COVID-19 Update: 17 New Colorado Outbreaks, 531 Deaths

The latest outbreak data about COVID-19 from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, updated yesterday, May 6, reveals that officials have identified seventeen new outbreaks in the past week, including Denver's Downtown Detention Center, the jail that we recently identified as qualifying for this ignominious status.

That brings the total number of Colorado sites designated under this category to 174. And over the past week, another 98 people have died in such settings as part of an overall outbreak death toll of 531, more than half of Colorado's total fatalities from the pandemic.

A facility is considered the site of an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or the like are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis.

There's no good news here, but there are at least a few rays of hope in the latest figures. The first report on this angle of the pandemic, issued on April 15, revealed 83 sites designated as outbreaks. That was followed by a stunning 40 site increase on April 22, with another 34 on April 30. The bump from 157 outbreak sites last week to the current 174 stands as the smallest in a month.

However, the death rate hasn't decreased as quickly. Deaths at outbreak sites positively confirmed to be caused by COVID-19 plus probable cases came to 176 in the first analysis, 323 in the second and 433 in the third — a boost of 110. Week four's 98 fatalities is just twelve fewer than in week three, despite half the number of new outbreak sites.

Of the 174 outbreaks, only eight are listed as resolved — among them a bridge tournament in El Paso County linked to four early deaths. The rest of the investigations, including ten collected under the "prison/jail" umbrella, remain active. And meat and food plants continue to boast some of the largest numbers: Currently, 280 workers at the JBS plant in Greeley have tested positive.

This roundup of the 174 outbreak sites includes the date the location was identified, the blend of positive and probable diagnoses, the number of deaths and more:

Marijuana Deals Near You