COVID-19: Colorado's Biggest Virus Hot Spots

Colorado has officially surpassed two dreadful benchmarks in regard to COVID-19, exceeding 20,000 cases and 1,000 deaths. But these figures provide only an overview of the virus's impact on specific parts of the state.

More telling is data revealing the Colorado counties with the most COVID-19 cases per capita. And the latest results contain more than a few surprises. For example, some of the state's more populous places wind up lower in the pack, while those with the highest rates are often less populated and more remote.

Here are the most recent numbers on novel coronavirus cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, updated at 4 p.m. on May 12:



20,157 cases

3,695 hospitalized

60 counties

109,304 people tested

1,009 deaths

199 outbreaks

While the CDPHE offers totals by county, a tool developed by the New York Times goes further, calculating the number of cases for every 100,000 people.

The information gathered by the Times through May 11 excludes the four Colorado counties that currently have no COVID-19 cases: Dolores, Jackson, Kiowa and Sedgwick. As a result, the three listed counties that have suffered the least from the virus per capita are San Juan, Mineral and Hinsdale, with one, two and three cases, respectively. Four other counties — Conejos, Rio Blanco, Bent and Gilpin — have only one case, but they register a per capita score above one based on their population.

Larger counties that have lower case counts include Mesa (34 per 100,000), Pueblo (112 per 100,000) and Larimer (134 cases per 100,000). And while El Paso County registered 1,137 cases and 79 deaths by the May 11, its case count is a relatively modest 165 per 100,000.

In contrast, Denver has the seventh highest number of cases for its population: 534 per 100,000. Even worse is Weld County, arguably the jurisdiction that has been most defiant when it comes to following statewide edicts under the expired stay-at-home order and current Safer at Home program, with 732 cases per 100,000. But the county with the highest total is Logan, thanks largely to the Sterling Correctional Facility, among the largest outbreak sites in Colorado, where two deaths occurred. Logan's 1,992 cases per 100,000 rate means that nearly 2 percent of those living in the county have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the per capita numbers for Colorado counties, ranked from lowest to highest.