Antiquing Off the Grid: A Guide to Denver’s Lesser-Known Vintage Haunts

Forget cookie-cutter furniture, beige decor and overpriced antique galleries. Denver’s vintage scene is quietly thriving in warehouse storefronts, storage units and lovingly cluttered shops that feel more like someone’s grandma’s attic (in the best way possible). These hidden gems offer more than just shopping — they're experiences bursting with history, storytelling and serious design inspiration.
What sets these shops apart isn’t just the eclectic mix of mid-century credenzas, retro glassware, quirky knick-knacks and velvet sofas. It’s the people behind them. You’ll find owners with decades of thrifting experience, passion projects born out of life pivots and creative souls curating deeply personal collections that feel more like homes than stores. Whether you’re hunting for a perfect kitschy wall print or a once-in-a-lifetime Art Deco find, these vintage spots deliver charm, character, and serious bang for your buck.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Go antiquing.
Here’s your insider’s guide to ten of the coolest under-the-radar antique and vintage spots in and around the city.
Tennyson Street Warehouse: The Warehouse Wonderland
Open Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
5330 Tennyson Street
Blink and you might miss this low-key warehouse tucked in an industrial park on Tennyson Street — but stepping inside feels like entering a vintage wonderland. Tennyson Street Warehouse is packed wall-to-wall with beautifully preserved mid-century furniture, playful home accessories and statement décor pieces that somehow manage to feel both retro and refreshingly current.
Opened in 2023 by mother-daughter duo Jessie and Tracy Schoephiln, the space exudes the warmth and personality of their shared vision. “I would describe it as eclectic and highly curated,” Jessie says. “The pieces are showcased in a way that shows how to design your home around them and inspire creativity in your own home.”
It’s this blend of intentional design and relaxed, approachable charm that makes Tennyson Warehouse stand out and a must-visit for anyone who believes vintage shopping should be both fun and inspiring.
Connie’s Antiques: Westminster’s Best-Kept Secret for Eclectic Finds
Open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
6080 West 92nd Avenue #400, Westminster
Tucked in a modest shopping lot off 92nd Avenue, Connie’s Antiques is like stepping into a time capsule curated by your most eccentric great aunt. Think glass-fronted cabinets brimming with Depression glass, impeccable antique furniture and rustic farmhouse pieces you actually want in your kitchen.
Gill Rivera and his wife, Connie, opened the store in 2022 to embark on a new adventure after their retirement. All the pieces are sourced by the owners themselves and constantly guarded by their adorable store mascot, Beau the French bulldog. For Rivera, Connie’s is more than just a business — it’s a space where stories live on. “I try to create a mood that’s all about memories,” Gill explains. “We create memories here.”
That spirit is exactly what makes Connie’s Antiques such a stand out — it's warm, welcoming, and filled with pieces that make you feel something.
Lone Tree Vintage: Denver’s Craigslist Favorite
Jon VanderPol, owner of Lone Tree Vintage, has carved out a niche in Colorado’s vintage scene with a refreshingly unconventional business model. Rather than running a traditional storefront, VanderPol operates primarily out of storage units and sells his carefully curated pieces through Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. This no-frills setup isn’t just a logistical choice, it’s part of the charm. By keeping overhead low, VanderPol can offer an ever-rotating selection of high-quality, design-forward furniture at prices that are surprisingly affordable.
Specialising in styles ranging from sleek mid-century modern to bold Art Deco, Lone Tree Vintage is a great resource for savvy shoppers and design enthusiasts looking to furnish their spaces with timeless character. Each piece reflects VanderPol’s keen eye and passion for vintage design, honed not only through years of experience but also through his creative background in film and real estate.
Whether you're a seasoned collector or just beginning to explore vintage decor, Lone Tree Vintage delivers a refreshingly personal, accessible and inspiring shopping experience.
Park Hill Treasures: Vintage & Artisan Finds on East Colfax
Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
6035 East Colfax Ave
Opened in 2021 by lifelong thrifters Kate Hakala and Suzi Chierche, Park Hill Treasures is a vibrant hub for secondhand seekers with a conscience. Fueled by a passion for sustainability and a love of the hunt, Hakala and Chierche set out to create a space that celebrated the beauty, function and value of pre-loved goods while challenging the throwaway culture of fast furniture and cheap manufacturing. “We all have too much stuff and spend money on cheap stuff that doesn’t last; it serves the purpose, but there’s no craftsmanship,” Chierche says. “We’ve always found value in discarded items.”
Nestled on East Colfax, Park Hill Treasures is a charming multi-vendor marketplace that features more than sixty local vendors, each bringing their own flair and perspective to the mix. The result is a colourful, eclectic collection of vintage home décor and quirky collectables, plenty of it under $50.
Despite ongoing construction in the area, the shop’s dedicated parking lot offers refuge from the chaos. Park Hill Treasures is part community, part curated treasure trove, and 100 percent worth a visit.
Mile High Vintage: Mid-Century Scores on Facebook Marketplace
Etsy shop: MileHighVintage303
Instagram: @mile.high.vintage
Owner Stacey Herrera launched Mile High Vintage on Etsy back in 2015, starting with just a handful of pieces and a garage full of inspiration. Over the years, she’s expanded far beyond Etsy — now she's selling through Facebook Marketplace, pop-up events, antique malls like Antiques Etc., and most recently, at a curated booth inside My Essential Objects in Belmar.
