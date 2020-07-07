COVID-19: Colorado Has Second-Most Virus Restrictions, Study Says

Governor Jared Polis at an April 3 press conference where he first advocated for wearing facial coverings in public.

For months, Governor Jared Polis and other state officials have been accused of picking winners and losers through public-health orders announced to stop the spread of COVID-19. Polis's decision to shut down bars and clubs statewide mere weeks after their limited reopenings has renewed that criticism — and it's likely to continue with news that he's now extended Colorado's emergency order to thirty days from July 6. Read the extended order here.

Now comes more fuel for the fire: a just-released study that found Colorado has the second-most restrictive COVID-19 rules among the fifty states and the District of Columbia.

The analysis, by the Wallethub website, has some built-in limitations. States are adjusting their policies on a daily or even hourly basis, with hot spots such as Florida and Texas among those putting new practices in place. As a result, any comparisons are a snapshot — based, in this case, on data available as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on July 6 — rather than a long-term depiction of the dynamics involved.

The fluidity of the situation is reflected by one aspect of Wallethub's analysis, related to social distancing measures. The site's July 7 report is the fifth in the past two months to look at this issue; here are Colorado's rankings in each one. (Note that lower numbers correspond to fewer restrictions and higher figures to more.)



May 5: 33

May 19: 31

June 9: 37

June 23: 42

July 7: 50

Colorado's current overall ranking of 50 out of 51 is based on a complex methodology (more on that below). The latest data shows the state to be above average for restrictions in four of the six major categories:



Workplace Temperature Screening: 47

Travel Restrictions: 15

Large Gatherings Restrictions: 37

Strictness of "Shelter in Place" Order: 43

Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses: 23

Reopening of Restaurants and Bars: 38

Of course, restrictions within Colorado differ from place to place. Some municipalities have already been granted variances that allow local officials to ease assorted restrictions based on their specific conditions, and those exceptions are expected to expand under the Protect Our Neighbors program, which starts this week.

Still, you can count on critics of Colorado's pandemic policies to seize on this study as support for their argument that the state is putting undue burdens on citizens and businesses in the name of safety.

Her's the study's methodology:

