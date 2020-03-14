Drive-Up Testing Site Reopens at Denver Coliseum...for Today

The drive-up testing lab will be here on March 14.

After three very busy days, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will reopen its drive-up testing site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, March 14, but in a new location: the Denver Coliseum, at 4600 Humboldt Street.

Since the Coliseum, like all City and County of Denver venues, has been closed to large events, there should be plenty of room for cars in the parking lot.

Even so, CDPHE and the National Guard have determined that the drive-up lab will be able to handle a maximum of 100 to 150 vehicles. All vehicles that arrive after that will be encouraged to seek testing from a private provider. And in order to be tested, you must have a doctor's order for testing as well as a photo ID.

CDPHE moved the testing to a new location for safety and logistical reasons, the department says, and it will be staffed by a National Guard medical team. After today, CDPHE plans to move the drive-up testing operation from Denver to strategic locations throughout Colorado in an effort to detect cases early, identify community spread if it’s there, and launch targeted public-health responses.

According to CDPHE, the drive-up testing site served more than 650 Coloradans on March 11 and March 12.

For more information, go to colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.