Herrera specialises in mid-century modern furniture and home goods, but her collection spans multiple decades and aesthetics — from sleek 1960s credenzas and funky 1970s lighting to quirky 1980s decor and beyond. What ties it all together is her ability to find pieces that are not only stylish and well-made but also emotionally resonant. “There is something for everyone at every budget,” Herrera says. “I truly want every customer to walk away with something fun or special, no matter their budget.”
Her mission is as much about accessibility and sustainability as it is about aesthetics. By keeping her prices fair and her vibe unfussy, Herrera makes vintage feel approachable for everyone, from first-time thrifters to seasoned collectors.
Antiques Etc.: An Antique Mall Unlike the Rest
Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
5736 East Colfax Avenue
Located on the ever-lively stretch of East Colfax Avenue, Antiques Etc. is a sprawling 10,000-square-foot antique mall filled with charm, history and more than fifty hand-picked dealers. From the moment you walk in, the space feels thoughtfully curated but never overwhelming.
The mall was opened in 2014 by mother and son duo Stephanie and Kosta Karakitsios, whose love for vintage quickly turned from a hobby into a full-blown family business. Stephanie started as a vendor in the very same mall, eventually purchasing it from the previous owner when he decided to retire. “The fact that I get to wake up every day and live this dream still blows my mind,” Stephanie says. “I love meeting people and helping them fill their homes.”
Mustard Seed Vintage: A Couple’s Quest for Vintage
Instagram: @mustardseedvintage
Mustard Seed Vintage, curated and run by husband and wife team Frank and Sarah Trujillo, is one of the most captivating hidden gems in Colorado’s vintage scene. Operating right out of their home, Sarah has transformed the space into a fully immersive 1970s dreamscape complete with intricately carved rattan chairs, vibrant textiles and her signature collection of glowing lotus lamps that have become something of a local legend among vintage enthusiasts.
What makes Mustard Seed Vintage so special isn't just the inventory; it's Sarah’s impeccable eye for design and her ability to curate pieces that feel both nostalgic and refreshingly relevant. Sarah sells everything from mid-century, Art Deco, 1970s, and the bold, glamorous revival styles of the 1980s. “Each era brings its unique charm, with rich colours, textures and personality,” Sarah says. “Each piece is chosen not just for how it looks, but for the soul it carries and the way it can bring warmth and history into a home.”
While Mustard Seed Vintage primarily sells through Facebook Marketplace, you can catch the shop at the upcoming Market in the Park-et, held at the Wash Park Boathouse on July 27, where Sarah will be showcasing some of her latest finds.
Little Horse Vintage: Louisville’s Retro Treasure Trove
820 Main Street, Louisville
2250 Pearl Street, Boulder
Located on Main Street in Louisville, Little Horse Vintage is a whimsical hub for vintage lovers. Spanning multiple cosy rooms, it specialises in mid‑century furniture, eclectic housewares, rare books and a vinyl record collection that spans genres from jazz to new wave.
Owner Mike Price brings decades of passion, demonstrated through his highly curated collection. It’s a must‑visit for anyone looking for style, story and a little bit of musical nostalgia. Additionally, the store hosts Electric Room events twice a month — typically First and Third Fridays — inside the shop’s basement‑style stereo room, with tickets available on its Facebook page. This local institution has served the town of Louisville through community outreach and affordable vintage, and is a must-visit for anyone looking for a unique Western-inspired find.
Lafayette Flea Market: The Treasure Hunter’s Playground
Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
130 East Spaulding Street, Lafayette
Opened in 1990 by Bill and Cheryl Hopkins and now lovingly operated by current owner John Smidt, this massive, labyrinthine marketplace has become a local institution. From the outside, it's hard to miss; the building is wrapped in a bold, colourful mural that hints at the creativity and character waiting inside.
Step through the doors, and you’re immediately transported into a different world: over 175 vendor booths packed with everything from 1960s glassware and retro cookware to Art Deco wall art, and all manner of oddball collectables. Each booth has its personality, and the sheer variety means you can spend hours here and still stumble upon something new around every corner. Whether you're looking to furnish a space, hunt for rare finds, or just take a nostalgic trip down memory lane, there’s truly something for everyone.
And then there’s Beaux, the market’s beloved orange cat, often found curled up in a cosy chair or making his rounds like the unofficial manager of the place — because what’s a proper flea market without a resident feline?
With its sprawling selection, low-pressure vibe and the thrill of the unexpected, the Lafayette Flea Market is more than just a shopping trip; it’s a full-on adventure.
Noble Treasures Antiques: A Mix of Moody and Majestic
Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
409 South Public Road, Lafayette
Set in a beautifully restored historic home in Lafayette, Noble Treasures Antiques is where timeless elegance meets the wonderfully unexpected. This multi-room antique shop feels less like a store and more like an enchanted estate; each space is carefully curated with ornate French provincial furniture, glittering Tiffany-style lamps, and gilded mirrors straight out of a Bridgerton ballroom.
Founded in 1981, Noble Treasures has long been a go-to for serious collectors, interior designers and casual antique lovers alike, with contributions from over twenty independent dealers. The displays are rich, immersive and ever-changing, inviting visitors to explore slowly and uncover something new with each visit.
Whether you're on the hunt for a vintage secretary desk, a jaw-dropping statement mirror, or that perfect piece of history to complete a room, Noble Treasures offers a refined yet welcoming shopping experience that feels both elevated and full of soul. It’s a place where every object has a story, and where you just might become part of one, too.