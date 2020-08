Denver Neighborhood COVID-19 Update: Improving Numbers Now

The falling number of COVID-19 cases across Colorado is mirrored by the situation across Denver. While the virus certainly hasn't gone away, the proliferation of new cases has definitely slowed, as demonstrated by our neighborhood-by-neighborhood breakdown.

Early on, Denver Public Health's Denver COVID-19 Data Summary page tracked neighborhoods historically, mapping information about total cases for each area since the start of the pandemic — and that continues to be the approach for most other city data sets, including overall cases, which currently stand at 10,522, and deaths from the novel coronavirus, 426. But shortly before the publication of our July report, DPH switched to a snapshot format that showed positives cases for a single week — in that instance, July 5-11.

August 2-8 is the latest week on view, and the contrast is striking. During that week In July, fifteen neighborhoods registered no positive cases; in August, the number is up to eighteen. In July, seventeen neighborhoods had a case rate of over .5, translating to resident infections above one-half of 1 percent; in August, there were eight. In July, three neighborhoods scored case rates above 1 percent; in August, only one did so. In July, 21 neighborhoods reported five new positive COVID-19 cases or more; in August, that sum is down to nine.

The neighborhoods currently reporting the highest number of new cases during that week in August are among the most diverse in Denver, including Montbello (11) and Gateway/Green Valley Ranch (19), demonstrating once again the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.

Here are the stats for Denver neighborhoods from August 2 to August 8, along with comparisons with the July figures, listed in ascending order of case rates.

Auraria

Total Cases 0 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (same on July 5-11)

Indian Creek

Total Cases 0 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (same on July 5-11)

Rosedale

Total Cases 0 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (same on July 5-11)

Regis

Total Cases 0 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (same on July 5-11)

Whittier

Total Cases 0 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (same on July 5-11)

Washington Park

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (0.1 on July 5-11)

University Hills

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (0.5 on July 5-11)

Hale

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (0.2 on July 5-11)

Cole

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (0.4 on July 5-11)

Clayton

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (0.4 on July 5-11)

Wellshire

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (0.3 on July 5-11)

University

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (0.4 on July 5-11)

North Capitol Hill

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (0.5 on July 5-11)

Overland

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (0.4 on July 5-11)

CBD (Central Business District)

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (0.6 on July 5-11)

Goldsmith

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (0.6 on July 5-11)

Country Club

Total Cases 0 (5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (1.5 on July 5-11)

Southmoor Park

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.0 (0.7 on July 5-11)

Congress Park

Total Cases < 5 (5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.1 (0.4 on July 5-11)

Cherry Creek

Total Cases < 5 (0 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.1 (0.0 on July 5-11)

Hilltop

Total Cases < 5 (6 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.1 (0.6 on July 5-11)

Platt Park

Total Cases < 5 (0 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.1 (0.0 on July 5-11)

Capitol Hill

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.1 (same on July 5-11)

Sloan's Lake

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.1 (same on July 5-11)

Windsor

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.1 (0.2 on July 5-11)

Hampden South

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.1 (0.2 on July 5-11)

North Park Hill

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.1 (0.3 on July 5-11)

Fort Logan

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.1 (0.3 on July 5-11)

West Colfax

Total Cases < 5 (6 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.1 (0.4 on July 5-11)

Central Park (formerly Stapleton)

Total Cases 6 (10 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.2 (0.4 on July 5-11)

West Highland

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.2 (0.3 on July 5-11)

Berkeley

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.2 (same on July 5-11)

Northeast Park Hill

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.2 (0.1 on July 5-11)

Cory-Merrill

Total Cases < 5 (0 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.2 (0.0 on July 5-11)

South Park Hill

Total Cases < 5 (0 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.2 (0.0 on July 5-11)

Montclair

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.2 (same on July 5-11)

Kennedy

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.2 (same on July 5-11)

Speer

Total Cases < 5 (5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.2 (0.4 on July 5-11)

Highland

Total Cases < 5 (7 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.2 (0.5 on July 5-11)

Hampden

Total Cases < 5 (6 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.2 (0.3 on July 5-11)

Belcaro

Total Cases < 5 (6 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.2 (1.2 on July 5-11)

Chaffee Park

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.2 (0.9 on July 5-11)

College View/South Platte

Total Cases < 5 (7 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.9 on July 5-11)

Marston

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3 (same on July 5-11)

Union Station

Total Cases < 5 (6 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.6 on July 5-11)

Barnum

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.6 on July 5-11)

Bear Valley

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3 (same on July 5-11)

Cheesman Park

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.2 on July 5-11)

Skyland

Total Cases < 5 (0 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3

City Park West

Total Cases < 5 (0 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.0 on July 5-11)

Jefferson Park

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.2 on July 5-11)

University Park

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.1 on July 5-11)

Virginia Village

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3 (same on July 5-11)

Harvey Park South

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.4 on July 5-11)

Baker

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3 (same on July 5-11)

Lowry Field

Total Cases < 5 (6 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.7 on July 5-11)

Villa Park

Total Cases < 5 (7 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.7 on July 5-11)

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Total Cases 19 (29 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.4 (0.7 on July 5-11)

Mar Lee

Total Cases 5 (6 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.4 (same on July 5-11)

Civic Center

Total Cases < 5 (0 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.4 (0.0 on July 5-11)

Washington Virginia Vale

Total Cases 6 (< 5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.4 (0.1 on July 5-11)

Washington Park West

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.4 (same on July 5-11)

Athmar Park

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.4 (same on July 5-11)

East Colfax

Total Cases < 5 (6 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.4 (0.5 on July 5-11)

Montbello

Total Cases 16 (16 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.5 (0.5 on July 5-11)

Sunnyside

Total Cases 6 (< 5 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.5 (0.3 on July 5-11)

Barnum West

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.5 (0.2 on July 5-11)

Five Points

Total Cases 11 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.5 (same on July 5-11)

Globeville

Total Cases < 5 (0 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.5 (0.0 on July 5-11)

Ruby Hill

Total Cases 6 (8 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.5 (0.7 on July 5-11)

Westwood

Total Cases 11 (14 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.6 (0.8 on July 5-11)

City Park

Total Cases < 5 (0 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.6 (0.0 on July 5-11)

Harvey Park

Total Cases 7 (6 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.6 (0.5 on July 5-11)

Elyria-Swansea

Total Cases < 5 (6 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.6 (0.9 on July 5-11)

Sun Valley

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.7 (1.3 on July 5-11)

Valverde

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.7 (0.5 on July 5-11)

Lincoln Park

Total Cases < 5 (same on July 5-11)

Case Rate 0.8 (0.1 on July 5-11)

DIA

Total Cases < 5 (0 on July 5-11)

Case Rate 1.2 (0.0 on July 5-11)