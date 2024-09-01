Commentary: Vote to Protect Mountain Lions and Bobcats From Trophy Hunting

There are many reasons why citizens such as me have worked so hard to get an initiative on November’s ballot to protect mountain lions from trophy hunting and bobcats from fur trapping. The public obviously strongly agrees, as we secured 188,000 signatures when we only needed 125,000.
Science is overwhelmingly in our favor. Numerous scientists and biologists, with multiple doctorates under their belts, are quickly disputing the fairytales the opposition is trying to feed us, trying to make us believe that hunting and trapping are necessary for conservation and management. But only 5 percent of the state’s population are hunters. The rest of us, on the other hand, do not hunt, never have and never will. Nor do we ever want to. And among the deer and elk hunters, a growing number are supporting the Cats Aren’t Trophies measure, because they also see a need to clean up the kind of fringe trophy hunting that gives all hunting a black eye.
One of the main arguments opposing this ballot initiative is that it is not considered trophy hunting if the meat is eaten. Opposition will even share a photograph of supposedly cooked mountain lion meat alongside string beans, mashed potatoes and gravy. But please tell me what hunter pays an outfitter upwards of $10,000 to kill a mountain lion to eat it? They kill for the head and bragging rights. Don’t take it from me: Read the outfitters' advertising online. It is all about the trophy, not food.
A second argument concerns chronic wasting disease (CWD), which is spreading throughout the state’s deer and elk population. Symptoms are gruesome. Sometimes nicknamed “zombie deer disease,” the brain deteriorates to a spongy consistency; the condition makes infected animals stumble, drool and stare blankly before they die. And they always die. There is no cure. Sadly, CWD is infecting 60 percent of our deer, moose and elk herds across Colorado. But the good news, if you can call it that, is that mountain lions are built by nature to mitigate its spread, as those sick animals are one of the lion’s favorite meal choices. And lions are not affected by CWD. Trophy hunters kill 500 mountain lions every year; they target the large trophy male lions, who are most adept at eliminating CWD from the herds.
Now you have two good reasons to vote YES on the trophy hunting ban. There are many more, but I must quickly mention bobcats and lynx. There is no limit to the number of bobcats that can be trapped, and their deaths are brutal, being bludgeoned to death to sell their fur. Lynx are currently federally protected, but baited traps meant for bobcats do not discriminate.
Only heartless and callous people want their trophies: the cat heads mounted on living room walls, once spirited bodies turned into furniture, and fur sent overseas to make coats for the wealthy Russian or Chinese citizen.
We believe the opposition has a tough battle ahead if they think they have a chance of shutting down the majority of compassionate and smart Colorado voters. Please vote YES when the ballot hits your mailbox.
Ellen Kessler has worked on the Cats Aren't Trophies campaign from the beginning and is one of the top signature-gatherers who helped get it on this November's ballot.
