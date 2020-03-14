 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The drive-up testing lab will be here on March 14.
The drive-up testing lab will be here on March 14.
Denver Arts and Venues

Drive-Up Testing Site Reopens at Denver Coliseum...for Today

Patricia Calhoun | March 14, 2020 | 7:11am
AA

After three very busy days, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will reopen its drive-up testing site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, March 14, but in a new location: the Denver Coliseum, at 4600 Humboldt Street.

Since the Coliseum, like all City and County of Denver venues, has been closed to large events, there should be plenty of room for cars in the parking lot.

Even so, CDPHE and the National Guard have determined that the drive-up lab will be able to handle a maximum of 100 to 150 vehicles. All vehicles that arrive after that will be encouraged to seek testing from a private provider. And in order to be tested, you must have a doctor's order for testing as well as a photo ID.

CDPHE moved the testing to a new location for safety and logistical reasons, the department says, and it will be staffed by a National Guard medical team. After today, CDPHE plans to move the drive-up testing operation from Denver to strategic locations throughout Colorado in an effort to detect cases early, identify community spread if it’s there, and launch targeted public-health responses.

According to CDPHE, the drive-up testing site served more than 650 Coloradans on March 11 and March 12.

For more information, go to colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >