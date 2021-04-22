Dozens of New COVID Outbreaks in Colorado Hot-Spot Counties

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment just reported almost 150 new COVID-19 outbreaks identified in the past week. Well over half of them are located in four counties, including Denver, that are currently at Level Red on the agency's dial dashboard, a system that transitioned from compulsory to advisory on April 16.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The new outbreaks on the list issued April 21 actually represent a decline in additions from the previous week. The 722 outbreaks now under active investigation and the 3,999 considered resolved add up to 4,721, up 149 from the April 14 total of 4,572 since the pandemic began. Until April, the weekly increase had stayed under 100 for about two months; it was up 158 on April 14.

The dial dashboard has been redesigned in recent days; its landing page now graphically differentiates between the 23 counties that are operating under local public-health orders and the 41 that have "no public health orders in place." But a separate chart continues to display counties' two-week cumulative incidence rate of COVID-19. Anything over 350 cases per 100,000 people technically lands a county in Level Red, and the four counties with the most new outbreaks all qualify: Larimer with 29, El Paso with 23, Denver with twenty and Weld with eleven.

Of these counties, Larimer and Denver have local public-health orders in place. El Paso and Weld don't.

On April 14, almost a third of the new outbreaks were at K-12 schools: 41, up from twelve new school outbreaks seven days earlier. This week, another forty schools were added to the roster, along with seven child-care centers. In addition, outbreaks at health-care facilities climbed from 25 to 29 — 25 of them catering to seniors, and two of those listing a resident death.

Also seeing a weekly increase were restaurants, which went from eleven new outbreaks on April 14 to fourteen on April 21; among them were the Avanti and Jax Fish House locations in Boulder and Arapahoe County's Ocean Prime. And three grocery stores are experiencing new outbreaks, including two of the busiest Whole Foods outlets in the metro area, at Tamarac and Belmar.

The following list of 158 outbreaks includes the 149 newly named sites and nine others whose entries have been tweaked by the CDPHE; most of the latter are reports related to social gatherings. They're supplemented by the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted.

1. 975 Stout Rd. Colorado Springs Construction Site, Construction Site, El Paso County, 4/12/2021, 3 staff cases

2. Ace Hardware Retail Support Center: March 2021, Distribution Center/Business, El Paso County, 4/8/2021, 4 staff cases

3. Advantage Manufacturing of Colorado Springs, LLC, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, El Paso County, 4/12/2021, 6 staff cases

4. Albertsons #0816: April 2021, Grocery Store, Pueblo, 4/17/2021, 2 staff cases

5. Allen Heating and Air, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 4/20/2021, 3 staff cases

6. Applewood Living Center (020375): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 4/14/2021, 2 staff cases

7. APS Early Beginnings, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 4/19/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

8. Arbor View (020414): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 4/12/2021, 2 staff cases

9. Arryved, Office/Indoor Workspace, Tech Company, Boulder County, 4/20/2021, 3 staff cases

10. Ashley Manor — Evans III (2303AM), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 4/19/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases

11. Ashley Manor — Fort Lupton (23F488), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 4/19/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death

12. Aspen Glen (2311JT), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 4/16/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case

13. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Southwest, Auto Dealership, Denver County, 4/19/2021, 11 staff cases

14. Avanti Food & Beverage, Restaurant, Sit Down, Boulder County, 4/15/2021, 4 staff cases

15. Bacon Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases

16. Balfour Central Park (23H949): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases

17. Bear Creek High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/20/2021, 2 attendee cases

18. Bedrosians Tile and Stone, Materials Supplier, Denver County, 4/19/2021, 3 staff cases

19. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 4/12/2021, 2 staff cases

20. Big O Tires, Auto Repair, Weld County, 4/15/2021, 2 staff cases

21. Bonell Good Samaritan Center (230327), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 4/16/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

22. Bradford Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

23. Breckenridge Distillery, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Summit County, 4/18/2021, 5 staff cases

24. Broes Electric, Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Weld County, 4/15/2021, 3 staff cases

25. Brookdale Boulder Creek (2303QF): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases

26. Bruce McCandless Veterans Community Living Center (020636): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/14/2021, 3 staff cases

27. Brush Creek Saloon, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Eagle County, 4/20/2021, 2 staff cases

28. Buena Vista Correctional Complex: April 2021, State Prison, Chaffee County, 4/20/2021, 3 resident cases

29. Capital Business Systems Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 3 staff cases

30. Carbondale Community School, School, K-12, Garfield County, 4/14/2021, 3 staff cases

31. Casey's Pond Senior Living (23Y775): March 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Routt County, 4/12/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death

32. Centre Avenue Health and Rehab (02R209): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 4/3/2021, 3 staff cases

33. Chick-Fil-A- Dublin Commons, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 4/16/2021, 8 staff cases

34. Clermont Park Assisted Living (230463): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 4/14/2021, 2 staff cases

35. Colorado Department of Corrections Headquarters: March 2021, Correctional, El Paso County, 4/14/2021, 2 staff cases

36. Colorado Springs Police Department — Gold Hill: March 2021, Law Enforcement Administration, El Paso County, 4/13/2021, 4 staff cases

37. Colorado Springs Utilities Birdsall, Utilities, Power Plant, El Paso County, 4/12/2021, 3 staff cases

38. Columbian Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 4/14/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

39. Coronado Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/16/2021, 2 attendee cases

40. CPCD Modular Falcon 1, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 4/13/2021, 2 staff cases

41. Cresthill Middle School: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/13/2021, 3 attendee cases

42. Dartmouth Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/14/2021, 2 attendee cases

43. Denver North Care Center (020444): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 4/14/2021, 4 staff cases

44. Devonshire Acres Skilled Nursing (020193): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases

45. Die Cut Technologies, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 4/20/2021, 5 staff cases

46. Dolores County High School, School, K-12, Dolores County, 4/20/2021, 3 attendee cases

47. Drury Inn and Suites, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Denver County, 4/19/2021, 6 staff cases

48. Dunn Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 4 attendee cases

49. Eagleview Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/9/2021, 2 attendee cases

50. Ellicott Senior High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/12/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases

51. Emerald Fields, Retailer, Cannabis Dispensary, El Paso County, 1/20/2021, 17 staff cases

52. Evergreen Middle School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/15/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases

53. Explorer Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/14/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

54. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation — Northern Colorado, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 4/14/2021, 4 staff cases

55. Faith Christian High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/16/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases

56. Falcon High School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/19/2021, 2 attendee cases

57. Farmers State Bank — Falcon Branch, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 4/13/2021, 6 staff cases

58. FedEx Express DEN: April 2021, Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 4/20/2021, 4 staff cases

59. Fellowship Church: April 2021, Religious Facility, Mesa County, 4/16/2021, 5 attendee cases

60. Fresenius Kidney Care Northern Colorado Home Program, Healthcare, Outpatient, Larimer County, 4/15/2021, 2 staff cases

61. Future Foam, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 4/16/2021, 12 staff cases

62. Gaia Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Tech Business, Boulder County, 4/14/2021, 2 staff cases

63. Granby Post Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Grand County, 4/20/2021, 4 staff cases

64. Grand Peak Academy: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/14/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases

65. Granville Assisted Living Center (23045K): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 4/20/2021, 2 resident cases

66. Greenwood Village Police Department, Law Enforcement, Arapahoe County, 4/20/2021, 5 staff cases

67. Haskin Elementary Preschool, Child Care Center, Saguache County, 4/14/2021, 4 staff cases

68. Help & Hope Center, Resource Center, Douglas County, 4/20/2021, 3 staff cases

69. Herman Building Company, Construction Company/Contractor, San Miguel County, 4/20/2021, 4 staff cases

70. Hillcrest Care Center (020197): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Yuma County, 4/19/2021, 3 staff cases

71. Home Day Care #1 — Arvada, Child Care Center, Home Daycare, Jefferson County, 4/6/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

72. Interim HealthCare of Southeastern Colorado: April 2021, Healthcare, Outpatient Home Health Service, El Paso County, 4/15/2021, 3 staff cases

73. James Irwin Charter Academy Howard Campus: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/7/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

74. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar Boulder, Restaurant, Sit Down, Boulder County, 4/20/2021, 3 staff cases

75. Jefferson County Detention Center: March 2021, Jail, Jefferson County, 3/29/2021, 31 resident cases

76. JMP Heat Inc: April 2021, Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 4/15/2021, 2 staff cases

77. John Mall High School, School, K-12, Huerfano County, 4/14/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases

78. Johnson Storage & Moving Company, Moving and Storage, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 3 staff cases

79. Joy Sushi, Restaurant, Sit Down, Eagle County, 4/20/2021, 5 staff cases

80. Killebrew and Killebrew Inc. Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 4/7/2021, 3 staff cases

81. KinderCare Learning Center Oakridge, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 4/21/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

82. Kraemer North America & IHC Scott — I-25 Construction Site, Construction Site, Larimer County, 4/9/2021, 15 staff cases

83. Kruse Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/16/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

84. Laurel Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

85. Legacy of Lafayette (230322), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 4/20/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

86. Lesher Middle School: April 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 7 attendee cases

87. Lewis Palmer Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/16/2021, 3 attendee cases

88. Liberty Tree Academy, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases

89. Life Care Center of Westminster (0204W2): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 4/15/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

90. Lightning eMotors, Office/Indoor Workspace, Corporate Headquarters, Larimer County, 4/20/2021, 4 staff cases

91. Little Kickers Swim School, Youth Sports/Activities, Denver County, 4/14/2021, 3 staff cases

92. Loxo Oncology Construction Project, Construction Site, Boulder County, 4/19/2021, 4 staff cases

93. Manhattan Middle School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 4/21/2021, 2 attendee cases

94. Mapleton Early Childhood Center, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 4/16/2021, 4 attendee cases

95. Markley Motors: March 2021, Auto Dealership, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 3 staff cases

96. Mi Mexico, Restaurant, Sit Down, Montezuma County, 4/14/2021, 2 staff cases

97. Mount Carbon Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/20/2021, 2 attendee cases

98. Ocean Prime Denver Tech Center, Restaurant, Sit Down, Arapahoe County, 4/20/2021, 7 staff cases

99. Odyssey School Of Denver, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/19/20212, 4 attendee cases

100. Our House, Inc., Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), El Paso County, 4/12/2021, 4 staff cases

101. Owens- Illinois: April 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 4/20/2021, 4 staff cases

102. Palisade Church of the Nazarene, Religious Facility, Mesa County, 4/15/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

103. Parsons Corporation (Braxton), Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 4/8/2021, 2 staff cases

104. Pawnee Leasing, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 4/9/2021, 5 staff cases

105. Peakview School, School, K-12, Huerfano County, 4/20/2021, 2 attendee cases

106. Penrose St. Francis Health Services Food and Nutrition Services, Healthcare, Acute Care, El Paso County, 4/21/2021, 5 staff cases

107. Pioneer Scale Company, Truck Scale Installation, Jefferson County, 4/20/2021, 3 staff cases

108. Primero School, School, K-12, Las Animas County, 4/16/2021, 3 attendee cases

109. Rangeview High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/13/2021, 2 attendee cases

110. Red Rocks Country Club: April 2021, Country Club, Jefferson County, 4/15/2021, 8 staff cases

111. Rivendell School of Northern Colorado, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 4 attendee cases

112. River Valley Inn (02Z787): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Grande County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases

113. Rock Canyon Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center (020699) : April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 4/14/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

114. Rocky Mountain Prep Southwest: April 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/16/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

115. Rocky Mountain Wireline Services, Oil & Gas Servicer, Weld County, 4/15/2021, 4 staff cases

116. Shepardson Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 4 attendee cases

117. Skyline High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Boulder County, 4/19/2021, 4 attendee cases

118. Social Gathering La Plata County: March 2021 #1, Social Gathering, La Plata County, 4/6/2021, 4 attendee cases

119. Social Gathering Pitkin County: November 2020 #1, Social Gathering, Pitkin County, 11/21/2020, 5 attendee cases

120. Social Gathering- Pitkin County: November 2020 #2, Social Gathering, Pitkin County, 11/26/2020, 6 attendee cases

121. Social Gathering Pitkin County: October 2020, Social Gathering, Pitkin County, 10/20/2020, 8 attendee cases

122. Social Gathering Routt County: December 2020 #1, Social Gathering, Routt County, 1/5/2021, 4 attendee cases

123. Social Gathering Routt County: December 2020 #3, Social Gathering, Routt County, 1/11/2021, 6 attendee cases

124. Social Gathering San Juan County, Social Gathering, San Juan County, 11/13/2020, 2 attendee cases

125. South Main Station, Apartment Complex, Boulder County, 4/19/2021, 3 staff cases

126. South Valley Post Acute Rehabilitation (020416): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 4/19/2020, 2 staff cases

127. Sports Station American Grill, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 3 staff cases

128. Springs Transit, Bus Transportation System, El Paso County, 4/14/2021, 5 staff cases

129. St. Paul Health Center (020448): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases

130. Starbucks College Avenue, Restaurant, Boulder, 4/15/2021, 4 staff cases

131. Stoney's Bar and Grill, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 4/19/2021, 4 staff cases

132. Subaru of Loveland, Auto Dealership, Larimer County, 4/14/2021, 2 staff cases

133. Summit Rehabilitation (020407): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/16/2021, 3 staff cases

134. Sunset Park Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 4/15/2021, 2 attendee cases

135. Super Vacuum Manufacturing Co., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 4/15/2021, 3 staff cases

136. Swansea Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 3/24/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

137. Sweep Balayage Bar, Personal Services, Boulder County, 4/14/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

138. Taco Bell Greeley (Centerplace Dr), Restaurant, Fast Food, Weld County, 4/19/2021, 4 staff cases

139. The Carillon at Belleview Station (23N139): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 4/20/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

140. The Goddard School of Denver City Park West, Child Care Center, Denver County, 4/20/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

141. The Taco Stop, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 3 staff cases

142. Thompson Valley Liquor, Retailer, Larimer County, 4/16/2021, 2 staff cases

143. Three Margaritas Pueblo West, Restaurant, Sit Down, Pueblo County, 4/16/2021, 4 staff cases

144. ThunderZone Pizza & Taphouse, Restaurant, Sit Down, Pueblo County, 4/20/2021, 6 staff cases

145. Turner Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases

146. Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Larimer County, 4/13/2021, 3 staff cases

147. Valor Point VA Domiciliary, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 3/25/2021, 6 resident cases, 1 staff case

148. Verde Natural, Retailer, Marijuana Dispensary, Denver County, 4/14/2021, 7 staff cases

149. Vestas Blades America: March 2021, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 4/19/2021, 10 staff cases

150. Vestas Towers America Inc: March 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Pueblo County, 4/13/2021, 9 staff cases

151. Virginia's Kitchen, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Marijuana Product Production/Office Space, Denver County, 4/19/2021, 3 staff cases

152. Walt Clark Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 3 attendee cases

153. Weld County Public Works, Engineering, Public Works, Weld County, 4/19/2021, 4 staff cases

154. Westminster High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Adams County, 4/19/2021, 5 attendee cases

155. Whole Foods Tamarac: April 2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases

156. Whole Foods Belmar: April 2021, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 4/16/2021, 5 staff cases

157. Woodland Park High School, School, K-12, Teller County, 4/16/2021, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases

158. YG Acoustics, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 4/20/2021, 4 staff cases