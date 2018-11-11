Reader: With Its "Cool" Reputation, Colorado Could Become Another California

A decade ago, the draw of Denver earned this state the nickname "Coolorado," when the Mile High City became the top draw for millennials looking for "cool cities" around the country. After the election of Jared Polis, talk-show host James Corden gave Colorado another boost, suggesting in a Late Late Show monologue that no state in the nation is cooler than Colorado.

"Another first: Democrat Jared Polis won his election in Colorado, making him the nation's first openly gay man to serve as governor. The first gay governor. Finally, finally, an American politician who knows about my Tony Award," Corden said, then added: "Think about this, though. Colorado has legal marijuana, great beer and now a progressive gay governor. Is it just me, or is Colorado becoming the coolest floor in America's dormitory?"