COVID-19 Cases by Denver Neighborhood Spike

The Montbello neighborhood as seen from the air.

Mayor Michael Hancock acknowledged troubling spikes in Denver's COVID-19 cases during a September 24 press conference, with many of the increases tied to college students and others under the age of 25. But this rise isn't happening only in a few places; increases are being registered seen in neighborhoods across Denver, the majority of which have seen marked upswings since last month.

One of the most extreme examples can be found in the neighborhood around the University of Denver. During the week of August 2-8, there were no new COVID-19 diagnoses among residents of that area — but from September 13-19, Denver Public Health counted 41.

Early on, DPH's Denver COVID-19 Data Summary page tracked neighborhoods historically, mapping information about total cases for each area since the start of the pandemic. That continues to be the approach for most other city data sets, including overall cases, which stand at 12,825, and deaths, 440, through September 19, the most recent date available; those numbers reflect 2,303 more cases and 14 more deaths since the August 2-8 data in our previous neighborhood breakdown. But over the summer, DPH switched to a snapshot format that showed positives cases for a single week.

The contrast between August 2-8 and September 13-19 is striking. During that week in August, eighteen neighborhoods registered no positive cases; during September 13-19, that figure dropped to ten. In those August stats, just one neighborhood scored a case rate for resident infections above 1 percent, DIA at 1.2. In the most recent September stats, eight neighborhoods boasted case rates over 1 percent, topped by University Park's whopping 4.3. In August, nine neighborhoods reported at least five new COVID-19 cases or more; in September, 23 neighborhoods did.

Not every neighborhood saw a case bump; a few dipped slightly. But many more climbed either in terms of raw numbers or case rates — sometimes by a lot. For instance, Union Station shifted from fewer than five new cases reported that week in August to thirteen in September, and Regis jumped from zero in August to fifteen in September.

Here are the stats for Denver neighborhoods from September 13 to September 19, along with comparisons with August figures, listed in ascending order of case rates.

Auraria

Total Cases 0 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0 (same on August 2-8)

Overland

Total Cases 0 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0 (same on August 2-8)

CBD (Central Business District)

Total Cases 0 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0 (same on August 2-8)

Cherry Creek

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0 (0.1 on August 2-8)

Cory-Merrill

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0 (0.2 on August 2-8)

Sloan's Lake

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0 (0.1 on August 2-8)

Skyland

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0 (0.3 on August 2-8)

Belcaro

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0 (0.2 on August 2-8)

DIA

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0 (1.2 on August 2-8)

Chaffee Park

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0 (0.2 on August 2-8)

North Capitol Hill

Total Cases < 5 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.1 (0 on August 2-8)

Hale

Total Cases < 5 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.1 (0 on August 2-8)

Elyria-Swansea

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.1 (0.6 on August 2-8)

Central Park (formerly Stapleton)

Total Cases < 5 (6 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.1 (0.2 on August 2-8)

Berkeley

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.1 (0.2 on August 2-8)

Washington Park West

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.1 (0.4 on August 2-8)

Hampden South

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.2 (0.1 on August 2-8)

Hilltop

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.2 (0.1 on August 2-8)

Goldsmith

Total Cases < 5 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.2 (0 on August 2-8)

University Hills

Total Cases < 5 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.2 (0 on August 2-8)

Fort Logan

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.2 (0.1 on August 2-8)

West Highland

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.2 (same on August 2-8)

Marston

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.2 (0.3 on August 2-8)

Clayton

Total Cases < 5 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.2 (0 on August 2-8)

Washington Virginia Vale

Total Cases 5 (6 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.4 on August 2-8)

Athmar Park

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.4 on August 2-8)

Jefferson Park

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.3 (same on August 2-8)

Virginia Village

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.3 (same on August 2-8)

South Park Hill

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.2 on August 2-8)

Windsor

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.1 on August 2-8)

Hampden

Total Cases 6 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.2 on August 2-8)

Wellshire

Total Cases < 5 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.3 (0.0 on August 2-8)

Cheesman Park

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.3 (same on August 2-8)

Harvey Park South

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.3 (same on August 2-8)

Bear Valley

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.4 (0.3 on August 2-8)

Northeast Park Hill

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.4 (0.2 on August 2-8)

West Colfax

Total Cases 6 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.4 (0.1 on August 2-8)

Cole

Total Cases , 5 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.4 (0.0 on August 2-8)

Lowry Field

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.4 (0.3 on August 2-8)

Washington Park

Total Cases < 5 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.4 (0 on August 2-8)

Sunnyside

Total Cases 5 (6 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.4 (0.5 on August 2-8)

Whittier

Total Cases < 5 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.4 (0 on August 2-8)

Congress Park

Total Cases 5 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.4 (0.1 on August 2-8)

Platt Park

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.4 (0.1 on August 2-8)

Kennedy

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.4 (0.2 on August 2-8)

Southmoor Park

Total Cases < 5 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.5 (0 on August 2-8)

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Total Cases 23 (19 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.5 (0.4 on August 2-8)

Montbello

Total Cases 21 (16 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.6 (0.5 on August 2-8)

Mar Lee

Total Cases 8 (5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.6 (0.4 on August 2-8)

Capitol Hill

Total Cases 10 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.6 (0.1 on August 2-8)

Ruby Hill

Total Cases 7 (6 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.6 (0.5 on August 2-8)

Westwood

Total Cases 10 (11 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.6 (same on August 2-8)

City Park

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.6 (same on August 2-8)

Country Club

Total Cases < 5 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.6 (0.0 on August 2-8)

Indian Creek

Total Cases < 5 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.6 (0 on August 2-8)

Montclair

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.6 (0.2 on August 2-8)

Speer

Total Cases 8 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.6 (0.2 on August 2-8)

Barnum

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.6 (0.3 on August 2-8)

Five Points

Total Cases 14 (11 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.6 (0.5 on August 2-8)

Barnum West

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.7 (0.5 on August 2-8)

City Park West

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.7 (0.3 on August 2-8)

Villa Park

Total Cases 7 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.7 (0.3 on August 2-8)

College View/South Platte

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.7 (0.3 (0.9 on August 2-8)

Highland

Total Cases 9 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.7 (0.2 on August 2-8)

North Park Hill

Total Cases 7 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.7 (0.1 on August 2-8)

Rosedale

Total Cases < 5 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.7 (0 on August 2-8)

Harvey Park

Total Cases 10 (7 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.8 (0.6 on August 2-8)

East Colfax

Total Cases 9 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.8 (0.4 on August 2-8)

Baker

Total Cases 5 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.8 (0.3 on August 2-8)

Valverde

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 0.9 (0.7 on August 2-8)

Civic Center

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 1.1 (0.4 on August 2-8)

Union Station

Total Cases 13 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 1.3 (0.3 on August 2-8)

Lincoln Park

Total Cases 5 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 1.4 (0.8 on August 2-8)

Globeville

Total Cases 8 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 1.9 (0.5 on August 2-8)

Sun Valley

Total Cases < 5 (same on August 2-8)

Case Rate 2.7 (0.7 on August 2-8)

Regis

Total Cases 15 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 3.4 (0 on August 2-8)

University

Total Cases 41 (0 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 4.1 (0 on August 2-8)

University Park

Total Cases 42 (< 5 on August 2-8)

Case Rate 4.3 (0.3 on August 2-8)