Congressional Leadership Fund Pulling Coffman Money, Politico Reports

Congressman Mike Coffman is probably facing the toughest race of his political career this fall.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), the fundraising arm of Republicans in Congress, is pulling funds from Republican Coffman's re-election campaign for the 6th Congressional District, a seat he's held for five terms, Politico reported on September 28.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released earlier this month showed Coffman trailing Democratic challenger Jason Crow by eleven points, a whopping number that raised eyebrows not just in this state, but across the country. From a GOP perspective, the most alarming stat in that poll showed Coffman trailing Crow by a nearly twenty-vote margin among independent voters.