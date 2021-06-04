Five Denver Homes You Can Buy With Your $1M Vaccination Jackpot!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

At 12:45 p.m. today, June 4, Governor Jared Polis is scheduled to announce the first winner of Colorado Comeback Cash, a series of drawings that will award $1 million each of the next five weeks to a person who's been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The impending prize announcement raises an obvious question: When you win (and we feel confident you will), how will you spend it? Our suggestion: A new home!

Once upon a time, $1 million would buy a spectacular mansion, but that's not quite the case today. After all, the average price for a single-family detached house in the greater metro Denver area just surpassed $700,000.

But there's good news. Homes in the luxury market, defined as places that go for $1 million and above, aren't being snapped up as quickly as less spendy joints — so you'll have more options from which to choose. Better yet, bidding wars are much less ferocious for seven-figure homes. In fact, the list price on two of the selections below have actually been lowered in recent days. Bargains!

Continue to see five million-dollar properties in Denver currently featured on the Homesnap website — three detached homes, plus two luxury apartments. They're accompanied by photos, along with information and details from their original listings.

442 South Washington Street (see photo above)

$1,000,000

3 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

0.07 acres

2,889 square feet

Twenty days on Homesnap

"FABULOUS three Bedroom, four Bathroom home in Wash Park West! Stuck home with stacked stone details offers gorgeous hardwood flooring and new interior paint and carpet throughout. The main level has semi-formal Living and Dining Rooms, a Family Room with a cozy gas fireplace, a wet bar, and a built-in entertainment center. The kitchen features granite slab countertops with stainless-steel appliances and additional breakfast bar/countertop seating. Upper level has Loft — great for a small in-home office, convenient Laundry Room, and two Bedrooms, including the Primary. Primary features gas fireplace and Juliette balcony, custom walk-in closet, and private five-piece bathroom with jetted tub. The finished basement boasts nine-ft ceilings, and a theater room which is wired for your projector and offers built-in surround sound and a wet bar. Fenced back yard with concrete patio and hot tub leads to the finished, detached two-car garage with epoxy floor!"

Google Maps

2001 Lincoln Street, #1021

$1,030,000 (dropped $20,000 on May 18)

3 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

1,749 square feet

52 days on Homesnap

"GREAT VALUE ON THE MOST DESIRABLE FLOOR PLAN AT ONE LINCOLN PARK! THESE DON'T LAST LONG! Dedicated study or non-conforming third bedroom, large walk-in laundry room, west facing floor to ceiling windows and a large 450 square foot wrap around patio! Bright and open floor plan perfect for entertaining with a built-in wine bar, wine refrigerator and large island. Master has a large retreat space with custom built-ins perfect for a TV room or your Peloton, a five- piece master bath and custom closets. The One Lincoln Park building has iconic architecture and luxury amenities, including, front desk staffing, 9th floor guest suite, pool, party room, gym and is close to downtown Denver’s 16th Street Mall shops and restaurants. Media package (cable TV and internet) is required and not included in the quoted HOA fees; cost is approximately $70 per month."

Google Maps

2111 North Downing Street

$1,027,000

3 units

6 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

0.11 acres

3,050 square feet

23 days on Homesnap

"Beautifully Updated Victorian Tri-Plex. The main level consists of a three bed/two bath unit currently set up so that the tenant can do short-term rental with two bedrooms. This large main unit is tastefully renovated with contemporary finishes blending perfectly with beautiful historical elements. The upper level has a wonderful modern/retro vibe and is a furnished two bed/one bath with skylights and an open and airy feel. The third unit is a cozy carriage house, with the bedroom being an open loft. The wood stove and ladder in this unit make it unique, and it feels like a very special space. Overall, this property has been very well maintained, and it works as an excellent investment opportunity with multiple options to maximize profitability. There are leases in place that end towards the end of 2021 for the carriage house and 3/2 on the main. The 2/1 is an amazing space and could be used right away by an owner occupant. There are two washers and dryers that are coin-operated in a dedicated laundry room with exterior access for all units. Additionally, there is significant storage in the basement, which is also being rented as an art studio for additional income."

Google Maps

1750 Wewatta Street, #1140

$1,040,000

2 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

1,312 square feet

17 days on Homesnap

"From the moment you step out of the elevator and enter this unique and luxurious space, you get the sense that this is the hippest crib in Denver. This light-bathed, corner residence with 3,012 sf of interior living space, and 90 sf of outdoor space, has two bedrooms and two baths and enjoys the loveliest city and mountain views. An expansive living room is brightened by striking windows that open to northern, eastern and southern exposures. The living/dining area is large, and leads to the finely-appointed kitchen, styled with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and premium steel appliances. The high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout really make the space a fabulous home. The master bedroom retreat features a large walk-in closet and a generous and inviting master bathroom. The crown jewel of the home is a 90 sf private terrace with stretching Downtown Denver Views for fabulous outdoor parties! This is the most highly sought floorplan imaginable. Everything Downtown Denver has to offer at your fingertips and toe-tips! Some braggable points about the HOA include: fiber High Speed Internet, basic cable and heat. The Coloradan is one of Denver's Most Amenity-Rich Residences, which include a heated swimming pool with city views, hot tub, fire pit, stellar clubhouse, state of the art fitness center, oodles of parking, party/business areas, electric charging stations. Enjoy access to famous restaurants & bars, Downtown, LoHi, RiNo, Union Station, light rail, bus, Uber/Lyft anywhere, I-25, DIA, parks, trails, rivers and so much more. Make this dream home, your home today!"

Google Maps

285 South Glencoe Street

$1,037,900 (dropped $29,100 on June 1)

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

0.14 acres

3,311 square feet

16 days on Homesnap

"Chic, modern 1960’s ranch home fully remodeled with a spacious open concept design and premium finishes, is nestled on a lush large private lot in the highly coveted Hilltop neighborhood. You will savor the stylish kitchen appointed with smart stainless appliances, a gourmet gas range, cool quartz counters, a double farmhouse sink and warm soft close cabinetry. Enjoy comfortable casual living and entertaining with a dining area that can host large gatherings, a spacious light filled living area and modern tiled fireplace. You will appreciate the private master En-Suite which offers a magnificent custom walk-in closet and a luxurious master bath with a shower made for two. A bath, spacious bedroom, laundry and mudroom complete the first floor. The lower level expands the possibilities with a theater room, wet bar, two bedrooms, and a full bath! You will be ready to enjoy summer unwinding on the private covered patio or enjoying yard games in the spacious fenced yard. Just three blocks to Park Burger & Pete’s! Near Crestmoor Park and Cherry Creek for shopping and dining. Call today!"