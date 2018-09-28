Congressional Leadership Fund Pulling Coffman Money, Politico Reports

Mike Coffman could be in serious trouble.
The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), the fundraising arm of Republicans in Congress, is pulling funds from Republican Coffman's re-election campaign for the 6th Congressional District, a seat he's held for five terms, Politico reported on September 28.
A New York Times/Siena College poll released earlier this month showed Coffman trailing Democratic challenger Jason Crow by eleven points, a whopping number that raised eyebrows not just in this state, but across the country. From a GOP perspective, the most alarming stat in that poll showed Coffman trailing Crow by a nearly twenty-vote margin among independent voters.
Independent voters constitute a plurality of the vote in CO-6, where registered Democrats slightly outnumber registered Republicans.
According to the Politico report, $2.8 million in TV advertising had been reserved by the CLF on Coffman's behalf. If that buy is pulled, it will take away a large swath of Coffman's possible air time. (The CLF and Coffman's campaign have not yet responded to our queries.)
Coffman won re-election in this swingy suburban district by about eight percentage points in November 2016, but the district also voted for Hillary Clinton at the presidential level by nine points — indicating the difficulty of Coffman's challenge winning re-election as a Republican incumbent in a Clinton-voting district, given President Donald Trump's dwindling popularity in this rapidly growing area with a high immigrant population.
The 6th District includes parts of Adams, Douglas and Arapahoe counties, and it's considered one of the key swing districts in the country, one that could determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the House of Representatives for the next two years.
