. That's down from 66,545 and 1.53 percent in August 2023. Overall voter registration is up from 4.36 million last year, but that 159,000-voter growth is less than the nearly 180,000 year-over-year increases seen in the previous two presidential elections.
While under eighteen is the only age group with fewer registered voters this year, other age groups make up a smaller share than they did last year.
Voters aged eighteen to 24 account for 10.69 percent of registered voters today, versus 10.74 percent in August 2023. But voters aged 25 to 34 make up more of the registration total this year, going from 20 percent to 20.15 percent. This year's percentages are also slightly higher for voters aged 35 to 44 and 75-plus, and slightly lower for 45 to 54, 55 to 64, and 65 to 74.
Compared to the 2020 presidential election, percentages of registered voters are up for all age groups under 44 years old — including under eighteen-year-olds, who went from 1.11 percent to 1.45 percent — and down for age groups between 45 and 74. The only outlier to this trend is the 75-plus group, whose share of voter registration grew by more than a full percentage point, from 7.55 percent in 2020 to 8.59 percent now.
Why Are Fewer Teens Registering to Vote?Melanie Kesner, Rocky Mountain regional director for Young Invincibles, attributes this year's dip in registration to last year's unprecedented success.
"In 2023, Colorado achieved the highest pre-registration rate for sixteen- and seventeen-year-olds in the nation," Kesner says. "While this year's pre-registration numbers aren't as historic, we still see a strong desire among young people to vote and make their voices heard."
She notes that young people face unique obstacles to voting, including economic barriers and lack of knowledge as it is often their first time navigating the voting system. Young Invincibles is committed to removing such obstacles to foster youth political participation, she says.
"Despite facing unique barriers, young voters are not apathetic; they want to be involved," Kesner says. "Democracy functions best when all eligible voters, including young people and those from traditionally underrepresented communities, can fully participate in the process. ...Our leaders must protect the right to vote and address issues that matter to young people.”
Nicole Hensel, executive director of New Era Colorado, speculates that the change could be a result of Colorado's aging population. The state's low birth rates have begun to show in dwindling school enrollment, and this could be an early sign of that demographic shift hitting voting blocs.
"Given the vast majority of pre-registrations come through automatic voter registration (AVR), it's possible fewer young people are registered through AVR because of the overall decrease of young people in Colorado due to our aging population," Hensel says. "Colorado has some of the best pre-registration rates in the country."
Nationally, political involvement among young people hit historic highs in 2021, with 36 percent of Americans younger than thirty describing themselves as politically active, according to the Harvard Youth Poll.
"If anything, we've seen an increase in youth civic engagement over the last six years," Hensel says. "We’re consistently met with good questions from young people in the field, and, as the summer progresses, we’re seeing even more motivation from young people to vote. Organizations and campaigns must do their part to engage and mobilize young voters, who still make up the largest voting bloc in the state."
However, in the fall of 2023, the annual poll found that fewer young Americans intended to vote in the 2024 election, with the number of people between eighteen and 29 who “definitely” planned on voting for president decreasing from 57 percent in 2020 to 49 percent for 2024.
Generation Z is also the least confident in political institutions. Only 41 percent of Gen Z adults say they trust the federal government at least some, compared to 44 percent of Millennials, 51 percent of Gen Xers, 56 percent of Baby Boomers and 61 percent of the Silent Generation, according to a January report from the Public Religion Research Institute.
How to Register to VoteColoradans can register to vote up until 7 p.m. on Election Day, and they can register online eight days before Election Day to receive a ballot in the mail. If registering on the same day as the election, they're able to register, get a ballot and cast their vote all at once.
Colorado utilizes automatic voter registration, so eligible residents are automatically registered to vote when they apply for or renew their driver’s license, though they're given the option to opt-out.
Those who still need to register can do so online at coloradosos.gov with a valid social security number, Colorado driver’s license or Colorado ID card. They can also complete a paper registration form.
Colorado residents can pre-register to vote starting at age sixteen.
Coloradans can check their voter registration status and edit information, including their address and party affiliation, at coloradosos.gov.
Ballots will begin being mailed to voters on October 11. The general election is set for November 5. Keep an eye on our Election topic page for all of our latest coverage.