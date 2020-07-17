COVID-19: Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Cases Right Now

On July 15, Mayor Michael Hancock announced that the city would pause consideration of variances related to Colorado's COVID-19 public-health order, owing in part to rising coronavirus case numbers in Denver — a scenario that's shared statewide, as Governor Jared Polis noted when he imposed a statewide mask order on July 16.

Which Denver neighborhoods are the hottest spots right now? Thanks to the Denver COVID-19 data summary page maintained by Denver Public Health, we have a better idea than ever.

During most of the pandemic, DPH's mapping of community spread was cumulative, showing all of the cases connected to a specific neighborhood since tracking began. But the agency recently shifted gears, and the map now reveals the number of cases per week; July 5-11 is the most recent span available. While this approach isn't nearly as useful from a historical perspective, it has the benefit of capturing a specific moment in Denver's COVID-19 battle.

At this writing, by the way, Denver has catalogued 8,074 COVID-19 cases and 399 deaths.

During the week immediately after the Fourth of July, fifteen Denver neighborhoods registered no new positives: Auraria, City Park, Cherry Creek, City Park West, Civic Center, Cory-Merrill, DIA, Globeville, Indian Creek, Platt Park, Regis, Rosedale, Skyland, South Park Hill and Whittier.

That wasn't the case in dozens of other neighborhoods on the map. Case rates represent the number of people with the virus per 1,000 residents, and the majority were under one for the week in question. However, three neighborhoods — Belcaro, Sun Valley and Country Club — exceeded that benchmark.

As of July 11, most neighborhoods registered few than five total cases, but there were exceptions, among them Hampden (six), Highland (seven), Stapleton (ten), Five Points (eleven) and Westwood (fourteen). The neighborhoods with the highest number of cases: Montbello, with 16, and Gateway/Green Valley Ranch, with 29 — results that demonstrate once again the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.

Here are the case counts and rates for Denver neighborhoods from July 5 to July 11, listed in ascending order:

Northeast Park Hill

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.1

Sloan Lake

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.1

Lincoln Park

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.1

Capitol Hill

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.1

Washington Park

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.1

Washington Virginia Vale

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.1

University Park

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.1

Berkeley

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.2

Jefferson Park

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.2

Barnum West

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.2

Montclair

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.2

Hale

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.2

Cheesman Park

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.2

Windsor

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.2

Hampden South

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.2

Kennedy

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.2

Virginia Village

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.3

Baker

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.3

Sunnyside

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.3

North Park Hill

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.3

West Highland

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.3

Bear Valley

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.3

Fort Logan

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.3

Marston

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.3

Hampden

Total Cases 6

Case Rate 0.3

Wellshire

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.3

Cole

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.4

Clayton

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.4

Congress Park

Total Cases 5

Case Rate 0.4

Stapleton

Total Cases 10

Case Rate 0.4

West Colfax

Total Cases 6

Case Rate 0.4

Mar Lee

Total Cases 6

Case Rate 0.4

Harvey Park South

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.4

University

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.4

Overland

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.4

Washington Park West

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.4

Speer

Total Cases 5

Case Rate 0.4

Athmar Park

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.4

Highland

Total Cases 7

Case Rate 0.5

Harvey Park

Total Cases 6

Case Rate 0.5

Valverde

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.5

Five Points

Total Cases 11

Case Rate 0.5

North Capitol Hill

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.5

East Colfax

Total Cases 6

Case Rate 0.5

Montbello

Total Cases 16

Case Rate 0.5

University Hills

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.5

Union Station

Total Cases 6

Case Rate 0.6

Barnum

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.6

Hilltop

Total Cases 6

Case Rate 0.6

CBD (Central Business District)

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.6

Goldsmith

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.6

Southmoor Park

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.7

Lowry Field

Total Cases 6

Case Rate 0.7

Villa Park

Total Cases 7

Case Rate 0.7

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Total Cases 29

Case Rate 0.7

Ruby Hill

Total Cases 8

Case Rate 0.7

Westwood

Total Cases 14

Case Rate 0.8

Chaffee Park

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 0.9

Elyria Swansea

Total Cases 6

Case Rate 0.9

College View / South Platte

Total Cases 7

Case Rate 0.9

Belcaro

Total Cases 6

Case Rate 1.2

Sun Valley

Total Cases < 5

Case Rate 1.3

Country Club

Total Cases 5

Case Rate 1.5