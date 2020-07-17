COVID-19: Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Cases Right Now

On July 15, Mayor Michael Hancock announced that the city would pause consideration of variances related to Colorado's COVID-19 public-health order, owing in part to rising coronavirus case numbers in Denver — a scenario that's shared statewide, as Governor Jared Polis noted when he imposed a statewide mask order on July 16.
Which Denver neighborhoods are the hottest spots right now? Thanks to the Denver COVID-19 data summary page maintained by Denver Public Health, we have a better idea than ever.
During most of the pandemic, DPH's mapping of community spread was cumulative, showing all of the cases connected to a specific neighborhood since tracking began. But the agency recently shifted gears, and the map now reveals the number of cases per week; July 5-11 is the most recent span available. While this approach isn't nearly as useful from a historical perspective, it has the benefit of capturing a specific moment in Denver's COVID-19 battle.
At this writing, by the way, Denver has catalogued 8,074 COVID-19 cases and 399 deaths.
During the week immediately after the Fourth of July, fifteen Denver neighborhoods registered no new positives: Auraria, City Park, Cherry Creek, City Park West, Civic Center, Cory-Merrill, DIA, Globeville, Indian Creek, Platt Park, Regis, Rosedale, Skyland, South Park Hill and Whittier.
That wasn't the case in dozens of other neighborhoods on the map. Case rates represent the number of people with the virus per 1,000 residents, and the majority were under one for the week in question. However, three neighborhoods — Belcaro, Sun Valley and Country Club — exceeded that benchmark.
As of July 11, most neighborhoods registered few than five total cases, but there were exceptions, among them Hampden (six), Highland (seven), Stapleton (ten), Five Points (eleven) and Westwood (fourteen). The neighborhoods with the highest number of cases: Montbello, with 16, and Gateway/Green Valley Ranch, with 29 — results that demonstrate once again the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.
Here are the case counts and rates for Denver neighborhoods from July 5 to July 11, listed in ascending order:
Northeast Park Hill
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.1
Sloan Lake
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.1
Lincoln Park
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.1
Capitol Hill
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.1
Washington Park
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.1
Washington Virginia Vale
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.1
University Park
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.1
Berkeley
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.2
Jefferson Park
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.2
Barnum West
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.2
Montclair
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.2
Hale
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.2
Cheesman Park
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.2
Windsor
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.2
Hampden South
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.2
Kennedy
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.2
Virginia Village
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.3
Baker
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.3
Sunnyside
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.3
North Park Hill
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.3
West Highland
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.3
Bear Valley
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.3
Fort Logan
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.3
Marston
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.3
Hampden
Total Cases 6
Case Rate 0.3
Wellshire
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.3
Cole
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.4
Clayton
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.4
Congress Park
Total Cases 5
Case Rate 0.4
Stapleton
Total Cases 10
Case Rate 0.4
West Colfax
Total Cases 6
Case Rate 0.4
Mar Lee
Total Cases 6
Case Rate 0.4
Harvey Park South
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.4
University
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.4
Overland
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.4
Washington Park West
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.4
Speer
Total Cases 5
Case Rate 0.4
Athmar Park
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.4
Highland
Total Cases 7
Case Rate 0.5
Harvey Park
Total Cases 6
Case Rate 0.5
Valverde
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.5
Five Points
Total Cases 11
Case Rate 0.5
North Capitol Hill
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.5
East Colfax
Total Cases 6
Case Rate 0.5
Montbello
Total Cases 16
Case Rate 0.5
University Hills
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.5
Union Station
Total Cases 6
Case Rate 0.6
Barnum
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.6
Hilltop
Total Cases 6
Case Rate 0.6
CBD (Central Business District)
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.6
Goldsmith
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.6
Southmoor Park
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.7
Lowry Field
Total Cases 6
Case Rate 0.7
Villa Park
Total Cases 7
Case Rate 0.7
Gateway/Green Valley Ranch
Total Cases 29
Case Rate 0.7
Ruby Hill
Total Cases 8
Case Rate 0.7
Westwood
Total Cases 14
Case Rate 0.8
Chaffee Park
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 0.9
Elyria Swansea
Total Cases 6
Case Rate 0.9
College View / South Platte
Total Cases 7
Case Rate 0.9
Belcaro
Total Cases 6
Case Rate 1.2
Sun Valley
Total Cases < 5
Case Rate 1.3
Country Club
Total Cases 5
Case Rate 1.5
