COVID-19 Restrictions in Colorado: Polis Pushes Back on Study

On July 7, Wallethub, a website based in Washington, D.C., released a study ranking Colorado as the second-most-restrictive state in the country — behind only California — in terms of policies put in place to fight COVID-19.

This finding contradicted the narrative promoted by Governor Jared Polis that the state is opening up as quickly as possible while maintaining the maximum amount of safety under challenging circumstances. It also provided fuel for critics who've dubbed Polis a "virus overlord" and accused him of picking winners and losers among businesses during the pandemic by, for example, shutting down bars and nightclubs statewide just weeks after allowing them to reopen on a limited basis.

The governor's office clearly takes the potential impact of the study seriously: Staffers conducted a detailed breakdown of the data and contacted Wallethub to suggest that Colorado's ranking on the list was inaccurate.

"It looks like there were a handful of policy updates that may have not made it into the analysis, and I think the actual ranking of Colorado is significantly different," Polis press secretary Conor Cahill says in an email to Westword. "We’ve run the criteria through our policy team to get clarity, and we've suggested some updates to them worth making to not cause public confusion."

Wallethub isn't going along. According to an email from communications manager Diana Polk, "We received this communication, but the ranking will remain the same."

Colorado's overall ranking of 50 out of 51 (Washington, D.C., is included along with the fifty states) was based on a complex methodology that Wallethub included in the report of its study (see that methodology below). The state scored above-average numbers in four of six major categories, which pushed it close to the top on the list of states getting tough on the virus (lower numbers correspond to less restrictive measures):



Workplace Temperature Screening: 47

Travel Restrictions: 15

Large Gatherings Restrictions: 37

Strictness of "Shelter in Place" Order: 43

Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses: 23

Reopening of Restaurants and Bars: 38

In reporting Wallethub's results, we noted that Colorado's restrictions differ from place to place thanks to variances already granted to numerous municipalities that allow local officials to ease assorted restrictions based on their specific conditions. We also pointed out that such exceptions are expected to expand under the Protect Our Neighbors program, which is being rolled out this week.

Cahill takes note of those exceptions, too. The Wallethub study "does not account for the 78 variances the state health department has granted," he says. "The majority of our counties are actually under local variances that offer far greater flexibility than what’s captured in this scale. That seems important to somehow be factored in, which it currently is not."

In a response sent to Wallethub, the governor's office took issue with the study's assessment in other areas, too:



• "The Executive Order that closed schools expired at the end of June and was not extended, meaning the closure order was lifted. It looks like [they’ve] scored Colorado as a '0,' but Colorado actually had an order that was lifted when the Executive Order expired. As such, Colorado is a '.5.'" • "The State’s restaurant guidance asks establishments to post signage notifying patrons and employees of hygiene and sanitation expectations, including not entering if they are experiencing symptoms, but it seems like a stretch to say that this is requiring a symptom monitoring protocol. Colorado should be a '1' not a '0' for this measure." • "Colorado has lifted the Stay at Home order. We still recommend that those with high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 maintain higher social distancing, but this is not a requirement. We believe Colorado should be a '.9' not a '.7.'" • "As a separate branch of government, the courts largely regulate themselves. We designated the courts as a critical government function, so they were never closed. Colorado should be a '1' not a '0' here."

In his message to Westword, Cahill adds: "It looks like we can’t see the actual scores for travel restrictions, restaurants and assisted living facilities. The State has some fairly nuanced policy for those, and so might be worth digging into together. But even the four changes listed would have a pretty big impact on the score and help establish more accurate public expectations."

Polk says that she has replied to the governor's office, "listing the sources for our data. These are all official sources where data is available for all of the states. We use these types of sources especially to ensure the validity of our studies." (Click to see that data on the Restaurant Law Center, KFF.org and Ballotpedia.org.) Polk also sent Polis's office an Excel file with additional data from the National Governors Association.

Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez offered this explanation for the Colorado ranking with the initial study release: "The state requires workplace temperature screening and quarantine for high-risk groups. It also prohibits visitation of assisted living facilities, and requires staff screening in these facilities, as well as personal protective equipment for personnel. Considering that Colorado has lowered its COVID-19 death rate since the start of the pandemic, it seems that authorities are doing what's needed to keep the spreading of the virus under control and protect residents."

Here's the methodology for that study:

