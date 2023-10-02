 Mine Reclamation Project at Colorado's Trinidad Lake State Park Wins National Award | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Environment

Mine Reclamation Project at Trinidad Lake State Park Wins National Award

The West Sopris Soil Refuse Project tackled seven acres of coal waste by the lake.
October 2, 2023
What the West Sopris Mine area looked like before the state's project (left), and what it looks like today.
What the West Sopris Mine area looked like before the state's project (left), and what it looks like today. Colorado Inactive Mine Reclamation Program
Share this:
The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety’s Inactive Mine Reclamation Program just won a national award for its work in Las Animas County, where it rehabilitated the abandoned West Sopris Mine near the entrance of Trinidad Lake State Park. It edged out projects from other western states to earn the honor from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, presented September 25 at the annual National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs conference.

“It's a big honor to be recognized nationally like this,” says Rachael Nickless, project manager for the West Sopris Coal Refuse Project. “It's just a really good way to share our work and get the word out there about what we do. … It's very exciting.”

At the conference, Nickless discussed how the Colorado team transformed what was seven acres of coal refuse into soil that can support vegetation. The project also stabilized the refuse, preventing contaminating sediment from draining into Trinidad Lake.

The work was completed in 2021, eighty years after the mine's 1940 closing. It had opened in 1887, when no regulations existed regarding where to dispose of the waste from mines; the 180,000 cubic yards of coal waste was left in a natural drainage area. “There was no permitting required and nobody really left to take care of it,” Nickless says. “That's where our program comes in, to address these historic legacy sites.”

The problem in Trinidad was magnified in the 1970s when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built flood-control dams along the Purgatory River, forming what would later become Trinidad Lake State Park. As coal sedimentation drained into the lake over the years, the Corps had to dredge the lake.

To fix the environmental degradation, Nickless and her team installed rock-lined channels to direct runoff and stormwater away from the pile of waste as well as reduce erosion of the waste into the surrounding environment. They also worked to blend the remaining waste — huge black piles previously visible to park patrons — into the natural habitat, using a special technique that rehabilitated the contaminated soil.

“We're in southern Colorado, and it's a semi-arid climate,” Nickless says. “There's not a lot of topsoil. There's not a lot of vegetation to begin with. There was really nowhere for us to borrow topsoil to cap this material to allow vegetation to grow, and it would be a huge cost to import enough topsoil.”

Rather than take on the cost of bringing in topsoil, scientists helped find a way to change the acidity of the coal waste to allow for vegetation to grow. “We took that recipe that the lab came up with and created this cocktail, if you will, of amendments to add to the coal base,” Nickless explains.

By adding 14,000 pounds of limestone and 70,000 pounds of NuetraLime, a fast-acting soil neutralizer, into the top twelve inches of coal soil, the team made the seven acres of the project viable for growth again. Then they seeded the area with native plants, mainly grass. “We really changed the composition of the coal waste entirely,” Nickless says. “That was a really effective, cost-saving way to do this revegetation instead of bringing in topsoil."

After the re-seeding, the state worked with the Colorado Youth Corps Association to plant 1,500 saplings in the area, mainly of juniper and ponderosa pine.

The total project cost $980,000. Nickless shared information on the soil transformation technique at the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs conference, in hopes that it could help with similar struggles in other states as well as Colorado.

Messes such as this are a priority for Colorado's Inactive Mine Reclamation Program, which addresses problems with mines across Colorado, from coal to gold and silver; challenges dealing with environmental degradation rank just below handling safety hazards that could cause injury or death if people fell or wandered into open, abandoned mines.

According to Nickless, Huerfano and Las Animas counties in the southern portion of the state face about 25 challenges similar to those tackled by the West Sopris Coal Refuse Project.

While the project will benefit both the wildlife in the area and visitors to the lake, Nickless says it also shows the state's commitment to the Las Animas community.

“The less sedimentation, the more water the lake can hold, the more activities the citizens can enjoy on the water,” she says. “We really try to do as much as we can down there with our funding. The eyesore of the coal waste that was left behind, blending that in and getting it back to where it was before the coal mining, is a good impact.”
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword. After getting her undergraduate degree at Regis University, she went to Arizona State University for a master's degree. She missed everything about Denver -- from the less-intense sun to the food, the scenery and even the bus system. Now she's reunited with Denver and writing news for Westword.
Contact: Catie Cheshire

Trending

JonBenét Ramsey's Father and Brother Talk About Renewed Interest in Finding Killer

JonBenet Ramsey

JonBenét Ramsey's Father and Brother Talk About Renewed Interest in Finding Killer

By Chris Perez
Colorado Loses Game but Wins Party Against USC

Sports

Colorado Loses Game but Wins Party Against USC

By Catie Cheshire
Reader: Nothing Is Sunshine and Rainbows in Dove Valley

Comment of the Day

Reader: Nothing Is Sunshine and Rainbows in Dove Valley

By Westword Staff
After Squeaking Past Bears, Is Russell Wilson the Only Broncos True Believer?

Opinion

After Squeaking Past Bears, Is Russell Wilson the Only Broncos True Believer?

By Michael Roberts
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation