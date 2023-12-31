 Colorado Topgolf Worker Targets Colleagues in Deadly Shooting Rampage | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Crime

Topgolf Employee Goes on Deadly Shooting Rampage Against Co-Workers, Laughs About It Afterward: Cops

Victor Salazar-Guarache, 26, has been charged with murder for the December 23 shooting, which unfolded in the parking lot of a Topgolf in Thornton.
December 31, 2023
Police say a Topgolf dishwasher fatally shot his co-worker outside of the business on the day before Christmas Eve.
Police say a Topgolf dishwasher fatally shot his co-worker outside of the business on the day before Christmas Eve. Thornton Police Department/Topgolf
Share this:
A dishwasher at the Topgolf in Thornton is accused of ambushing his co-workers in the parking lot, shooting at them a dozen times — killing one — and laughing as he fled the scene, a witness says.

Victor Salazar-Guarache, 26, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder on Friday for the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Bryce Holden, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Salazar-Guarache left work early for an unknown reason shortly before midnight on December 22, per his arrest affidavit. But rather than going home, he allegedly stayed in his car in the Topgolf parking lot at 16011 Grant Street and waited for his co-workers to come outside. After an hour, two employees — one of them Holden — walked outside, and Salazar-Guarache allegedly stepped out of his car and opened fire on them.

The affidavit says Holden was struck and fell to the ground, while the other worker ran back toward Topgolf. Salazar-Guarache allegedly continued to shoot at the injured victim, who attempted to roll away from him and shield himself with his hands. After firing twelve rounds, Salazar-Guarache got in his car and drove away.

"When Victor returned ... it appeared to [a witness] that Victor was laughing," the affidavit says.

The shooting was witnessed by a Lyft driver and their passenger, who is also a dishwasher at Topgolf along with Holden and Salazar-Guarache, the affidavit says. The Thornton Police Department identified Salazar-Guarache with the help of Topgolf management and video surveillance of the parking lot.

Salazar-Guarache was arrested three hours after the shooting after Larimer County authorities stopped him driving north on Interstate 25 shortly after 4 a.m. on December 23. He has no prior criminal history, the affidavit says.

Salazar-Guarache is scheduled to appear in Adams County District Court on January 2.
click to enlarge Victor Salazar-Guarache mug shot
Victor Salazar-Guarache.
Thornton Police Department
"We are shocked and heartbroken by the incident that occurred in our Thornton venue parking lot, and we grieve for those impacted by this senseless act," a Topgolf spokesperson says. "We are cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies, whom we appreciate greatly, and we are focused on providing support to our Topgolf team during this difficult time. We also want to salute all other first responders who assisted with skill and care."

Topgolf is offering counseling services for Thornton employees in the wake of the shooting.

The rampage is the latest in a series of gun violence incidents at Topgolfs throughout the country this year. There have been at least five other shootings inside and outside of Topgolf locations in Maryland, Tennessee, Texas and California.

In Maryland, a Topgolf patron was arrested for allegedly shooting two employees who asked his party to leave at closing time in August. In Illinois, over the course of a single month, police made three separate arrests at one Topgolf after recovering illegally possessed loaded guns in cars parked outside the venue.

It has been a tough year for Topgolf in Colorado, as well.

The company inquired about opening its fourth location in the Centennial State in the northern town of Timnath, but residents rallied together to keep the venue out.

To stop Topgolf from coming to their town, locals petitioned for a ballot measure to prohibit netting and fences from being built taller than 65 feet (Topgolf's nets and fences are often over 150 feet tall). The grassroots movement argued that the netting would hurt local wildlife and the venue would lead to noise and sound pollution in the community. More than 69 percent of voters approved the ballot measure in June.

The Thornton Topgolf was the second to launch in the state, opening in 2019. There's a third now in Colorado Springs.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Hannah Metzger is a Westword staff writer. A proud lifelong Coloradan, she was born and raised in Aurora and studied journalism at the University of Colorado Boulder. She's covered the Denver metro area since 2020, writing about everything from crime to state government.
Contact: Hannah Metzger

Trending

Questions Swirl as Aaron Gordon Steps Away From Nuggets After "Family Dog" Bites Face and Hand

Sports

Questions Swirl as Aaron Gordon Steps Away From Nuggets After "Family Dog" Bites Face and Hand

By Chris Perez
Colorado’s Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban: What to Know (and Use) in 2024

News

Colorado’s Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban: What to Know (and Use) in 2024

By Hannah Metzger
Driver Fined 53 Times in Three Months Under New Express Lane Program

Transportation

Driver Fined 53 Times in Three Months Under New Express Lane Program

By Hannah Metzger
Resolutions for Three Colorado Sports Teams in 2024

Sports

Resolutions for Three Colorado Sports Teams in 2024

By Teague Bohlen
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation